Swimming From Home Talk Show: Jack Spitser on DII NCAAs Cancelled as a Senior

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.
If you aren’t familiar with the work of Jack Spitser Photography, you need look no further than almost any SwimSwam article. Jack has been our photographer for over a year now, and has supplied us with a plethora of beautiful images. What you may not realize, though, is that Jack was also a senior and captain on the UC-San Diego swim team, who was gunning to take home a men’s team title at the NCAA DII championships, which were cancelled mid-way through the meet.
Jack sat down with me and spoke through the weirdness of that happening, how he and his teammates have been processing it since, and how they’ll be moving forward in and out of the pool. See Jack’s post on instagram after the meet was cancelled:
With my team’s last ever NCAA division 2 championships coming to an extreme end after only 1 day of competition, it seems that my collegiate swim career is most likely over. This team was going to (and did for a day and a half) do some pretty amazing things in the last 2.5 days of the final NCAA championships in a division 2 era that saw so much success. We were going to fight for our first ever National Title. We were going to be nationals champions in several more events. I was going to be on the podium with 3 of my best friends after our hyped up 800 free relay. We were going to continue to break countless more school records. But what matters most is the fight this team had and everything that led up to this point. The sacrifices made, the fun we had, and the memories we made. We are special group, trust me. Not knowing what the future holds, I want to thank some people and talk about how much being a part of this team has meant to me. Thank you to the best, and I mean BEST team on this planet. I never thought I’d be able to make so many lifelong friendships and memories in such a short amount of time. I’m so proud of you guys. Thank you to my coaches for always putting up with me and pushing me to things I never thought I could do and for the opportunities I’ve been given. Thank you to my parents, and especially my mom, for instilling in me an insane love for a sport that I’ve called my home, and always will, since I was 7 years old and always believing in me. As disappointed as I am and we all are right now, I am incredibly blessed to be a part of this team. Love you all! Onward and upward. 🔱🇧🇧👊🏼
