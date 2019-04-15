Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Dab Lives On

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Sounds pretty fun, IMO.

10.

My little girl met her idol today. The person who inspires her to swim hard at practice and in meets. Thank you @katieledecky for making my little girl’s day. #TYRProSeries #RVA pic.twitter.com/JpnNz50Yvp — Matt Williams (@JMattWilliams4) April 13, 2019

We can sense the smile on her face.

9.

Can’t un-see this.

8.

Every season should be swimmer shoulder SZN, tbh.

7.

this morning my phlebotomist said I handled getting blood drawn better than the “big football players.” not sure if the backhanded compliment was because I’m a swimmer or because I’m a female 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6sFAn0SISJ — Melanie Margalis (@melmargalis) April 10, 2019

We’re offended for you either way.

6.

#DiradSquad thriving despite my SHODDY roster management (sorry @swimiller I see you and I appreciate you) https://t.co/Af9Y08eew3 — Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) April 12, 2019

#whoops

5.

When any Pro Swim Series meet finishes pic.twitter.com/cftEYpzaHU — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) April 14, 2019

We appreciate the honesty.

4.

A month later, but promise DELIVERED! pic.twitter.com/RAEKILKRK2 — Ryan Held (@heldilox) April 12, 2019

A man of his word.

3.

Locked in. More here.

2.

These are my first strokes ever taken with 2 “hands”

Like a little kid taking their first step. I’m on sensory overload & overwhelmed by the possibilities of where this can take me❤️ pic.twitter.com/ifgNCq5kpX — Lizzi Smith (@SmithLizzi) April 11, 2019

Amazing!

1.

The dab will never die on my watch https://t.co/UEOZn9oDes — Ryan Held (@heldilox) April 14, 2019

Two TopTenTweets and a PSS win for Ryan? What a week!

