Sue Chen and Chuck Batchelor Selected to Lead 2020 USA Junior Pan Pacs Teams

USA Swimming has named the head coaches for this summer’s Junior Pan Pacific Championships, which will take place in Honolulu, Hawaii, August 19-22.

Sue Chen, currently coaching with Nation’s Capital in the DC area, will lead the men’s team, marking the first time that a female coach will lead a USA Swimming international team, according to USA Swimming. Chen, who previously coached at Rockville Montgomery Swim Club and Machine Aquatics, was the primary coach for US Olympian Jack Conger for many years, and was previously a Team USA assistant at the 2011 FINA World Junior Championships.

The women’s team will be led by Chuck Batchelor, currently head coach of the Bluefish Swim Club in Rhode Island. Batchelor also has international experience, having led the USA squad at the 2015 FINA World Junior Championships. He’s been known for developing a number of talented age groupers, including Olympian Elizabeth Beisel and Lauren Sogar.

“Sue and Chuck have both developed Olympians and know the work that has to be done for the athletes,” said USA Swimming National Junior Team Director, Mitch Dalton. “They understand excellence and know what the road looks like and they bring a lot of laughs with their experience. These Junior competitions are important stepping stones and experience builders in a young swimmer’s career and Sue and Chuck’s combined knowledge and bright personality will be such an asset for our team in Hawaii.”

Swimmers born between 2002 and 2007 can qualify for the Junior Pan Pacs team at the US Olympic Trials, which will be held June 21st-28th in Omaha, Nebraska. For more info, check out the full selection procedures.