Swimnerd Releases New Podcast: The Swimnerd Show

Episode 1: The Swimnerd Show: Coach Don Regenbogen

Coach Don Regenbogen (currently with OCCS) was lured down from Pittsburgh in the 1980’s by Doug Fonder (who founded QDD). There he met a young age group swimmer named Jeff Rouse.

Coach Don and I got to talk about a lot of things including Sudley’s remarkable 94 meet summer league winning streak. How college swimming has helped sprinters but hurt distance swimmers in America. And, the plethora of QDD swimmers (7) that went on to represent the USA in the Olympics in several different sports.

But mainly we talked about Jeff Rouse.

We touch on…

…how Bill Ripol really taught him to train. Bill was the 1987 ACC Champion for UVA in the 400 IM

. …how he broke his wrist 8 weeks before his first World Champs Trails meet

. …how Coach Don rigged up a bucket to a 10 meter diving platform at the old Marines pool

. …how David Berkoff inadvertently lit a fire under his butt at the 1988 Olympic Trials

. …how Coach Don knew, after losing to Mark Tewksbury in 1992, that Jeff Rouse was prepared to go on a mental journey for the next 4 years

. …how Pablo Morales got him pumped up for the 400 Medley Relay in 1992, where he broke his own World Record leading off in 53.86. This record lasted for 7 years, 24 days. Nobody has held the 100 LCM Back World Record longer than Jeff Rouse. Ryan Murphy is 2 years, 1 month, and 6 days in…

1988 USA Olympic Trials Results

Jeff Rouse

100 Back, Prelims: 56.81 5th place

100 Back Finals: 57.12, 6th place

200 Back, Prelims: 2:06.10, 28th place

FAVORITE QUOTE

“I like to think Jeff helped make me the coach that I am versus me being the coach that helped make Jeff. He doesn’t agree with me, but, ya know, when you have talented swimmers especially like someone like that, if you’re not completely ignorant and just give them a certain level of work, they tend to keep getting better because you don’t have to motivate them, they’re motivated to want to do it.”

