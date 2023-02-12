Summer McIntosh Becomes Canada’s Fastest-Ever 16-Year-Old in the 100 Back at Sectionals

2023 SOUTHERN ZONE SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (ORLANDO)

Another win and another personal best came for 16-year-old phenom Summer McIntosh on Saturday evening at the Orlando Sectionals.

McIntosh won the 100 back in a new personal best of 1:00.57 in her only individual event on the day, which knocked a total of 1.58 seconds off her previous personal best from the Mare Nostrum last May.

McIntosh also swam the leadoff backstroke leg of the winning Sarasota Sharks 400 medley, going even faster in 1:00.25.

The time in an event that is not one of McIntosh’s primary events ranks McIntosh as the fastest Canadian 16-year-old ever in the event. That title formerly belonged to Jade Hannah: she swam 1:00.37 at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Though splits were hard to come by after McIntosh because of touchpad errors, the rest of the relay included Danica Aten on breaststroke, Addison Sauickie on fly, and Michaela Mattes anchoring on the freestyle leg.

Those wins completed a near-sweep for Sarasota. US Junior National Team member Gracie Weyant won the 200 IM in 2:17.27, which is about three seconds slower than her personal best, and Junior National Team member Michaela Mattes won the 400 free in 4:10.97, which is about a second-and-a-half slower than her personal best.

The lone swimmer to disrupt the Sharks’ daily sweep was 16-year-old Maya Golubovic in the girls’ 50 free. She won in 26.45, undercutting her best time of 26.78, which was done less than a month ago.

In total, she’s cut almost a full second (.99 seconds) off her previous best this season.

17-year old Addison Reese from Laker Swimming was 2nd in 26.50. That’s a new best time by .13 seconds for the high school junior and Kentucky commit.

Her 13-year-old teammate Rylee Erisman was 3rd in 26.51. That’s her best time by a quarter-of-a-second. She is the first 13-year-old to go under 27 seconds this season, and ranks her as one of the top 15 American swimmers at that age of the last decade.

Her brother, 16-year-old Ryan Erisman picked a win of his own – though he leans more toward the distance races. He topped the field in the 400 free in 3:54.42, which was 4.7 seconds better than the runner-up Ethan Ekk from Tallahassee.

That swim for the elder Erisman takes a whopping 10 seconds off his best time done at the Cary Futures meet last July. It also qualifies him for the 2024 US Olympic Trials, where the standard is 3:55.59.

That is Erisman’s second qualification of the championship, after a 4:22.12 in the 400 IM, which was an eight second improvement. He also just-missed the standard in the 800 free earlier in the meet in 8:10.22. That swim was still a better-than-11-second improvement on his previous best.

He has a total of three individual wins and three personal bests in four events; he also placed 4th in the 200 free in 1:54.40. His 1:53.62 in prelims missed his best by a few tenths.

Other Saturday/Day 3 Winners & Notables:

27-year-old Yeziel Morales won the men’s 100 back in 56.89, just ahead of Sarasota’s Amadeusz Knop (57.11). Knop, who is headed to the University of Florida in the fall, missed his best time by three-tenths of a second.

won the men’s 100 back in 56.89, just ahead of Sarasota’s (57.11). Knop, who is headed to the University of Florida in the fall, missed his best time by three-tenths of a second. 15-year-old Ethan Ekk was 5th in that 100 back in 57.85, which is the second-best time in the country this season by a 15-year-old.

was 5th in that 100 back in 57.85, which is the second-best time in the country this season by a 15-year-old. 25-year-old Grant Sanders , a former Arizona State Sun Devil and Florida Gator, won the 200 IM in 2:04.48. He is presenting Tampa Bay Aquatics at this meet. The top junior swimmer was Raymond Prosinski from Loggerhead Aquatics in 2:06.41 for a 3rd-place finish. He is committed to South Carolina for the fall.

, a former Arizona State Sun Devil and Florida Gator, won the 200 IM in 2:04.48. He is presenting Tampa Bay Aquatics at this meet. The top junior swimmer was from Loggerhead Aquatics in 2:06.41 for a 3rd-place finish. He is committed to South Carolina for the fall. Leif Bouwman of the Jupiter Dragons won the boys’ 50 free in 23.40, which in total lowers his personal best by four-tenths of a second (following a 23.56 in prelims). Bouwman, a Canadian, was just 10th in the 50 free at last year’s meet, showing a big progression to this year. He won the 100 fly on Friday night as well.

of the Jupiter Dragons won the boys’ 50 free in 23.40, which in total lowers his personal best by four-tenths of a second (following a 23.56 in prelims). Bouwman, a Canadian, was just 10th in the 50 free at last year’s meet, showing a big progression to this year. He won the 100 fly on Friday night as well. The Bolles School Sharks won the 400 medley relay in 3:48.67, with the group of Landon Kyser, Eldad Zamir, Carter Lancaster, and Kayden Lancaster combining for the win. The 16-year-old Carter Lancaster split 54.78 on the fly leg.

Sunday’s McIn-Watch

McIntosh, a perfect six-for-six this week, is scheduled to finish her racing on Sunday with swims in the 200 breaststroke and 200 backstroke.