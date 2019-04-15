Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Dab Lives On

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

10.

We can sense the smile on her face.

9.

Can’t un-see this.

8.

Every season should be swimmer shoulder SZN, tbh.

7.

We’re offended for you either way.

6.

#whoops

5.

We appreciate the honesty.

4.

A man of his word.

3.

Locked in. More here.

2.

Amazing!

1.

Two TopTenTweets and a PSS win for Ryan? What a week!

1
Justin Ress

What a cutie

