Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky, and Bobby Finke Highlight Southern Zone Sectional This Weekend

Southern Zone South Sectional Championships:

Plantation, FL

February 13-16, 2025

LCM (50 meters)

Psych Sheet

World Record holders Summer McIntosh, Katie Ledecky, and Bobby Finke are highlighting the Southern Zone South Sectional Championships this weekend.

McIntosh, who is swimming for the Sarasota Sharks, is entered in the 800 freestyle with the 8:11.39 she went at this meet last year when she upset Katie Ledecky for the win. We are not getting a rematch of that competition this weekend, as Ledecky is not swimming the event.

This will be McIntosh’s first meet since the World Aquatic Championships in December where she broke three world records, and her first long course meet since the Olympic Games back in July. This will also be the first time we get to see the superstar race long course this year in preparation for the 2025 World Championships in July.

Ledecky is swimming two events, the 400 and 1500 freestyles. In the 400, she is seeded first by over 20 seconds with the 3:58.35 she went at the 2024 Olympic Trials. Her best time in the event still stands at the 3:56.46 she went back in 2016 to win the gold medal in Rio.

Her 1500 free time comes in a minute-and-a-half ahead of the rest of the field at 15:26.27 with the next swimmer, being seeded at 16:59.59. Ledecky’s time comes from the 2023 World Championships where she won the gold. She did not make it under the 15:30 mark last year, and her best time, and the world record, sits at 15:20.48 from 2018.

Finke is swimming four different events, starting with the 800 freestyle on day one. His seed time of 7:38.67 comes in a little over 20 seconds ahead of 2nd place. This time comes from the 2023 World Championships where he finished 3rd overall. At the Games in Paris, he was 2nd at 7:38.75.

He is also swimming the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 100 back. He’s coming in seeded 2nd in the 200 IM and 1st in the 400 IM and 100 back. All of his best times are somewhat recent, with his 400 IM being the oldest at 4:09.55 from June 2023. The other two events he swam in May of last year, going 2:04.06 in the 200 IM and 55.39 in the 100 back.

Isabel Ivey, another Florida pro swimmer, is also competing this weekend. She is entered in the 200 free, 100 fly, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 free. Her lowest seed comes in the 50 free, where she comes in at 3rd. She is 2nd in the 100 fly, and 1st in the 200 free, 200 IM, and 100 free. At the 2024 Olympic Team Trials, Ivey’s highest finish came in the 200 IM, where she missed the team by one place finishing 3rd.