Stanford Women, Harvard Men Lead Division I GPAs for Spring 2022 Semester

The Collegiate Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of American (CSCAA) has announced its Spring 2022 Scholar All-America Team award winners.

To qualify, teams must have a minimum of a 3.0 team GPA for the previous semester.

The list includes 731 teams from 441 institutions – an increase from the 721 programs from 424 institutions that earned the honor last year.

The highest team GPA’s come from Division III programs. Caltech men and the Pacific Lutheran women are the top overall programs, both achieving a 3.85 team GPA.

Harvard’s men and Stanford’s women lead the Division I list with team GPA’s of 3.78 and 3.83, respectively. Roberts Wesleyan’s men (3.66) and Fairmont State’s women (3.84) top the Division II category. SCAD-Savannah is best among all NAIA schools for both the men (3.56) and women’s (3.80) rankings. NJCAA schools are led by Southwestern Oregon men (3.27) and women (3.54)

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.

From the top 10 of NCAA Division I, the most-competitive level, of Division I swimming, most teams made the list. That includes the entire top 10 of the women’s NCAA Championship meet.

Women’s NCAA Division I Top 10 that earned Scholar All-America Status:

1st – Virginia – 3.45 GPA

2nd – Texas – 3.52 GPA

3rd – Stanford – 3.83 GPA

4th – Alabama – 3.50 GPA

5th – NC State – 3.61 GPA

6th – Louisville – 3.56 GPA

7th – Michigan – 3.49 GPA

8th – Cal – 3.48 GPA

9th – Ohio State – 3.33 GPA

10th – Tennessee – 3.63 GPA

#11 Indiana (3.53) and #12 Kentucky (3.65) also made the list, as did the rest of the top 17 teams at the women’s NCAA Championship meet.

Eight out of the top 10 teams at the men’s NCAA Division I Championships also earned All-America status.

Men’s NCAA Division I Top 10 that earned Scholar All-America Status:

2nd – Texas – 3.22 GPA

3rd – Florida – 3.22 GPA

4th – NC State – 3.28 GPA

5th – Indiana – 3.26 GPA

6th – Arizona State – 3.46 GPA

7th – Stanford – 3.72 GPA

9th – Ohio State – 3.01 GPA

10th – Virginia – 3.01 GPA

Other high-flying teams in and out of the pool include the NCAA Division II Champions from Queens which made the list in both the men’s (3.50 GPA) and women’s (3.66 GPA) categories.

The Division III champion Kenyon women (3.53 GPA) and Emory men (3.60 GPA) also made the list.

The full lists are below:

Division I – Women GPA Team Head Coach Participants 3.16 Air Force Colleen Murphy 46 3.57 Akron Brian Peresie 32 3.5 Alabama Margo Geer 31 3.76 American Garland Bartlett 23 3.36 Arizona Augie Busch 28 3.69 Arizona State Bob Bowman 27 3.44 Arkansas Neil Harper 22 3.52 Auburn Ryan Wochomurka 34 3.49 Ball State Jeremy Agnew 34 3.38 Bellarmine John Brucato 25 3.21 Binghamton Jerry Cummiskey 29 3.35 Boston College Mike Stephens 31 3.48 Boston University Bill Smyth 33 3.57 Bowling Green Rickey Perkins 32 3.41 Brigham Young Shari Skabelund 36 3.77 Brown Kate Kovenock 32 3.5 Bucknell Dan Schinnerer 35 3.62 Buffalo Andy Bashor 27 3.48 Butler Maurice Stewart 24 3.64 Cal Baptist Rick Rowland 28 3.48 California Teri McKeever 33 3.56 Campbell Pascal Molinard 30 3.37 Canisius Scott Vanderzell 23 3.21 Central Connecticut Bill Ball 22 3.57 Cincinnati Mandy DiSalle 25 3.69 Cleveland State Hannah Burandt 20 3.31 Colgate Edward Pretre 25 3.58 Colorado State Woody Woodard 30 3.69 Columbia Diana Caskey 40 3.59 Connecticut Chris Maiello 29 3.71 Cornell Patrick Gallagher 27 3.17 CSU Bakersfield Chris Hansen 21 3.48 Dartmouth Jesse Moore 19 3.7 Davidson John Young 31 3.43 Delaware Pablo Marmolejo 28 3.54 Denver Alicia Franklin 36 3.53 Drexel Nathan Lavery 23 3.63 Duke Dan Colella 33 3.33 Duquesne David Sheets 31 3.38 East Carolina Matthew Jabs 15 3.56 Eastern Michigan Derek Perkins 30 3.61 Evansville Stuart Wilson 21 3.66 Fairfield Anthony Bruno 28 3.5 Florida Anthony Nesty 39 3.43 Florida Atlantic Lara Preacco 24 3.63 Florida Gulf Coast Dave Rollins 32 3.71 Florida International Randy Horner 31 3.61 Florida State Neal Studd 43 3.43 Fordham Steve Potsklan 28 3.39 Fresno State Jeanne Fleck 30 3.44 George Mason Peter Ward 29 3.52 George Washington Brian Thomas 29 3.55 Georgetown Jack Leavitt 27 3.44 Georgia Jack Bauerle 35 3.75 Georgia Southern Amanda Caldwell 23 3.49 Georgia Tech Courtney Hart 31 3.54 Grand Canyon Steve Schaffer 23 3.44 Green Bay Alexander Lewis 24 3.8 Harvard Stephanie Morawski 38 3.03 Hawaii Marcus Guttmann 26 3.47 Holy Cross Jeffrey Barlok 30 3.52 Houston Tanica Jamison 30 3.36 Howard Nic Askew 23 3.34 Idaho Mark Sowa 36 3.53 Illinois Jeana Kempe 41 3.74 Illinois State Caitlin Hamilton 27 3.25 Illinois-Chicago Tim Loeffler 28 3.68 Incarnate Word Phillip Davis 34 3.53 Indiana Ray Looze 39 3.54 Indiana State Josh Christensen 33 3.36 Iona Nick Cavataro 22 3.25 Iowa Nathan Mundt 13 3.6 Iowa State Duane Sorenson 30 3.52 IUPUI Damion Dennis 21 3.31 James Madison Dane Pedersen 32 3.7 Kansas Clark Campbell 31 3.65 Kentucky Lars Jorgensen 39 3.67 La Salle Kerry Smith 24 3.61 Lafayette Jim Dailey 51 3.33 Lehigh Rob Herb 25 3.7 Liberty Jake Shellenberger 37 3.53 Little Rock Amy Burgess 30 3.56 Louisville Arthur Albiero 31 3.64 Loyola (MD) Brian Loeffler 48 3.44 Loyola Marymount Bonnie Adair 21 3.52 Manhattan Eric Rasmussen 13 3.65 Marist Anthony Randall 23 3.75 Marshall Ian Walsh 30 3.55 Massachusetts Sean Clark 25 3.56 Miami (FL) Andrew Kershaw 24 3.52 Miami (OH) Hollie Bonewit-Cron 38 3.49 Michigan Michael Bottom 29 3.43 Minnesota Kelly Kremer 33 3.71 Missouri Andrew Grevers 30 3.48 Missouri State Dave Collins 35 3.64 Monmouth (NJ) Matthew Nunnally 19 3.37 Mount St. Mary’s Neil Yost 21 3.24 Navy John Morrison 43 3.61 NC State Braden Holloway 37 3.55 Nebraska Pablo Morales 28 3.78 Nebraska-Omaha Todd Samland 35 3.59 Nevada Brendon Bray 25 3.56 New Hampshire Joshua Willman 21 3.14 Niagara Eric Bugby 26 3.27 North Carolina Mark Gangloff 30 3.55 North Florida Ian Coffey 26 3.6 North Texas Brittany Roth 32 3.52 Northern Arizona Andy Johns 33 3.74 Northern Colorado Lisa Ebeling 20 3.58 Northern Iowa Nick Lakin 32 3.55 Oakland Peter Hovland 28 3.61 Ohio Mason Norman 34 3.33 Ohio State Bill Dorenkott 35 3.27 Old Dominion Jessica Miller Livsey 24 3.08 Pacific Katelyne Herrington 23 3.5 Penn Mike Schnur 39 3.47 Penn State Tim Murphy 41 3.53 Pepperdine Ellie Monobe 24 3.45 Pittsburgh Chase Kreitler 31 3.58 Princeton Bret Lundgaard 22 3.5 Providence John ONeill 32 3.43 Purdue John Klinge 30 3.43 Rhode Island Lillian Deering 31 3.68 Rice Seth Huston 31 3.69 Richmond Matt Barany 23 3.4 Rider Stephen Fletcher 17 3.54 Rutgers Jon Maccoll 21 3.44 Sacred Heart John Spadafina 37 3.54 Saint Francis (PA) Phil Hurley 26 3.44 Saint Francis Brooklyn Brian Guidera 29 3.45 Saint Louis James Halliburton 38 3.5 San Diego Michael Keeler 34 3.34 San Diego State Mike Shrader 30 3.17 San Jose State Sage Hopkins 22 3.46 Seattle Craig Nisgor 18 3.64 Seton Hall Derek Sapp 24 3.46 Siena Brogan Barr 23 3.57 South Carolina Jeff Poppell 45 3.45 South Dakota Jason Mahowald 45 3.44 South Dakota State Douglas Humphrey 24 3.43 Southern California Lea Mauer 30 3.59 Southern Illinois Geoff Hanson 52 3.6 Southern Methodist Steve collins 33 3.83 Stanford Greg Meehan 26 3.63 Tennessee Matt Kredich 42 3.52 Texas Carol Capitani 31 3.47 Texas A&M Steve Bultman 37 3.61 Texas Christian James Winchester 30 3.82 Toledo Brianne Globig 28 3.57 Tulane Leah Stancil 22 3.6 UC San Diego Marko Djordjevic 30 3.59 UC Santa Barbara Jaclyn Rosen 22 3.46 UC-Davis Matthew Macedo 39 3.55 UCLA Jordan Wolfrum 40 3.29 UMBC Matt Donovan 34 3.55 UNC Asheville Elizabeth Lykins 32 3.59 UNC-Wilmington Bobby Guntoro 29 3.21 UNLV Ben Loorz 29 3.56 Utah Joe Dykstra 38 3.44 Valparaiso Maggie Kroemer 15 3.62 Vermont Gerry Cournoyer 43 3.57 Villanova Rick Simpson 22 3.45 Virginia Todd DeSorbo 29 3.31 Virginia Military Institute Scott Thacker 13 3.35 Virginia Tech Sergio Lopez Miro 35 3.58 Washington State Matthew Leach 24 3.51 West Virginia Victor Riggs 29 3.61 William & Mary Nate Kellogg 25 3.56 Wisconsin Yuri Suguiyama 34 3.64 Wyoming David Denniston 43 3.54 Xavier Brent MacDonald 26 3.64 Yale Jim Henry 30 3.51 Youngstown State Brad Smith 29 Division I – Men GPA Team Head Coach Participants 3.35 Alabama Margo Geer 30 3.59 American Garland Bartlett 24 3.08 Arizona Augie Busch 31 3.46 Arizona State Bob Bowman 39 3.3 Auburn Ryan Wochomurka 35 3.24 Ball State Jeremy Agnew 31 3.21 Bellarmine John Brucato 22 3.52 Binghamton Jerry Cummiskey 26 3.16 Boston College Mike Stephens 29 3.3 Boston University Bill Smyth 31 3.2 Brigham Young Shari Skabelund 31 3.71 Brown Kevin Norman 33 3.39 Bucknell Dan Schinnerer 27 3.32 Cal Baptist Rick Rowland 28 3.48 Canisius Scott Vanderzell 24 3.22 Cincinnati Mandy DiSalle 31 3.56 Cleveland State Hannah Burandt 24 3.32 Colgate Edward Pretre 15 3.61 Columbia Jim Bolster 30 3.47 Cornell Wes Newman 29 3.03 CSU Bakersfield Chris Hansen 23 3.41 Dartmouth Jesse Moore 20 3.55 Davidson John Young 23 3.07 Delaware Pablo Marmolejo 31 3.5 Denver Alicia Franklin 20 3.47 Drexel Nathan Lavery 25 3.55 Duke Dan Colella 34 3.42 Evansville Stuart Wilson 21 3.43 Fairfield Anthony Bruno 23 3.22 Florida Anthony Nesty 44 3.3 Florida Atlantic Lara Preacco 21 3.15 Florida State Neal Studd 41 3.57 Fordham Steve Potsklan 28 3.34 George Washington Brian Thomas 23 3.6 Georgetown Jack Leavitt 28 3.34 Grand Canyon Steve Schaffer 25 3.78 Harvard Kevin Tyrrell 41 3.25 Hawaii Marcus Guttmann 24 3.24 Holy Cross Jeffrey Barlok 19 3.18 Howard Nic Askew 24 3.0 Illinois-Chicago Tim Loeffler 18 3.44 Incarnate Word Phillip Davis 31 3.26 Indiana Ray Looze 36 3.2 Iona Nick Cavataro 22 3.29 IUPUI Damion Dennis 21 3.21 Kentucky Lars Jorgensen 25 3.39 La Salle Kerry Smith 14 3.13 Lafayette Jim Dailey 28 3.34 Lehigh Rob Herb 25 3.33 LIU Bobby Smith 23 3.33 Louisville Arthur Albiero 39 3.5 Loyola (MD) Brian Loeffler 55 3.22 Marist Anthony Randall 25 3.37 Massachusetts Sean Clark 23 3.2 Miami (OH) Hollie Bonewit-Cron 37 3.24 Michigan Michael Bottom 35 3.18 Minnesota Kelly Kremer 29 3.07 Missouri Andrew Grevers 28 3.18 Missouri State Dave Collins 17 3.46 Monmouth (NJ) Matthew Nunnally 19 3.22 Mount St. Mary’s Neil Yost 29 3.07 Navy William Roberts 48 3.28 NC State Braden Holloway 33 3.29 Nebraska-Omaha Todd Samland 23 3.4 NJIT Ron Farina 25 3.01 North Carolina Mark Gangloff 27 3.29 Northwestern Katie Robinson 32 3.06 Oakland Peter Hovland 27 3.01 Ohio State Bill Dorenkott 36 3.14 Old Dominion Jessica Miller Livsey 25 3.16 Pacific Katelyne Herrington 20 3.49 Penn Mike Schnur 30 3.4 Penn State Tim Murphy 29 3.07 Pittsburgh Chase Kreitler 26 3.61 Princeton Matt Crispino 37 3.32 Providence John ONeill 32 3.2 Purdue Dan Ross 38 3.33 Rider Stephen Fletcher 25 3.37 Saint Louis James Halliburton 37 3.34 Seattle Craig Nisgor 24 3.47 Seton Hall Derek Sapp 27 3.28 South Carolina Jeff Poppell 28 3.07 South Dakota Jason Mahowald 30 3.1 South Dakota State Douglas Humphrey 27 3.34 Southern California Lea Mauer 39 3.3 Southern Illinois Geoff Hanson 27 3.37 Southern Methodist Greg Rhodenbaugh 46 3.72 Stanford Daniel Schemmel 29 3.0 Tennessee Matt Kredich 33 3.22 Texas Eddie Reese 47 3.15 Texas Christian James Winchester 31 3.72 UC San Diego Marko Djordjevic 23 3.32 UC Santa Barbara Jaclyn Rosen 31 3.42 UNC-Wilmington Bobby Guntoro 22 3.44 Utah Joe Dykstra 30 3.21 Valparaiso Maggie Kroemer 16 3.55 Villanova Rick Simpson 19 3.01 Virginia Todd DeSorbo 26 3.05 Virginia Tech Sergio Lopez Miro 33 3.31 West Virginia Victor Riggs 32 3.43 William & Mary Nate Kellogg 20 3.14 Wisconsin Yuri Suguiyama 29 3.42 Wyoming David Denniston 27 3.57 Xavier Brent MacDonald 24 3.52 Yale Jim Henry 35 3.35 Youngstown State Brad Smith 25

Division II – Women GPA Team Head Coach Participants 3.52 Adelphi Marc Danin 8 3.23 Alaska-Fairbanks Kelsey Leeson 17 3.08 Ashland Kyle Walthall 21 3.46 Augustana (SD) Lindsie Micko 33 3.42 Azusa Pacific Tim Kyle 26 3.22 Barton Kevin Woodhull-Smith 17 3.66 Bentley Mary Kay Samko 17 3.65 Biola Nathan Harding 19 3.64 Cal State East Bay Shane Pelton 24 3.34 Cal U – PA April Gitzen 14 3.47 Clarion Brehan Kelley 29 3.44 Colorado Mesa Mickey Wender 29 3.39 Concordia University-Saint Paul Rachel Busch 5 3.57 Concordia-Irvine Bert Bergen 32 3.49 Converse Kira Cullen 17 3.59 Davenport Justin Vasquez 20 3.13 Davis & Elkins Nikki Rose 14 3.57 Delta State Dan’l Murray 25 3.65 Drury Brian Reynolds 29 3.45 East Stroudsburg Fan Yang 13 3.13 Edinboro Christopher Rhodes 12 3.78 Emmanuel Allen Gilchrest 19 3.52 Emory & Henry Cody Skinner 7 3.84 Fairmont State Sabrina Buhagiar 10 3.31 Findlay Andrew Makepeace 26 3.76 Florida Southern Andy Robins 25 3.31 Florida Tech David Dent 20 3.63 Gannon Jacqueline Michalski 24 3.45 Grand Valley Andrew Boyce 26 3.57 Henderson State Scotty Serio 21 3.53 Hillsdale Kurt Kirner 23 3.38 Indiana (PA) Chris Villa 24 3.35 Indianapolis Jason Hite 45 3.56 King (TN) Matt Brinton 13 3.36 Kutztown Tim Flannery 11 3.81 Lenoir-Rhyne Paul Schiffel 13 3.61 Lewis Evan Sholudko 20 3.61 Lindenwood Jason Owen 34 3.6 Lynn Niki Alvarez 28 3.25 Mary Leah Neiheisel 20 3.62 Maryville Bill Nicholson 12 3.46 McKendree Jimmy Tierney 19 3.31 Millersville Eric Usbeck 12 3.23 Mines Claire McDaniel 21 3.59 Minnesota State Nathan Owens 40 3.34 Minnesota-Moorhead Charlie King 18 3.54 Montevallo Aaron Mahaney 20 3.51 Northern Michigan Heidi Voigt 30 3.5 Northern State Kaden Huntrods 20 3.38 Nova Southeastern Ben Hewitt 21 3.59 Oklahoma Christian Josh Davis 28 3.68 Ouachita Baptist Steven Bostick 22 3.66 Queens (NC) Jeff Dugdale 24 3.65 Roberts Wesleyan Sara Smith 8 3.51 Rollins Julianne Lehner 30 3.47 Saint Cloud Jeff Hegle 32 3.46 Saint Michael’s Eileen Hall 13 3.41 Saint Rose Kevin Walsh 15 3.42 Shippensburg Tim Verge 27 3.15 Simon Fraser Demone Tissira 14 3.58 Sioux Falls Chris Hamstra 20 3.24 Southwest Minnesota Marty Wahle 20 3.26 Staten Island Michael Ackalitis 13 3.52 Stonehill Caleb Potvin 10 3.5 Tampa Jimi Kiner 37 3.56 Truman State Jerod Simek 21 3.54 UMSL Tony Hernandez 21 3.31 UNC-Pembroke Oscar Roverato 17 3.33 UT-Permian Basin Elizabeth Graham 22 3.64 Wayne State Sean Peters 26 3.5 West Chester Steve Mazurek 21 3.68 West Florida Philip Kraus 28 3.6 West Virginia Wesleyan Collin Meadows 12 3.67 Western Colorado Vickie Fellows 23 3.49 William Jewell Greg Temple 16 3.49 Wingate Kirk Sanocki 34 Division II – Men GPA Team Head Coach Participants 3.62 Adelphi Marc Danin 10 3.59 Ashland Kyle Walthall 12 3.04 Augustana (SD) Lindsie Micko 14 3.35 Bentley Mary Kay Samko 30 3.37 Biola Nathan Harding 21 3.02 Clarion Brehan Kelley 27 3.01 Concordia-Irvine Bert Bergen 24 3.23 Davenport Justin Vasquez 21 3.05 Davis & Elkins Nikki Rose 17 3.29 Delta State Dan’l Murray 26 3.11 Drury Brian Reynolds 42 3.11 Edinboro Christopher Rhodes 13 3.15 Emmanuel Allen Gilchrest 23 3.58 Fairmont State Sabrina Buhagiar 15 3.51 Findlay Andrew Makepeace 20 3.61 Florida Southern Andy Robins 22 3.04 Florida Tech David Dent 27 3.32 Gannon Jacqueline Michalski 20 3.05 Grand Valley Andrew Boyce 32 3.02 Henderson State Scotty Serio 25 3.17 Indiana (PA) Chris Villa 15 3.25 Indianapolis Jason Hite 57 3 King (TN) Matt Brinton 10 3 Lenoir-Rhyne Paul Schiffel 13 3.26 Lewis Evan Sholudko 23 3.42 Lindenwood Jason Owen 32 3.42 Lynn Niki Alvarez 28 3.6 Maryville Bill Nicholson 12 3.26 McKendree Jimmy Tierney 26 3.17 Mines Claire McDaniel 28 3.51 Missouri S&T Doug Grooms 20 3.01 Northern Michigan Heidi Voigt 30 3.43 Nova Southeastern Ben Hewitt 23 3.16 Oklahoma Christian Josh Davis 31 3.05 Ouachita Baptist Steven Bostick 24 3.5 Queens (NC) Jeff Dugdale 27 3.66 Roberts Wesleyan Sara Smith 8 3.27 Rollins Julianne Lehner 29 3.03 Saint Cloud Jeff Hegle 27 3.08 Saint Michael’s Eileen Hall 18 3.05 Saint Rose Kevin Walsh 14 3.5 Shippensburg Tim Verge 18 3.21 Staten Island Michael Ackalitis 12 3 Tampa Jimi Kiner 30 3.32 Truman State Jerod Simek 16 3.23 UMSL Tony Hernandez 21 3.25 Wayne State Sean Peters 26 3.21 West Chester Steve Mazurek 19 3.11 West Virginia Wesleyan Collin Meadows 10 3.13 William Jewell Greg Temple 21 3.48 Wingate Kirk Sanocki 40

GPA Team Head Coach Participants 3.57 Alfred Brian Striker 9 3.05 Alfred State Mike Smiechowski 11 3.7 Allegheny Max Niggel 17 3.39 Alma Nick Polzin 24 3.66 Amherst Nick Nichols 25 3.56 Anderson Emma Maubach 16 3.42 Arcadia Aaron Green 22 3.45 Asbury Alex Keyser 15 3.3 Augustana (IL) Dan Lloyd 30 3.64 Austin College Dan Snow 9 3.36 Babson Kristy Jones 21 3.4 Beloit Kevin Schober 15 3.73 Birmingham Southern Toby Wilcox 23 3.72 Bluffton Ben Rath 7 3.67 Bowdoin Brad Burnham 23 3.61 Brandeis Nicole Carter 21 3.31 Bridgewater Gwynn Harrison 17 3.24 Brockport Zack Wahl 17 3.51 Bryn Mawr Pat McDevitt 23 3.64 Buffalo State Michael Kroll 8 3.66 California Lutheran Barry Schreifels 13 3.26 Caltech Andy Brabson 19 3.5 Calvin Dan Gelderloos 39 3.75 Carleton Andy Clark 38 3.61 Carnegie Mellon Matthew Kinney 49 3.44 Carroll Guy Gniotczynski 25 3.62 Carthage Beth DeLaRosby 37 3.55 Case Western Reserve Doug Milliken 46 3.58 Catholic Tyler Ziegler 29 3.53 Centre Dean Brownley 26 3.4 Chatham Rebecca Yost 17 3.64 Chicago Jason Weber 39 3.59 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Charles Griffiths 32 3.58 Clark Paul E. Phillips 21 3.56 Colby Tom Burton 28 3.73 Colorado College Anne Goodman James 19 3.76 Conn College Marc Benvenuti 19 3.52 Denison Gregg Parini 38 3.44 DePauw Tracy Menzel 25 3.2 Dickinson Katie McArdle 21 3.56 Drew Richard Munson 21 3.42 Eastern Connecticut Sarit Gluz 22 3.71 Emory Jon Howell 40 3.56 Franklin & Marshall Ben Delia 21 3.41 George Fox Natalie Turner 15 3.53 Gettysburg Greg Brown 21 3.59 Goucher Thomas Till 17 3.65 Grinnell Erin Hurley 39 3.42 Grove City David Fritz 30 3.57 Gustavus Jon Carlson 50 3.63 Hamilton John Geissinger 36 3.27 Hartwick Dale Rothenberger 14 3.23 Hood Chris Gibeau 15 3.56 Hope Jake Taber 36 3.52 Husson Bruce Babin 17 3.57 Illinois Wesleyan Teresa Fish 19 3.53 Ithaca Kevin Markwardt 27 3.67 John Carroll Tanner Barton 26 3.77 Johns Hopkins Scott Armstrong 19 3.7 Kalamazoo Jay Daniels 25 3.56 Kean Chris Swenson 9 3.53 Kenyon Jess Book 35 3.49 King’s (PA) Matt Easterday 12 3.58 Lake Forest Vadim Tashlitsky 21 3.66 Lawrence andrew fleek 17 3.28 Loras Nick Wyllie 13 3.45 Luther Aaron Zander 39 3.54 Lycoming Andrew Dragunas 6 3.41 Lynchburg Bradley Dunn 29 3.76 Macalester Kyllian Griffin 23 3.44 Maine Maritime Academy Tony DeMuro 15 3.18 Manchester Roger Karns 9 3.26 Mary Washington Justin Anderson 29 3.22 Marymount Chris Natoli 17 3.2 Merchant Marine Academy Sean Tedesco 26 3.45 Millikin Molly Duesterhaus 21 3.18 Mills Quinn Silberman 10 3.18 Millsaps College Brian Ware 11 3.45 Minnesota-Morris David Molesworth 14 3.61 Misericordia Alexander Taylor 21 3.74 MIT Meg French 39 3.29 Monmouth (IL) Jake Dacus 16 3.59 Moravian University Mary Ellen Wydan 5 3.76 Mount Holyoke David Allen 32 3.25 Mount Saint Mary (NY) Chris Mance 4 3.36 Mount Union Eric Mojock 27 3.48 Nazareth Chris Heckman 31 3.4 Nebraska Wesleyan Kyle Hunt 13 3.63 New England Rick Hayes 22 3.61 NYU Trevor Miele 38 3.5 Occidental Haley Mitchell 27 3.33 Ohio Northern Austin Veltman 22 3.63 Olivet Rob Brownell 12 3.29 Ozarks David DeGeus 17 3.85 Pacific Lutheran Matt Sellman 18 3.37 Pacific U Beth Whittle 15 3.5 Penn State-Behrend Jennifer Wallace 16 3.59 Piedmont Teddy Guyer 11 3.66 Pomona-Pitzer Jean-Paul Gowdy 36 3.67 Principia Carl Erikson 6 3.06 Randolph-Macon Brent Kintzer 23 3.67 Redlands Leslie Whittemore 28 3.75 Regis Diana Matthews 13 3.08 Ripon Ryan Goggans 13 3.45 RIT Philip Baretela 30 3.49 Rochester Emily Wylam 25 3.17 Roger Williams Matt Emmert 18 3.13 Rose-Hulman Keith Crawford 16 3.51 Rowan Elise Blaschke-Fisher 19 3.43 RPI Shannon OBrien 24 3.38 Saint Benedict Mandy Wolvert 28 3.46 Saint Joseph (CT) Brenda Straker 11 3.3 Saint Joseph’s (ME) Jared Felker 7 3.76 Saint Norberts Hannah Saiz 17 3.55 Salisbury Nate Parsley 14 3.37 Scranton Chris Brown 36 3.45 Sewanee Max Obermiller 36 3.42 Simmons Michael Prout, Jr. 15 3.58 Skidmore Jill Greenleaf 16 3.79 Smith Zack Kundel 15 3.57 Southwestern Jon Duncan 23 3.51 Springfield John Taffe 25 3.56 St. Joseph’s Long Island Chris Brandenberger 11 3.75 St. Kate’s Justin Zook 21 3.54 St. Olaf Robert Hauck 32 3.72 Stevens Paul Hughes 20 3.64 Stevenson Clarke Nyman 4 3.55 SUNY Cortland Brian Tobin 27 3.23 SUNY Geneseo Paul Dotterweich 28 3.6 SUNY Oneonta Chris Schuler 19 3.34 SUNY Oswego Mike Holman 12 3.49 Susquehanna Mike Tubb 27 3.73 Swarthmore Karin Colby 30 3.37 Sweet Briar Jerry Diamond 12 3.67 TCNJ Jennifer Harnett 23 3.55 Transylvania Dave Doolin 22 3.46 Trinity (CT) Hannah Hagy 32 3.58 Trinity U Cathleen Pruden 25 3.72 Tufts Adam Hoyt 37 3.71 Ursinus Mark Feinberg 10 3.51 UW-Eau Claire Annie Ryder 36 3.57 UW-La Crosse Steven Mohs 37 3.48 UW-Whitewater Elise Knoche 14 3.74 Vassar Lisl Prater-Lee 16 3.29 Virginia Wesleyan Hans Kristian Ramkvist 18 3.4 Washington & Jefferson Matt Rochna 15 3.6 Washington & Lee Kami Gardner 34 3.67 Washington College (MD) Philip Quick 22 3.76 WashU Brad Shively 31 3.68 Wellesley Bonnie Dix 28 3.65 Wesleyan Peter Solomon 34 3.58 Western Connecticut Jill Cook 9 3.31 Westminster Pat Smith 23 3.52 Wheaton (IL) Meghan Ayers 19 3.64 Wheaton (MA) Barrett Roberts 37 3.64 Whitman Jenn Blomme 20 3.23 Whitworth Steven Schadt 16 3.18 Widener Mark Yankovich 20 3.53 Willamette Brent Summers 17 3.1 William Paterson Ed Gurka 13 3.42 William Smith R.C. Weston 15 3.73 Williams Steven Kuster 29 3.08 Wittenberg Samantha Williams 8 3.58 WPI Paul Bennett 33 3.42 York (PA) Birkir Jonsson 12 Division III – Men GPA Team Head Coach Participants 3.21 Alfred Brian Striker 24 3.55 Amherst Nick Nichols 23 3.15 Anderson Emma Maubach 8 3.44 Arcadia Aaron Green 13 3.28 Asbury Alex Keyser 17 3.1 Augustana (IL) Dan Lloyd 24 3.03 Austin College Dan Snow 7 3.22 Babson Kristy Jones 22 3.73 Bates Peter Casares 29 3.18 Birmingham Southern Toby Wilcox 20 3.15 Bowdoin Brad Burnham 26 3.42 Brandeis Nicole Carter 23 3.11 Brockport Zack Wahl 9 3.29 Buffalo State Michael Kroll 9 3.45 California Lutheran Barry Schreifels 21 3.85 Caltech Andy Brabson 25 3.17 Calvin Dan Gelderloos 38 3.4 Carleton Andy Clark 27 3.53 Carnegie Mellon Matthew Kinney 41 3.09 Carroll Guy Gniotczynski 10 3.19 Carthage Seth Weidmann 31 3.57 Case Western Reserve Doug Milliken 46 3.28 Catholic Tyler Ziegler 22 3.09 Centre Dean Brownley 19 3.53 Chatham Rebecca Yost 5 3.65 Chicago Jason Weber 39 3.48 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Charles Griffiths 31 3.49 Clark Paul E. Phillips 13 3.65 Colby Tom Burton 24 3.62 Colorado College Anne Goodman James 31 3.5 Conn College Marc Benvenuti 28 3.39 Denison Gregg Parini 40 3.09 DePauw Adam Cohen 29 3.23 Dickinson Katie McArdle 22 3.31 Drew Richard Munson 15 3.07 Eastern Connecticut Sarit Gluz 10 3.6 Emory Jon Howell 50 3.23 Franklin & Marshall Ben Delia 29 3.06 Gallaudet Nicolas Pezzarossi 13 3.05 George Fox Natalie Turner 11 3.4 Gettysburg Greg Brown 21 3.33 Grinnell Erin Hurley 36 3.22 Grove City David Fritz 21 3.58 Gustavus Jon Carlson 43 3.35 Hamilton John Geissinger 22 3.25 Hartwick Dale Rothenberger 20 3.23 Hope Jake Taber 34 3.27 Husson Bruce Babin 14 3.62 Illinois Wesleyan Teresa Fish 11 3.37 Ithaca Kevin Markwardt 29 3.16 John Carroll Tanner Barton 24 3.72 Johns Hopkins Scott Armstrong 28 3.19 Kalamazoo Jay Daniels 22 3.45 Kenyon Jess Book 45 3.4 King’s (PA) Matt Easterday 10 3.28 Lake Forest Vadim Tashlitsky 19 3.46 Lawrence andrew fleek 10 3.12 Loras Nick Wyllie 16 3.31 Luther Aaron Zander 24 3.24 Lycoming Andrew Dragunas 9 3.14 Lynchburg Bradley Dunn 21 3.73 Macalester Kyllian Griffin 12 3.04 Marymount Chris Natoli 9 3.24 McMurry Arthur Wang 13 3.23 Merchant Marine Academy Sean Tedesco 33 3.21 Millsaps College Brian Ware 13 3.27 Misericordia Alexander Taylor 13 3.81 MIT Meg French 30 3.35 Mount Union Eric Mojock 19 3.26 Nazareth Chris Heckman 21 3.45 Nebraska Wesleyan Kyle Hunt 21 3.52 NYU Trevor Miele 40 3.43 Occidental Haley Mitchell 19 3.12 Ohio Northern Austin Veltman 20 3.32 Olivet Rob Brownell 14 3.75 Pacific Lutheran Matt Sellman 12 3.57 Pacific U Beth Whittle 5 3.77 Pomona-Pitzer Jean-Paul Gowdy 30 3.24 Principia Carl Erikson 4 3.39 Redlands Leslie Whittemore 26 3.12 Ripon Ryan Goggans 9 3.15 RIT Philip Baretela 31 3.29 Rochester Emily Wylam 29 3.18 Roger Williams Matt Emmert 19 3.4 Rose-Hulman Keith Crawford 33 3.25 Rowan Brad Bowser 22 3.45 RPI Shannon OBrien 24 3.14 Saint John’s Ben Gill 31 3.31 Saint Joseph (CT) Brenda Straker 11 3.3 Saint Joseph’s (ME) Jared Felker 7 3.18 Saint Norberts Hannah Saiz 23 3.09 Saint Vincent Josh Gurekovich 9 3 Salisbury Nate Parsley 8 3.12 Scranton Chris Brown 12 3.12 Sewanee Max Obermiller 11 3.48 Skidmore Jill Greenleaf 20 3.18 Southern Virginia Jennifer Moore 14 3.26 Southwestern Jon Duncan 19 3.12 Springfield John Taffe 22 3.52 St. Olaf Robert Hauck 18 3.32 Stevens Paul Hughes 22 3.32 Stevenson Clarke Nyman 4 3.14 SUNY Geneseo Paul Dotterweich 30 3.2 SUNY Oneonta Chris Schuler 18 3.22 Susquehanna Mike Tubb 16 3.53 Swarthmore Karin Colby 25 3.41 TCNJ Dave Dow 28 3.45 Transylvania Dave Doolin 15 3.38 Trinity (CT) Hannah Hagy 15 3.39 Trinity U Cathleen Pruden 20 3.5 Tufts Adam Hoyt 39 3.26 Ursinus Mark Feinberg 15 3.35 UW-Eau Claire Annie Ryder 40 3.28 UW-La Crosse Steven Mohs 31 3.7 Vassar Lisl Prater-Lee 18 3.15 Wabash Will Bernhardt II 20 3.31 Washington & Jefferson Matt Rochna 10 3.43 Washington & Lee Kami Gardner 34 3.44 Washington College (MD) Philip Quick 17 3.7 WashU Brad Shively 34 3.51 Wesleyan Peter Solomon 37 3.39 Westminster Pat Smith 22 3.46 Wheaton (IL) Jacob Ayers 23 3.23 Wheaton (MA) Barrett Roberts 18 3.62 Whitman Jenn Blomme 18 3.09 Whitworth Steven Schadt 21 3.32 Widener Mark Yankovich 17 3.35 Willamette Brent Summers 10 3.63 Williams Steven Kuster 33 3.14 Wittenberg Samantha Williams 7 3.52 WPI Paul Bennett 38 3.19 York (PA) Birkir Jonsson 18

NAIA – Women GPA Team Head Coach Participants 3.14 Bethel (IN) Deb Thompson 14 3.34 Brenau Nate Rhoads 7 3 Campbellsville Casey Bradstreet 14 3.53 Cumberlands Eric Skelly 27 3.53 Lindsey Wilson Alicia Kemnitz 15 3.5 Milligan Spencer Scarth 14 3.52 Morningside Bryan Farris 18 3.49 Saint Ambrose Rob Miecznikowski 21 3.55 Saint Mary (KS) David Bresser 15 3.8 SCAD-Savannah William Pilczuk 20 3.29 Westmont Jill Lin 15 NAIA – Men GPA Team Head Coach Participants 3.13 Bethel (IN) Deb Thompson 16 3.27 Campbellsville Casey Bradstreet 20 3.38 Cumberlands Eric Skelly 23 3.36 Lindsey Wilson Alicia Kemnitz 15 3.46 Milligan Spencer Scarth 22 3.31 Morningside Bryan Farris 21 3.35 Olivet Nazarene Kelly Essler 17 3.51 Saint Ambrose Rob Miecznikowski 36 3.17 Saint Mary (KS) David Bresser 19 3.56 SCAD-Savannah William Pilczuk 12