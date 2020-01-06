Sun Yang Sings “Swimming Song” During China’s New Year’s Celebration

Further highlighting the swimmer’s popularity in his native China, Olympic gold medalist Sun Yang performed at the official New Year’s Day celebration on China’s Central China Television (CCTV) last week.

During the massive celebrity-filled party, Sun sang a song called “Swimming Song,” which would be aired on January 2nd nationwide. It’s not clear whether this is actually Sun singing, or if it is a lip sync performance.

Sun Yang sang "Swimming Song" in 2019 new year's party. In addition, Sun Yang completed the TV show of CCTV new year's party on Jan 2nd, 2020. Now he is training for Swimming Grand Prix on January 14th 2020.https://t.co/MpIgfcv9Y1 pic.twitter.com/snzNUUdRI5 — sunyang.river (@SunyangR) January 5, 2020

The new year marks celebration and the imminence of a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding Sun Yang‘s future in the sport of swimming. The CAS, which has set “mid-January” as the earliest to expect a decision in the case, last year heard an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Association (WADA) regarding a FINA Anti-Doping Panel decision to not suspend Sun after Sun’s entourage was accused of smashing a vial of his blood during a sample collection in late 2018. Sun’s camp says that the testers did not have proper paperwork identifying themselves or validating their sample collection mandate, and that one of the collectors was untrained and caught taking secret photos of Sun during the collection.

Sun had a previous 3-month suspension for taking a banned substance, and so a 2nd ruling against him could result in a lifetime ban.

The 28-year old Sun is the owner of 6 Olympic medals, including 3 individual golds and 2 individual silvers. He also has 17 career World Championships in long course, most recently winning gold in the 200 and 400 freestyles at the 2019 championships in Gwangju, South Korea. That marked a 4th-straight title in the 400 free.