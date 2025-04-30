Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming Australia Launches Next Wave Camp With Eye On 2032

by SwimSwam 0

April 30th, 2025 Australia, International, News

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

As part of the green and gold runway to Brisbane 2032, Swimming Australia has resurrected the blueprint that launched the likes of Dolphin legends Cate and Bronte Campbell, and Emily Seebohm.

The Trans-Tasman Series, a feature of the early 2000s, has been revised as the Next Wave Invitational Competition Camp and will be held in Canberra from July 6-12.

Selected following the recent Australian Age Championships, 64 promising age athletes – males and females born 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and females born 2012 – will compete at Next Wave and gain team and racing experiences at the Australian Institute of Sport.

Swimmers selected for the recently announced Australian Junior Team were deemed ineligible for selection, with Next Wave concentrating on developing the next tier of emerging athletes.

The invited athletes will compete as two teams, the Kangaroos and Emus, and 14 coaches, five managers and performance staff will also be selected as part of Swimming Australia’s strategic development towards 2032.

Former Australian head coach and National Team Support Coach Leigh Nugent said: “Next Wave will provide meaningful experiences to our athletes and coaches prior to international exposure. It’s something that’s been missing for the past 10 years or so and it’s great to have it back on the national roster.”

“Similar to the Trans-Tasman series, Next Wave is set up to help prepare emerging athletes as well as developing coaches (and those within the high performance system) for when they make their benchmark Australian team by facilitating intensive competition environment.

“With consistent back-to-back racing, athletes will race multiple times to learn how to handle fatigue, maintain consistency in their performance and quickly improve on their learnings from one meet to the next.”

In all, 15 national records were set at the Australian Age Championships, including three by Toowoomba’s 14-year-old backstroke prodigy Bryce Krause and two by Somerset’s Koa Stotz, also 14.

Their efforts at Nationals reflect the calibre of athletes invited to Next Wave and the next wave of potential future Dolphins ahead of Brisbane 2032.

Nugent said: “I’m most excited for the future of Australian swimming. It’s rare to see so many national age records broken at the one meet so that’s telling us that we’ve got peak performers across a number of ages, clubs and events.”

“To get several standouts at nationals, like Lincoln Wearing (pictured) who broke Mack’s (Horton) 800m freestyle record and his twin brother Isaac who was consistently right there beside him, is most encouraging.”

Darwin’s Macey Sheridan cleaned up at nationals with three golds and one bronze to earn her invitation. Sheridan, 15, was named the Northern Territory’s Junior Sportsperson of the Year in 2024 and made history in 2025 by becoming the youngest recipient of the NT Sportsperson of the Year Award.

“It’s those athletes in the mid-teenage years that perform exceptionally well at nationals who tend to be, as our history shows, the ones to become our podium placers,” said Nugent.

“Next Wave will provide the tools that these future Dolphins need to stand on those Olympic, Commonwealth and World Championships podiums.”

Coaches for the Next Wave Invitational Competition Camp are yet to be announced.

*Below table reflects current clubs

Next Wave Athlete Club State Coach
Aleisha Clark Nunawading VIC Nick Veliades
Alexandra Sharp Wenona NSW
Michael Creighton
Allegra Crean Marion SA Shaun Curtis
Angus Cran Nudgee College Swimming QLD Stewart Melton
Annika Silvester Rackley QLD Dan Busch
Arabella Tomlinson Caulfield VIC Kenrick Monk
Archer Mellifont MCA SC Inc (QLD) QLD James Boyce
Archie Kreutzberger North Albury Swimming Club NSW Mitch Brown
Ava Gaske Chandler QLD Tsuyoshi Kimura
Ava Hogan Woogaroo QLD
Stephen Ballhause
Bryce Krause Fairholme ASC QLD Michael Wise
Cael Eley St Peters Western ASC Inc QLD
Cameron Gledhill
Cashy Luo Rackley QLD Dan Busch
Charlie Austin Brisbane Jets SC Inc QLD Alberto Lantieri
Clara Carrocci Norwood SA Luke Curtis
Cosette Cooke Rackley QLD Tim Dilger
Delta Cross Highlanders WA
Ryan Steenkamp
Dylan Zhou Knox Pymble SC NSW Steve Goodier
Eloise Mclellan Brisbane Grammar QLD
Bobby Jovanovich
Ethan Haegebaert Knox Pymble SC NSW Steve Goodier
Eva Potts Charlestown NSW
Sander Ganzevles
Finn Morton Somerville House Aquatics QLD
Sarah Caithness
Hannah Huisman Warringah NSW
Cameron Reynolds
Harrison Tancred Carlile Swimming Team Ltd NSW
Michaela Pattison
Harry Heath Nunawading Swimming Club Inc VIC Daniel Gill
Hayden Cahill Brisbane Grammar SC QLD
Bobby Jovanovich
Isaac Wearing Chandler SC Inc QLD Tsuyoshi Kimura
Isabelle Rae Albury NSW Wayne Gould
Isobel Mulcahy Carlile NSW
Michaela Pattison
Izabella Demasi-Chapman Marion SA Shaun Curtis
Jack Mitchell Knox Pymble SC NSW Steve Goodier
Jake Tysoe Rackley QLD Josh Smith
Jessica Conrad Miami QLD Paul Crosswell
Koa Stotz Somerset SC (Gold Coast) QLD Chris Urqhart
Leny Grigor Somerset SC (Gold Coast) QLD Chris Urqhart
Liam Brown Darwin Swimming Club NT Tim Few
Lilla Riot-de-bresac Newmarket Racers QLD Steve Miller
Lillie Mcpherson Manly NSW Justin Rothwell
Lily Koch Nunawading VIC Nick Veliades
Lincoln Wearing Chandler SC Inc QLD Tsuyoshi Kimura
Logan Rieck Norwood SA Luke Curtis
Lucy Porter Westside Christ Church WA Jon Harrison
Lukas Dunn Knox Pymble SC NSW Steve Goodier
Luke Higgs Warringah Aquatic SC Inc NSW Angelo Basalo
Luke Lee Carlile Swimming Team NSW
Michaela Pattison
Macey Sheridan Darwin NT Tim Few
Madison McKenna St Andrews QLD Brad Hiller
Maximus Smyth Corrimal Swim Club Inc NSW Tracey Waters
Maxwell Cunningham Brisbane Grammar SC QLD
Bobby Jovanovich
Maya Bearman Iona QLD Zane King
Molly Bawden Kawana Waters QLD Damian Bawden
Noah Magoffin MCA SC Inc (QLD) QLD James Boyce
Olympia Pope Miami QLD Paul Crosswell
Phoenix Woods Manly Swimming Club Inc NSW Justin Rothwell
Riley Meares St Peters Western ASC Inc QLD
Cameron Gledhill
Ruby Boxall Somerville House QLD Tim Lane
Ruby Crowther Rackley QLD Tim Dilger
Sam Welsh Camberwell Grammar Aquatic VIC Matt Belgiovane
Siena Gibson Moreton Bay QLD Kevin Calmettes
Sydney Kito Cairns Stingrays SC Inc QLD
Kito (Rio) Ryosuke
Thomas Garbanzo Brisbane Grammar SC QLD
Bobby Jovanovich
Tilly Fikkers West Illawarra NSW Pat Stellino
Tribeca Liu Griffith Uni QLD
Tom Fraser-Holmes
Zahlie Snijder Geelong VIC Rob Steinman

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!