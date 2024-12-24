Swimming Australia Approves New Constitution That Give Athletes, Clubs More Say in Governance

Swimming Australia’s nine voting members have approved a constitutional change that expands voting and decision-making membership for the organization. The change is the latest in a series of reforms aimed at bringing the organization’s governance more in-line with the broader Olympic movement, staving off suspension from World Aquatics.

Now athletes, clubs, affiliate members (Masters Swimming Australia, Water Polo Australia, Diving Australia and Artistic Swimming Australia), and the Australian representative on the World Aquatics bureau (currently Matthew Dunn) will all have a say in the future of the organization.

Previously, the voting members were the seven State and Territory Member Organizations, Swim Coaches and Teachers Australia, and the Australian Swimmers Association.

Not all votes will count equally.

The seven State and Territory Member Organizations, the ASA, and the SCTA will have in total 40% of the voting power and are the biggest voting bloc. This group previously had 100% of the voting bloc.

The Ex Officio Director, if appointed, gets a 5% vote (World Aquatics Bureau Member)

The Affiliate Members (Masters, Water Polo, diving, and synchro) get 5%, which becomes 10% in the case that there is no Ex Officio Director appointed.

Club Members will receive 30% of the voting power

Eligible Athlete Members receive 20% of the voting power.

Eligible Athlete Members includes members in the relevant time period who have represented Australia in swimming or para swimming as an athlete as part of the Australian team at the Olympics, Paralympics, Commonwealth Games, or World Championships.

In October, Swimming Australia and World Aquatics agreed on a path forward to avoid suspension after World Aquatics held the Australian organization in violation of multiple points within the World Aquatics Constitution, including a lack of athlete voting power on the Board.