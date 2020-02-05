Swimming’s TopTenTweets: UNO Toasting

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
Do we think Cate Campell has ever actually lounged on a pool noodle in a pool?
10.
One of my favorite things to do is just sit back and watch the beautiful symphony that is a @SwimRVA Rapids practice. The coaches and swimmers working together in harmony towards self-improvement is a lovely thing to see! I'm one lucky coach! #RiseoftheRapids #SwimForIt pic.twitter.com/6VJutxtNUM
— Jonathan Kaplan (@SwimJKAP) January 30, 2020
A well-orchestrated practice is a thing of beauty.
9.
My mom was so excited to watch me swim again lol! She didn’t mind that my swimmers whooped up on me🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/HQFKeGKA5N
— Mark (@mark_richardd) February 3, 2020
Means you’re doing your job!
8.
What a great ambassador! Schroeder A+ Meet @CullenJones @SpeedoUSA @swimswamnews @ElsmoreAquatic pic.twitter.com/A0ESh0vuLL
— Dave Anderson (@wsacltd) February 2, 2020
Love to see it!
7.
Waiting for Senior Night like… pic.twitter.com/7PWpih7DOL
— ☼ Sid the Kid ☼ (@ShomasTydney) February 1, 2020
How old is that suit?
6.
Nathan=center
Ryan =power forward
Andrew= point guard
Tom= wing
Josh= corner three
— Ryan Held (@heldilox) January 29, 2020
A lineup to be feared.
5.
When you transition from short course to long course 😂 @Vol_Swim @davis_tarwater @swimswamnews @USASwimming @SwimmingWorld #badswimjoke #futureswimmer pic.twitter.com/CIV9H7U74V
— Brittany Tarwater (@WVLTBrittany) February 1, 2020
Bright future ahead for this one.
4.
Couldn't be further from the truth 😂 https://t.co/meBGQCToVJ
— Jamie Fowler (@JamieOFowler) February 3, 2020
Incredible photo, yes.
3.
Good news today from the Wildcats swim practice!! pic.twitter.com/2HRvDmtbGf
— WSHS Swimming (@WSWildcats_swim) February 3, 2020
Excellent artistry.
2.
i am a:
🔘 man
⚪️ woman
seeking:
⚪️ men
⚪️ women
🔘 my speed in the water
— Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) January 22, 2020
So niche.
1.
Monday morning:
The post-swim meet toasting of UNO cards
Because swimmers love UNO.. even when they’re wet pic.twitter.com/jnqBNunTbD
— Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) February 3, 2020
This is some next-level swim parent stuff.
