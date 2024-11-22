A Swim Workout for Powering Up the Catch and a Stronger Freestyle

Strengthen your freestyle catch with this 4,000m swim workout featuring targeted drills to improve hand acceleration and water grip for faster swimming.

One of the best parts about swimming fast is the moment you “get” the catch.

That moment when your hands and forearms grip a bunch of water and your lats and shoulders fire, pushing your body across the surface of the pool like a greased-up torpedo.

But a strong and clean catch can be a little infuriating to develop. Catching water can often feel like trying to catch sand.

The swim workout below is designed to increase your ability to feel this phase of your freestyle so that you can pull/push more water than ever before.

We’ll try out some different drills, including one of my favorite freestyle drills for building a lightning-fast freestyle.

Let’s dive in.

A Swim Workout for Building a Strong Freestyle Catch

For this workout, grab your swim goggles, kickboard, paddles, and your trusty swim snorkel.

Warm-Up

800 choice stroke alternating 100 swim, 100 kick (build the last 25 of each 100 to around 80% effort)

Pre-Set

8×25 freestyle with swim snorkel on :40

ODDS: front scull

EVENS: Build to 90% effort

Main Set

5×100 freestyle with swimmer’s snorkel on 1:40.

Focus on swimming with rhythm and a symmetrical stroke.

10×50 freestyle as 25 Long Dog Drill, 25 swim build on 1:00

Set the catch during the drill 25s, and then carry over the strong focus on the catch to the build swim.

10×25 freestyle fast on :40.

Use that perfect catch at speed.

5×100 freestyle with paddles, breathing every 3 on 1:40

Breathe every 3 strokes to maintain stroke symmetry. Focus on gripping lots of water with each stroke.

10×50 freestyle as 25 Accelo-hands Drill, 25 swim build on 1:00

Accelo-hands Drill is where swimmers purposely increase the acceleration of the hands from the catch through the push phase. Aim to 2x hand velocity during the pull while maintaining a regular arm recovery velocity.

10×25 freestyle fast on :40

Focus on combining a strong catch and aggressive pull to “grip” lots of water and move quickly across the pool.

Warm-Down

10×50 freestyle on 20s rest between repetitions

ODDS: Choice swim

EVENS: Kick w/ board

Total Distance: 4,000m

Catch Status: Strong

