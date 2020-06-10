Stanford’s Ben Hallock Repeats as Peter J. Cutino Award Recipient

Stanford junior Ben Hallock was named the recipient of the Peter J. Cutino Award during an online ceremony.
The award is given to the nation’s top collegiate water polo player, recognizing their outstanding dedication and effort in the sport. Named after former UC Berkeley and The Olympic Club of San Francisco Water Polo coach Peter J. Cutino, the award has been presented by USA Water Polo and the Olympic Club since 1999.
With this, Hallock becomes only the fifth man to win the award multiple times after winning it for the 2018 season as well, and the second Stanford player to do so after Tony Azevado won the award for 4 consecutive seasons in 2001-2004.
In his acceptance speech posted to USA Water Polo’s YouTube channel, Hallock said, “It’s hard to express my feelings on being the Cutino Award winner for a second time. I am so thankful to the Olympic Club and the Cutino family for their continued support within the water polo community. To be recognized by the water polo coaches around the country is an honor.”
During his season at Stanford, Hallock led the team in goals (73) for the third straight season and scored multiple goals in 18-of-22 matches, including five or more goals in seven of those matches. He is Stanford’s active leader in career goals (194) and sits eighth all-time in program history. (Stanford athletics)
He also helped lead the Cardinal to their first NCAA Water Polo National Championship since 2002, and was named the tournament MVP after a hat trick during the championship game.
Last year, Hallock won the men’s award alongside fellow-Stanford player Mackenzie Fischer. The Olympic Club, which sponsors the award said that they are uncertain as to if there will be a women’s winner this year due to the fact that the season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
USA Water Polo tweeted a link to watch the award ceremony:
The 2020 Cutino Award broadcast is now LIVE
Tune In: https://t.co/jGZt867QKC or https://t.co/5kLzMJyDgx#Cutino2020
— USA Water Polo (@USAWP) June 7, 2020
Previous Peter J. Cutino Award Recipients
- 1999 Bernice Orwig (USC) & Sean Kern (UCLA)
- 2000 Aniko Pelle (USC) & Sean Kern (UCLA)
- 2001 Coralie Simmons (UCLA) & Tony Azevedo (Stanford)
- 2002 Brenda Villa (Stanford) & Tony Azevedo (Stanford)
- 2003 Jackie Frank (Stanford) & Tony Azevedo (Stanford)
- 2004 Moriah Van Norman (USC) & Tony Azevedo (Stanford)
- 2005 Natalie Golda (UCLA) & Juraj Zatovic (USC)
- 2006 Lauren Wenger (USC) & John Mann (UC Berkeley)
- 2007 Kelly Rulon (UCLA) & Tim Hutten (UC Irvine)
- 2008 Courtney Mathewson (UCLA) & J.W. Krumpholz (USC)
- 2009 Kami Craig (USC) & J.W. Krumpholz (USC)
- 2010 Kami Craig (USC) & Ivan Rackov (UC Berkeley)
- 2011 Annika Dries (Stanford) & Joel Dennerly (USC)
- 2012 Kiley Neushul (Stanford) & Balazs Erdelyi (UOP)
- 2013 Melissa Seidemann (Stanford) & Balazas Erdelyi (UOP)
- 2014 Annika Dries (Stanford) & Balazas Erdelyi (UOP)
- 2015 Kiley Neushul (Stanford) & Kostas Genidounias (USC)
- 2016 Stephania Haralabidis (USC) & Garrett Danner (UCLA)
- 2017 Ashleigh Johnson (Princeton) & McQuin Baron (USC)
- 2018 Amanda Longan (USC) & Luca Cupido (UC Berkeley)
- 2019 Mackenzie Fischer (Stanford) & Ben Hallock (Stanford)
Leave a Reply