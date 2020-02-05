Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: UNO Toasting

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Do we think Cate Campell has ever actually lounged on a pool noodle in a pool?

10.

A well-orchestrated practice is a thing of beauty.

9.

Means you’re doing your job!

8.

Love to see it!

7.

How old is that suit?

6.

A lineup to be feared.

5.

Bright future ahead for this one.

4.

Incredible photo, yes.

3.

Excellent artistry.

2.

So niche.

1.

This is some next-level swim parent stuff.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majored in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swam distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!