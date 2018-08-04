Swimming Among Most Expensive Tickets for 2020 Olympic Games

On July 20th, the Tokyo Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games announced the ticket prices for all Tokyo 2020 Olympic events.

Pool swimming, diving, and artistic swimming (formerly known as synchronized swimming) will be held in the Olympic Aquatics Centre, while the water polo events will be held in the nearby Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, both of which are located in the Tokyo Bay Zone: one of two zones hosting the majority of the events for the Olympic Games. Open water swimming will be held in the Odaiba Marine Park.

Pool swimming tickets will top out at JPY 108,000, or USD970. Swimming is one of only three sports, matching basketball (JPY 108,000) and athletics (JPY 130,000), that have tickets topping out at over JPY 100,000. The cheapest tickets for pool swimming are JPY 5,800 (USD 52), which makes them the most expensive ‘cheapest tickets’ in the Olympics, matched by trampoline gymnastics.

At the other end of the spectrum, the open water races will be among the cheapest for spectators to attend.

Construction at the Olympic Aquatics Centre, which will seat 15,000 spectators, is on track, according to organizers.

Exact prices for different seats and matches have still not been announced, but the table below compares ticket price ranges for each of the aquatic disciplines to the ranges for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Historically, preliminary sessions have been the cheapest to attend, while any event where medals are awarded have been the most expensive.

While pool swimming, synchronized swimming, and open water swimming are more expensive in Tokyo than they are in Rio, diving and water polo competitions are, especially at the top-end in water polo. As a water polo venue, the Tatsumi International Swim Center (capacity 3,635) is much smaller than either of the two venues (Maria Lenk at 6,500 or the Olympic Aquatic Center at 18,000); and Japan specifically, and Asia more broadly, has historically been a more successful nation in both sports than has Brazil. That makes it unclear what market forces are driving the difference in ticket prices for those two disciplines.

Ticket Prices Tokyo (JPY) Tokyo (USD) Rio (USD) Swimming 5,800-108,000 52-970 69-387 Artistic Swimming 4,000-45,000 36-404 26-180 Open Water Swimming 3,500-5,500 31-49 17-30 Diving 3,500-30,500 31-274 43-387 Water Polo 3,000-18,000 27-162 21-249

Note: Conversions for Rio Olympics are based on prices from September of 2014.