Stanford’s Eastin, UCLA’s Belanger Receive Pac-12 Honors

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference office announced today that Ella Eastin of Stanford was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week and UCLA’s Eloise Belanger was voted Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Ella Eastin, Sr., Stanford (Irvine, Calif.)

Eastin set three pool records in her final home weekend at Avery Aquatic Center and collected six first-place victories in No. 3 Stanford’s dual meet wins over No. 20 UCLA, 163-128, and No. 14 USC, 187-107. The senior collected her first-career pool record, which broke a nine-year-old mark, by clocking in at 4:03.23 in the 400-yard individual medley versus the Bruins. Eastin followed up with a win in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.40. On Senior Day, she set the facility record in the 200 backstroke (1:52.35) and 200 IM (1:55.36), and also helped the 200 medley relay to a first-place finish.

Also Nominated: Mackenzie Rumrill, ARIZ; Abbey Weitzeil, CAL; Arianna Letrari, OSU; Mackenzie Duarte, WSU

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Eloise Belanger, Sr., UCLA (Montreal, Quebec)

Belanger won three of the four events she competed in last week. The senior swept the 3-meter and 1-meter with scores of 348.38 and 314.18 points, respectively, in UCLA’s dual meet at Stanford. Her 3-meter dive was also a season-best mark. Belanger posted a third-place finish in the 3-meter against California with a score 285.45 and bounced back to claim first in the 1-meter diving championship, tallying a score of 304.88. She has crossed the 300-point threshold in every 1-meter final she’s competed in this year.

Also Nominated: Haley Farnsworth, STAN; Clare Greenlow, UTAH