Summer Juniors Qualifier Aaron Davidson (2025) Verbally Commits to NC State

Raleigh, North Carolina native Aaron Davidson has announced his intention to remain in-state to swim and study at North Carolina State University beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at NC State. I would like to thank my family, friends and my teammates and coaches at New Wave for helping me get to where I am today. I am honored to have been given this opportunity and can’t wait to get to work. Go Pack.”

Davidson is a junior at Sanderson High School, which is less than a 20-minute drive from the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center. He does his club swimming with New Wave Swim Team and specializes in a bit of everything. He is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 400 free and 200 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200/800/1500 free and 100 fly. He also has Futures cuts in the 100 free, 200 breast, and 400 IM.

In high school season last winter, Davidson placed 5th in the 200 free (1:40.48) and 10th in the 500 free (4:35.16) at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships. That is a huge improvement from his sophomore year, when he came in 19th in the 200 (1:44.11) and 17th in the 500 (4:41.98), with PBs in both events.

A month later, Davidson competed at NCSA Spring Championships, where he improved his lifetime bests in the 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

This summer, he updated his times across the board, logging new PBs in every event he swam. Most notably, he clocked best times in the 200/400/800 free (1:54.65/4:02.56/8:26.65) and 100 fly (56.98) at Summer Junior Nationals.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:51.22

1000 free – 9:20.94

500 free – 4:32.38

200 free – 1:40.48

200 FL SCY – 1:50.73

200 BR SCY – 2:06.58

400 IM – 3:59.81

200 IM – 1:56.04

Davidson will suit up for the Wolfpack with fellow class of 2029 commits Gavin Keogh and Tyler Bardak. It took 1:36.31/4:23.16/15:30.84 in the freestyle events, 1:46.49 in the 200 fly, 1:59.20 in the 200 breast, and 1:46.37/3:52.21 in the IM to score at the ACC Conference Championships last season.

