Swimming From Home Talk Show: Jack Spitser on DII NCAAs Cancelled as a Senior

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

If you aren’t familiar with the work of Jack Spitser Photography, you need look no further than almost any SwimSwam article. Jack has been our photographer for over a year now, and has supplied us with a plethora of beautiful images. What you may not realize, though, is that Jack was also a senior and captain on the UC-San Diego swim team, who was gunning to take home a men’s team title at the NCAA DII championships, which were cancelled mid-way through the meet.

Jack sat down with me and spoke through the weirdness of that happening, how he and his teammates have been processing it since, and how they’ll be moving forward in and out of the pool. See Jack’s post on instagram after the meet was cancelled: