In-state Sprinter Amanda Palutsis Hands Verbal to Ohio State

Amanda Palutsis has announced her verbal commitment to The Ohio State University for 2018-19. She joins Georgia Mosher and Georgia White, both of whom have indicated they plan to swim for the Buckeyes next fall.

“I would like to announce my verbal commitment to The Ohio State University! I am so excited to swim alongside an amazing group of athletes and under such a phenomenal coaching staff; becoming a buckeye is truly an honor!”

Palutsis is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Canton, Ohio. A senior at Hoover High School in North Canton, she is a National Merit Semifinalist, a member of National Honor Society, and a leader for the Agape Girls mentoring program. Palutsis finished third in the 50 free (23.31) and sixth in the 100 free (51.48) at the 2017 OHSAA Division I Swimming & Diving State Tournament. She swam lead-off on the third-place 200 free relay (23.59) and on the seventh-place 400 free relay (52.14). She and her teammates broke two national high school records (200 SCM medley relay and 200 SCM freestyle relay) in a dual meet with Perry High School in Massillon, Ohio last February.

Palutsis swims year-round for Canton City Schools. She competed in the 50/100 free, 50 back, and 50 fly at NCSA Spring Championship last March, and in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly at Columbus Sectionals this summer.

Best SCY times:

50 Free- 23.26

100 Free- 51.13

200 Free- 1:54.99

100 Fly- 59.61

100 Back- 59.50

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to The Ohio State University! Couldn’t be happier to continue my academic and athletic careers as a buckeye! 🌰❤️🏊🏻 #gobucks A post shared by amanda palutsis (@amandarpalutsis) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

