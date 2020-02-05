Swimming’s TopTenTweets: UNO Toasting

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Do we think Cate Campell has ever actually lounged on a pool noodle in a pool?

10.

One of my favorite things to do is just sit back and watch the beautiful symphony that is a @SwimRVA Rapids practice. The coaches and swimmers working together in harmony towards self-improvement is a lovely thing to see! I'm one lucky coach! #RiseoftheRapids #SwimForIt pic.twitter.com/6VJutxtNUM — Jonathan Kaplan (@SwimJKAP) January 30, 2020

A well-orchestrated practice is a thing of beauty.

9.

My mom was so excited to watch me swim again lol! She didn’t mind that my swimmers whooped up on me🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HQFKeGKA5N — Mark (@mark_richardd) February 3, 2020

Means you’re doing your job!

8.

Love to see it!

7.

Waiting for Senior Night like… pic.twitter.com/7PWpih7DOL — ☼ Sid the Kid ☼ (@ShomasTydney) February 1, 2020

How old is that suit?

6.

Nathan=center

Ryan =power forward

Andrew= point guard

Tom= wing

Josh= corner three — Ryan Held (@heldilox) January 29, 2020

A lineup to be feared.

5.

Bright future ahead for this one.

4.

Couldn't be further from the truth 😂 https://t.co/meBGQCToVJ — Jamie Fowler (@JamieOFowler) February 3, 2020

Incredible photo, yes.

3.

Good news today from the Wildcats swim practice!! pic.twitter.com/2HRvDmtbGf — WSHS Swimming (@WSWildcats_swim) February 3, 2020

Excellent artistry.

2.

i am a:



🔘 man

⚪️ woman seeking:



⚪️ men

⚪️ women

🔘 my speed in the water — Andrew Wilson (@awil5504) January 22, 2020

So niche.

1.

Monday morning:

The post-swim meet toasting of UNO cards Because swimmers love UNO.. even when they’re wet pic.twitter.com/jnqBNunTbD — Diana Rugg (@DianaRuggOnTV) February 3, 2020

This is some next-level swim parent stuff.

