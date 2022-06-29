Stanford Women, Harvard Men Lead Division I GPAs for Spring 2022 Semester

The Collegiate Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of American (CSCAA) has announced its Spring 2022 Scholar All-America Team award winners.
To qualify, teams must have a minimum of a 3.0 team GPA for the previous semester.
The list includes 731 teams from 441 institutions – an increase from the 721 programs from 424 institutions that earned the honor last year.
The highest team GPA’s come from Division III programs. Caltech men and the Pacific Lutheran women are the top overall programs, both achieving a 3.85 team GPA.
Harvard’s men and Stanford’s women lead the Division I list with team GPA’s of 3.78 and 3.83, respectively. Roberts Wesleyan’s men (3.66) and Fairmont State’s women (3.84) top the Division II category. SCAD-Savannah is best among all NAIA schools for both the men (3.56) and women’s (3.80) rankings. NJCAA schools are led by Southwestern Oregon men (3.27) and women (3.54)
Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA), is the nation’s first organization of college coaches. The mission of the CSCAA is to advance the sport of swimming and diving with coaches at the epicenter of leadership, advocacy, and professional development.
From the top 10 of NCAA Division I, the most-competitive level, of Division I swimming, most teams made the list. That includes the entire top 10 of the women’s NCAA Championship meet.
Women’s NCAA Division I Top 10 that earned Scholar All-America Status:
- 1st – Virginia – 3.45 GPA
- 2nd – Texas – 3.52 GPA
- 3rd – Stanford – 3.83 GPA
- 4th – Alabama – 3.50 GPA
- 5th – NC State – 3.61 GPA
- 6th – Louisville – 3.56 GPA
- 7th – Michigan – 3.49 GPA
- 8th – Cal – 3.48 GPA
- 9th – Ohio State – 3.33 GPA
- 10th – Tennessee – 3.63 GPA
#11 Indiana (3.53) and #12 Kentucky (3.65) also made the list, as did the rest of the top 17 teams at the women’s NCAA Championship meet.
Eight out of the top 10 teams at the men’s NCAA Division I Championships also earned All-America status.
Men’s NCAA Division I Top 10 that earned Scholar All-America Status:
- 2nd – Texas – 3.22 GPA
- 3rd – Florida – 3.22 GPA
- 4th – NC State – 3.28 GPA
- 5th – Indiana – 3.26 GPA
- 6th – Arizona State – 3.46 GPA
- 7th – Stanford – 3.72 GPA
- 9th – Ohio State – 3.01 GPA
- 10th – Virginia – 3.01 GPA
Other high-flying teams in and out of the pool include the NCAA Division II Champions from Queens which made the list in both the men’s (3.50 GPA) and women’s (3.66 GPA) categories.
The Division III champion Kenyon women (3.53 GPA) and Emory men (3.60 GPA) also made the list.
The full lists are below:
Division I – Women
|GPA
|Team
|Head Coach
|Participants
|3.16
|Air Force
|Colleen Murphy
|46
|3.57
|Akron
|Brian Peresie
|32
|3.5
|Alabama
|Margo Geer
|31
|3.76
|American
|Garland Bartlett
|23
|3.36
|Arizona
|Augie Busch
|28
|3.69
|Arizona State
|Bob Bowman
|27
|3.44
|Arkansas
|Neil Harper
|22
|3.52
|Auburn
|Ryan Wochomurka
|34
|3.49
|Ball State
|Jeremy Agnew
|34
|3.38
|Bellarmine
|John Brucato
|25
|3.21
|Binghamton
|Jerry Cummiskey
|29
|3.35
|Boston College
|Mike Stephens
|31
|3.48
|Boston University
|Bill Smyth
|33
|3.57
|Bowling Green
|Rickey Perkins
|32
|3.41
|Brigham Young
|Shari Skabelund
|36
|3.77
|Brown
|Kate Kovenock
|32
|3.5
|Bucknell
|Dan Schinnerer
|35
|3.62
|Buffalo
|Andy Bashor
|27
|3.48
|Butler
|Maurice Stewart
|24
|3.64
|Cal Baptist
|Rick Rowland
|28
|3.48
|California
|Teri McKeever
|33
|3.56
|Campbell
|Pascal Molinard
|30
|3.37
|Canisius
|Scott Vanderzell
|23
|3.21
|Central Connecticut
|Bill Ball
|22
|3.57
|Cincinnati
|Mandy DiSalle
|25
|3.69
|Cleveland State
|Hannah Burandt
|20
|3.31
|Colgate
|Edward Pretre
|25
|3.58
|Colorado State
|Woody Woodard
|30
|3.69
|Columbia
|Diana Caskey
|40
|3.59
|Connecticut
|Chris Maiello
|29
|3.71
|Cornell
|Patrick Gallagher
|27
|3.17
|CSU Bakersfield
|Chris Hansen
|21
|3.48
|Dartmouth
|Jesse Moore
|19
|3.7
|Davidson
|John Young
|31
|3.43
|Delaware
|Pablo Marmolejo
|28
|3.54
|Denver
|Alicia Franklin
|36
|3.53
|Drexel
|Nathan Lavery
|23
|3.63
|Duke
|Dan Colella
|33
|3.33
|Duquesne
|David Sheets
|31
|3.38
|East Carolina
|Matthew Jabs
|15
|3.56
|Eastern Michigan
|Derek Perkins
|30
|3.61
|Evansville
|Stuart Wilson
|21
|3.66
|Fairfield
|Anthony Bruno
|28
|3.5
|Florida
|Anthony Nesty
|39
|3.43
|Florida Atlantic
|Lara Preacco
|24
|3.63
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Dave Rollins
|32
|3.71
|Florida International
|Randy Horner
|31
|3.61
|Florida State
|Neal Studd
|43
|3.43
|Fordham
|Steve Potsklan
|28
|3.39
|Fresno State
|Jeanne Fleck
|30
|3.44
|George Mason
|Peter Ward
|29
|3.52
|George Washington
|Brian Thomas
|29
|3.55
|Georgetown
|Jack Leavitt
|27
|3.44
|Georgia
|Jack Bauerle
|35
|3.75
|Georgia Southern
|Amanda Caldwell
|23
|3.49
|Georgia Tech
|Courtney Hart
|31
|3.54
|Grand Canyon
|Steve Schaffer
|23
|3.44
|Green Bay
|Alexander Lewis
|24
|3.8
|Harvard
|Stephanie Morawski
|38
|3.03
|Hawaii
|Marcus Guttmann
|26
|3.47
|Holy Cross
|Jeffrey Barlok
|30
|3.52
|Houston
|Tanica Jamison
|30
|3.36
|Howard
|Nic Askew
|23
|3.34
|Idaho
|Mark Sowa
|36
|3.53
|Illinois
|Jeana Kempe
|41
|3.74
|Illinois State
|Caitlin Hamilton
|27
|3.25
|Illinois-Chicago
|Tim Loeffler
|28
|3.68
|Incarnate Word
|Phillip Davis
|34
|3.53
|Indiana
|Ray Looze
|39
|3.54
|Indiana State
|Josh Christensen
|33
|3.36
|Iona
|Nick Cavataro
|22
|3.25
|Iowa
|Nathan Mundt
|13
|3.6
|Iowa State
|Duane Sorenson
|30
|3.52
|IUPUI
|Damion Dennis
|21
|3.31
|James Madison
|Dane Pedersen
|32
|3.7
|Kansas
|Clark Campbell
|31
|3.65
|Kentucky
|Lars Jorgensen
|39
|3.67
|La Salle
|Kerry Smith
|24
|3.61
|Lafayette
|Jim Dailey
|51
|3.33
|Lehigh
|Rob Herb
|25
|3.7
|Liberty
|Jake Shellenberger
|37
|3.53
|Little Rock
|Amy Burgess
|30
|3.56
|Louisville
|Arthur Albiero
|31
|3.64
|Loyola (MD)
|Brian Loeffler
|48
|3.44
|Loyola Marymount
|Bonnie Adair
|21
|3.52
|Manhattan
|Eric Rasmussen
|13
|3.65
|Marist
|Anthony Randall
|23
|3.75
|Marshall
|Ian Walsh
|30
|3.55
|Massachusetts
|Sean Clark
|25
|3.56
|Miami (FL)
|Andrew Kershaw
|24
|3.52
|Miami (OH)
|Hollie Bonewit-Cron
|38
|3.49
|Michigan
|Michael Bottom
|29
|3.43
|Minnesota
|Kelly Kremer
|33
|3.71
|Missouri
|Andrew Grevers
|30
|3.48
|Missouri State
|Dave Collins
|35
|3.64
|Monmouth (NJ)
|Matthew Nunnally
|19
|3.37
|Mount St. Mary’s
|Neil Yost
|21
|3.24
|Navy
|John Morrison
|43
|3.61
|NC State
|Braden Holloway
|37
|3.55
|Nebraska
|Pablo Morales
|28
|3.78
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Todd Samland
|35
|3.59
|Nevada
|Brendon Bray
|25
|3.56
|New Hampshire
|Joshua Willman
|21
|3.14
|Niagara
|Eric Bugby
|26
|3.27
|North Carolina
|Mark Gangloff
|30
|3.55
|North Florida
|Ian Coffey
|26
|3.6
|North Texas
|Brittany Roth
|32
|3.52
|Northern Arizona
|Andy Johns
|33
|3.74
|Northern Colorado
|Lisa Ebeling
|20
|3.58
|Northern Iowa
|Nick Lakin
|32
|3.55
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|28
|3.61
|Ohio
|Mason Norman
|34
|3.33
|Ohio State
|Bill Dorenkott
|35
|3.27
|Old Dominion
|Jessica Miller Livsey
|24
|3.08
|Pacific
|Katelyne Herrington
|23
|3.5
|Penn
|Mike Schnur
|39
|3.47
|Penn State
|Tim Murphy
|41
|3.53
|Pepperdine
|Ellie Monobe
|24
|3.45
|Pittsburgh
|Chase Kreitler
|31
|3.58
|Princeton
|Bret Lundgaard
|22
|3.5
|Providence
|John ONeill
|32
|3.43
|Purdue
|John Klinge
|30
|3.43
|Rhode Island
|Lillian Deering
|31
|3.68
|Rice
|Seth Huston
|31
|3.69
|Richmond
|Matt Barany
|23
|3.4
|Rider
|Stephen Fletcher
|17
|3.54
|Rutgers
|Jon Maccoll
|21
|3.44
|Sacred Heart
|John Spadafina
|37
|3.54
|Saint Francis (PA)
|Phil Hurley
|26
|3.44
|Saint Francis Brooklyn
|Brian Guidera
|29
|3.45
|Saint Louis
|James Halliburton
|38
|3.5
|San Diego
|Michael Keeler
|34
|3.34
|San Diego State
|Mike Shrader
|30
|3.17
|San Jose State
|Sage Hopkins
|22
|3.46
|Seattle
|Craig Nisgor
|18
|3.64
|Seton Hall
|Derek Sapp
|24
|3.46
|Siena
|Brogan Barr
|23
|3.57
|South Carolina
|Jeff Poppell
|45
|3.45
|South Dakota
|Jason Mahowald
|45
|3.44
|South Dakota State
|Douglas Humphrey
|24
|3.43
|Southern California
|Lea Mauer
|30
|3.59
|Southern Illinois
|Geoff Hanson
|52
|3.6
|Southern Methodist
|Steve collins
|33
|3.83
|Stanford
|Greg Meehan
|26
|3.63
|Tennessee
|Matt Kredich
|42
|3.52
|Texas
|Carol Capitani
|31
|3.47
|Texas A&M
|Steve Bultman
|37
|3.61
|Texas Christian
|James Winchester
|30
|3.82
|Toledo
|Brianne Globig
|28
|3.57
|Tulane
|Leah Stancil
|22
|3.6
|UC San Diego
|Marko Djordjevic
|30
|3.59
|UC Santa Barbara
|Jaclyn Rosen
|22
|3.46
|UC-Davis
|Matthew Macedo
|39
|3.55
|UCLA
|Jordan Wolfrum
|40
|3.29
|UMBC
|Matt Donovan
|34
|3.55
|UNC Asheville
|Elizabeth Lykins
|32
|3.59
|UNC-Wilmington
|Bobby Guntoro
|29
|3.21
|UNLV
|Ben Loorz
|29
|3.56
|Utah
|Joe Dykstra
|38
|3.44
|Valparaiso
|Maggie Kroemer
|15
|3.62
|Vermont
|Gerry Cournoyer
|43
|3.57
|Villanova
|Rick Simpson
|22
|3.45
|Virginia
|Todd DeSorbo
|29
|3.31
|Virginia Military Institute
|Scott Thacker
|13
|3.35
|Virginia Tech
|Sergio Lopez Miro
|35
|3.58
|Washington State
|Matthew Leach
|24
|3.51
|West Virginia
|Victor Riggs
|29
|3.61
|William & Mary
|Nate Kellogg
|25
|3.56
|Wisconsin
|Yuri Suguiyama
|34
|3.64
|Wyoming
|David Denniston
|43
|3.54
|Xavier
|Brent MacDonald
|26
|3.64
|Yale
|Jim Henry
|30
|3.51
|Youngstown State
|Brad Smith
|29
Division I – Men
|GPA
|Team
|Head Coach
|Participants
|3.35
|Alabama
|Margo Geer
|30
|3.59
|American
|Garland Bartlett
|24
|3.08
|Arizona
|Augie Busch
|31
|3.46
|Arizona State
|Bob Bowman
|39
|3.3
|Auburn
|Ryan Wochomurka
|35
|3.24
|Ball State
|Jeremy Agnew
|31
|3.21
|Bellarmine
|John Brucato
|22
|3.52
|Binghamton
|Jerry Cummiskey
|26
|3.16
|Boston College
|Mike Stephens
|29
|3.3
|Boston University
|Bill Smyth
|31
|3.2
|Brigham Young
|Shari Skabelund
|31
|3.71
|Brown
|Kevin Norman
|33
|3.39
|Bucknell
|Dan Schinnerer
|27
|3.32
|Cal Baptist
|Rick Rowland
|28
|3.48
|Canisius
|Scott Vanderzell
|24
|3.22
|Cincinnati
|Mandy DiSalle
|31
|3.56
|Cleveland State
|Hannah Burandt
|24
|3.32
|Colgate
|Edward Pretre
|15
|3.61
|Columbia
|Jim Bolster
|30
|3.47
|Cornell
|Wes Newman
|29
|3.03
|CSU Bakersfield
|Chris Hansen
|23
|3.41
|Dartmouth
|Jesse Moore
|20
|3.55
|Davidson
|John Young
|23
|3.07
|Delaware
|Pablo Marmolejo
|31
|3.5
|Denver
|Alicia Franklin
|20
|3.47
|Drexel
|Nathan Lavery
|25
|3.55
|Duke
|Dan Colella
|34
|3.42
|Evansville
|Stuart Wilson
|21
|3.43
|Fairfield
|Anthony Bruno
|23
|3.22
|Florida
|Anthony Nesty
|44
|3.3
|Florida Atlantic
|Lara Preacco
|21
|3.15
|Florida State
|Neal Studd
|41
|3.57
|Fordham
|Steve Potsklan
|28
|3.34
|George Washington
|Brian Thomas
|23
|3.6
|Georgetown
|Jack Leavitt
|28
|3.34
|Grand Canyon
|Steve Schaffer
|25
|3.78
|Harvard
|Kevin Tyrrell
|41
|3.25
|Hawaii
|Marcus Guttmann
|24
|3.24
|Holy Cross
|Jeffrey Barlok
|19
|3.18
|Howard
|Nic Askew
|24
|3.0
|Illinois-Chicago
|Tim Loeffler
|18
|3.44
|Incarnate Word
|Phillip Davis
|31
|3.26
|Indiana
|Ray Looze
|36
|3.2
|Iona
|Nick Cavataro
|22
|3.29
|IUPUI
|Damion Dennis
|21
|3.21
|Kentucky
|Lars Jorgensen
|25
|3.39
|La Salle
|Kerry Smith
|14
|3.13
|Lafayette
|Jim Dailey
|28
|3.34
|Lehigh
|Rob Herb
|25
|3.33
|LIU
|Bobby Smith
|23
|3.33
|Louisville
|Arthur Albiero
|39
|3.5
|Loyola (MD)
|Brian Loeffler
|55
|3.22
|Marist
|Anthony Randall
|25
|3.37
|Massachusetts
|Sean Clark
|23
|3.2
|Miami (OH)
|Hollie Bonewit-Cron
|37
|3.24
|Michigan
|Michael Bottom
|35
|3.18
|Minnesota
|Kelly Kremer
|29
|3.07
|Missouri
|Andrew Grevers
|28
|3.18
|Missouri State
|Dave Collins
|17
|3.46
|Monmouth (NJ)
|Matthew Nunnally
|19
|3.22
|Mount St. Mary’s
|Neil Yost
|29
|3.07
|Navy
|William Roberts
|48
|3.28
|NC State
|Braden Holloway
|33
|3.29
|Nebraska-Omaha
|Todd Samland
|23
|3.4
|NJIT
|Ron Farina
|25
|3.01
|North Carolina
|Mark Gangloff
|27
|3.29
|Northwestern
|Katie Robinson
|32
|3.06
|Oakland
|Peter Hovland
|27
|3.01
|Ohio State
|Bill Dorenkott
|36
|3.14
|Old Dominion
|Jessica Miller Livsey
|25
|3.16
|Pacific
|Katelyne Herrington
|20
|3.49
|Penn
|Mike Schnur
|30
|3.4
|Penn State
|Tim Murphy
|29
|3.07
|Pittsburgh
|Chase Kreitler
|26
|3.61
|Princeton
|Matt Crispino
|37
|3.32
|Providence
|John ONeill
|32
|3.2
|Purdue
|Dan Ross
|38
|3.33
|Rider
|Stephen Fletcher
|25
|3.37
|Saint Louis
|James Halliburton
|37
|3.34
|Seattle
|Craig Nisgor
|24
|3.47
|Seton Hall
|Derek Sapp
|27
|3.28
|South Carolina
|Jeff Poppell
|28
|3.07
|South Dakota
|Jason Mahowald
|30
|3.1
|South Dakota State
|Douglas Humphrey
|27
|3.34
|Southern California
|Lea Mauer
|39
|3.3
|Southern Illinois
|Geoff Hanson
|27
|3.37
|Southern Methodist
|Greg Rhodenbaugh
|46
|3.72
|Stanford
|Daniel Schemmel
|29
|3.0
|Tennessee
|Matt Kredich
|33
|3.22
|Texas
|Eddie Reese
|47
|3.15
|Texas Christian
|James Winchester
|31
|3.72
|UC San Diego
|Marko Djordjevic
|23
|3.32
|UC Santa Barbara
|Jaclyn Rosen
|31
|3.42
|UNC-Wilmington
|Bobby Guntoro
|22
|3.44
|Utah
|Joe Dykstra
|30
|3.21
|Valparaiso
|Maggie Kroemer
|16
|3.55
|Villanova
|Rick Simpson
|19
|3.01
|Virginia
|Todd DeSorbo
|26
|3.05
|Virginia Tech
|Sergio Lopez Miro
|33
|3.31
|West Virginia
|Victor Riggs
|32
|3.43
|William & Mary
|Nate Kellogg
|20
|3.14
|Wisconsin
|Yuri Suguiyama
|29
|3.42
|Wyoming
|David Denniston
|27
|3.57
|Xavier
|Brent MacDonald
|24
|3.52
|Yale
|Jim Henry
|35
|3.35
|Youngstown State
|Brad Smith
|25
Division II – Women
|GPA
|Team
|Head Coach
|Participants
|3.52
|Adelphi
|Marc Danin
|8
|3.23
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|Kelsey Leeson
|17
|3.08
|Ashland
|Kyle Walthall
|21
|3.46
|Augustana (SD)
|Lindsie Micko
|33
|3.42
|Azusa Pacific
|Tim Kyle
|26
|3.22
|Barton
|Kevin Woodhull-Smith
|17
|3.66
|Bentley
|Mary Kay Samko
|17
|3.65
|Biola
|Nathan Harding
|19
|3.64
|Cal State East Bay
|Shane Pelton
|24
|3.34
|Cal U – PA
|April Gitzen
|14
|3.47
|Clarion
|Brehan Kelley
|29
|3.44
|Colorado Mesa
|Mickey Wender
|29
|3.39
|Concordia University-Saint Paul
|Rachel Busch
|5
|3.57
|Concordia-Irvine
|Bert Bergen
|32
|3.49
|Converse
|Kira Cullen
|17
|3.59
|Davenport
|Justin Vasquez
|20
|3.13
|Davis & Elkins
|Nikki Rose
|14
|3.57
|Delta State
|Dan’l Murray
|25
|3.65
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|29
|3.45
|East Stroudsburg
|Fan Yang
|13
|3.13
|Edinboro
|Christopher Rhodes
|12
|3.78
|Emmanuel
|Allen Gilchrest
|19
|3.52
|Emory & Henry
|Cody Skinner
|7
|3.84
|Fairmont State
|Sabrina Buhagiar
|10
|3.31
|Findlay
|Andrew Makepeace
|26
|3.76
|Florida Southern
|Andy Robins
|25
|3.31
|Florida Tech
|David Dent
|20
|3.63
|Gannon
|Jacqueline Michalski
|24
|3.45
|Grand Valley
|Andrew Boyce
|26
|3.57
|Henderson State
|Scotty Serio
|21
|3.53
|Hillsdale
|Kurt Kirner
|23
|3.38
|Indiana (PA)
|Chris Villa
|24
|3.35
|Indianapolis
|Jason Hite
|45
|3.56
|King (TN)
|Matt Brinton
|13
|3.36
|Kutztown
|Tim Flannery
|11
|3.81
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Paul Schiffel
|13
|3.61
|Lewis
|Evan Sholudko
|20
|3.61
|Lindenwood
|Jason Owen
|34
|3.6
|Lynn
|Niki Alvarez
|28
|3.25
|Mary
|Leah Neiheisel
|20
|3.62
|Maryville
|Bill Nicholson
|12
|3.46
|McKendree
|Jimmy Tierney
|19
|3.31
|Millersville
|Eric Usbeck
|12
|3.23
|Mines
|Claire McDaniel
|21
|3.59
|Minnesota State
|Nathan Owens
|40
|3.34
|Minnesota-Moorhead
|Charlie King
|18
|3.54
|Montevallo
|Aaron Mahaney
|20
|3.51
|Northern Michigan
|Heidi Voigt
|30
|3.5
|Northern State
|Kaden Huntrods
|20
|3.38
|Nova Southeastern
|Ben Hewitt
|21
|3.59
|Oklahoma Christian
|Josh Davis
|28
|3.68
|Ouachita Baptist
|Steven Bostick
|22
|3.66
|Queens (NC)
|Jeff Dugdale
|24
|3.65
|Roberts Wesleyan
|Sara Smith
|8
|3.51
|Rollins
|Julianne Lehner
|30
|3.47
|Saint Cloud
|Jeff Hegle
|32
|3.46
|Saint Michael’s
|Eileen Hall
|13
|3.41
|Saint Rose
|Kevin Walsh
|15
|3.42
|Shippensburg
|Tim Verge
|27
|3.15
|Simon Fraser
|Demone Tissira
|14
|3.58
|Sioux Falls
|Chris Hamstra
|20
|3.24
|Southwest Minnesota
|Marty Wahle
|20
|3.26
|Staten Island
|Michael Ackalitis
|13
|3.52
|Stonehill
|Caleb Potvin
|10
|3.5
|Tampa
|Jimi Kiner
|37
|3.56
|Truman State
|Jerod Simek
|21
|3.54
|UMSL
|Tony Hernandez
|21
|3.31
|UNC-Pembroke
|Oscar Roverato
|17
|3.33
|UT-Permian Basin
|Elizabeth Graham
|22
|3.64
|Wayne State
|Sean Peters
|26
|3.5
|West Chester
|Steve Mazurek
|21
|3.68
|West Florida
|Philip Kraus
|28
|3.6
|West Virginia Wesleyan
|Collin Meadows
|12
|3.67
|Western Colorado
|Vickie Fellows
|23
|3.49
|William Jewell
|Greg Temple
|16
|3.49
|Wingate
|Kirk Sanocki
|34
Division II – Men
|GPA
|Team
|Head Coach
|Participants
|3.62
|Adelphi
|Marc Danin
|10
|3.59
|Ashland
|Kyle Walthall
|12
|3.04
|Augustana (SD)
|Lindsie Micko
|14
|3.35
|Bentley
|Mary Kay Samko
|30
|3.37
|Biola
|Nathan Harding
|21
|3.02
|Clarion
|Brehan Kelley
|27
|3.01
|Concordia-Irvine
|Bert Bergen
|24
|3.23
|Davenport
|Justin Vasquez
|21
|3.05
|Davis & Elkins
|Nikki Rose
|17
|3.29
|Delta State
|Dan’l Murray
|26
|3.11
|Drury
|Brian Reynolds
|42
|3.11
|Edinboro
|Christopher Rhodes
|13
|3.15
|Emmanuel
|Allen Gilchrest
|23
|3.58
|Fairmont State
|Sabrina Buhagiar
|15
|3.51
|Findlay
|Andrew Makepeace
|20
|3.61
|Florida Southern
|Andy Robins
|22
|3.04
|Florida Tech
|David Dent
|27
|3.32
|Gannon
|Jacqueline Michalski
|20
|3.05
|Grand Valley
|Andrew Boyce
|32
|3.02
|Henderson State
|Scotty Serio
|25
|3.17
|Indiana (PA)
|Chris Villa
|15
|3.25
|Indianapolis
|Jason Hite
|57
|3
|King (TN)
|Matt Brinton
|10
|3
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Paul Schiffel
|13
|3.26
|Lewis
|Evan Sholudko
|23
|3.42
|Lindenwood
|Jason Owen
|32
|3.42
|Lynn
|Niki Alvarez
|28
|3.6
|Maryville
|Bill Nicholson
|12
|3.26
|McKendree
|Jimmy Tierney
|26
|3.17
|Mines
|Claire McDaniel
|28
|3.51
|Missouri S&T
|Doug Grooms
|20
|3.01
|Northern Michigan
|Heidi Voigt
|30
|3.43
|Nova Southeastern
|Ben Hewitt
|23
|3.16
|Oklahoma Christian
|Josh Davis
|31
|3.05
|Ouachita Baptist
|Steven Bostick
|24
|3.5
|Queens (NC)
|Jeff Dugdale
|27
|3.66
|Roberts Wesleyan
|Sara Smith
|8
|3.27
|Rollins
|Julianne Lehner
|29
|3.03
|Saint Cloud
|Jeff Hegle
|27
|3.08
|Saint Michael’s
|Eileen Hall
|18
|3.05
|Saint Rose
|Kevin Walsh
|14
|3.5
|Shippensburg
|Tim Verge
|18
|3.21
|Staten Island
|Michael Ackalitis
|12
|3
|Tampa
|Jimi Kiner
|30
|3.32
|Truman State
|Jerod Simek
|16
|3.23
|UMSL
|Tony Hernandez
|21
|3.25
|Wayne State
|Sean Peters
|26
|3.21
|West Chester
|Steve Mazurek
|19
|3.11
|West Virginia Wesleyan
|Collin Meadows
|10
|3.13
|William Jewell
|Greg Temple
|21
|3.48
|Wingate
|Kirk Sanocki
|40
|GPA
|Team
|Head Coach
|Participants
|3.57
|Alfred
|Brian Striker
|9
|3.05
|Alfred State
|Mike Smiechowski
|11
|3.7
|Allegheny
|Max Niggel
|17
|3.39
|Alma
|Nick Polzin
|24
|3.66
|Amherst
|Nick Nichols
|25
|3.56
|Anderson
|Emma Maubach
|16
|3.42
|Arcadia
|Aaron Green
|22
|3.45
|Asbury
|Alex Keyser
|15
|3.3
|Augustana (IL)
|Dan Lloyd
|30
|3.64
|Austin College
|Dan Snow
|9
|3.36
|Babson
|Kristy Jones
|21
|3.4
|Beloit
|Kevin Schober
|15
|3.73
|Birmingham Southern
|Toby Wilcox
|23
|3.72
|Bluffton
|Ben Rath
|7
|3.67
|Bowdoin
|Brad Burnham
|23
|3.61
|Brandeis
|Nicole Carter
|21
|3.31
|Bridgewater
|Gwynn Harrison
|17
|3.24
|Brockport
|Zack Wahl
|17
|3.51
|Bryn Mawr
|Pat McDevitt
|23
|3.64
|Buffalo State
|Michael Kroll
|8
|3.66
|California Lutheran
|Barry Schreifels
|13
|3.26
|Caltech
|Andy Brabson
|19
|3.5
|Calvin
|Dan Gelderloos
|39
|3.75
|Carleton
|Andy Clark
|38
|3.61
|Carnegie Mellon
|Matthew Kinney
|49
|3.44
|Carroll
|Guy Gniotczynski
|25
|3.62
|Carthage
|Beth DeLaRosby
|37
|3.55
|Case Western Reserve
|Doug Milliken
|46
|3.58
|Catholic
|Tyler Ziegler
|29
|3.53
|Centre
|Dean Brownley
|26
|3.4
|Chatham
|Rebecca Yost
|17
|3.64
|Chicago
|Jason Weber
|39
|3.59
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Charles Griffiths
|32
|3.58
|Clark
|Paul E. Phillips
|21
|3.56
|Colby
|Tom Burton
|28
|3.73
|Colorado College
|Anne Goodman James
|19
|3.76
|Conn College
|Marc Benvenuti
|19
|3.52
|Denison
|Gregg Parini
|38
|3.44
|DePauw
|Tracy Menzel
|25
|3.2
|Dickinson
|Katie McArdle
|21
|3.56
|Drew
|Richard Munson
|21
|3.42
|Eastern Connecticut
|Sarit Gluz
|22
|3.71
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|40
|3.56
|Franklin & Marshall
|Ben Delia
|21
|3.41
|George Fox
|Natalie Turner
|15
|3.53
|Gettysburg
|Greg Brown
|21
|3.59
|Goucher
|Thomas Till
|17
|3.65
|Grinnell
|Erin Hurley
|39
|3.42
|Grove City
|David Fritz
|30
|3.57
|Gustavus
|Jon Carlson
|50
|3.63
|Hamilton
|John Geissinger
|36
|3.27
|Hartwick
|Dale Rothenberger
|14
|3.23
|Hood
|Chris Gibeau
|15
|3.56
|Hope
|Jake Taber
|36
|3.52
|Husson
|Bruce Babin
|17
|3.57
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Teresa Fish
|19
|3.53
|Ithaca
|Kevin Markwardt
|27
|3.67
|John Carroll
|Tanner Barton
|26
|3.77
|Johns Hopkins
|Scott Armstrong
|19
|3.7
|Kalamazoo
|Jay Daniels
|25
|3.56
|Kean
|Chris Swenson
|9
|3.53
|Kenyon
|Jess Book
|35
|3.49
|King’s (PA)
|Matt Easterday
|12
|3.58
|Lake Forest
|Vadim Tashlitsky
|21
|3.66
|Lawrence
|andrew fleek
|17
|3.28
|Loras
|Nick Wyllie
|13
|3.45
|Luther
|Aaron Zander
|39
|3.54
|Lycoming
|Andrew Dragunas
|6
|3.41
|Lynchburg
|Bradley Dunn
|29
|3.76
|Macalester
|Kyllian Griffin
|23
|3.44
|Maine Maritime Academy
|Tony DeMuro
|15
|3.18
|Manchester
|Roger Karns
|9
|3.26
|Mary Washington
|Justin Anderson
|29
|3.22
|Marymount
|Chris Natoli
|17
|3.2
|Merchant Marine Academy
|Sean Tedesco
|26
|3.45
|Millikin
|Molly Duesterhaus
|21
|3.18
|Mills
|Quinn Silberman
|10
|3.18
|Millsaps College
|Brian Ware
|11
|3.45
|Minnesota-Morris
|David Molesworth
|14
|3.61
|Misericordia
|Alexander Taylor
|21
|3.74
|MIT
|Meg French
|39
|3.29
|Monmouth (IL)
|Jake Dacus
|16
|3.59
|Moravian University
|Mary Ellen Wydan
|5
|3.76
|Mount Holyoke
|David Allen
|32
|3.25
|Mount Saint Mary (NY)
|Chris Mance
|4
|3.36
|Mount Union
|Eric Mojock
|27
|3.48
|Nazareth
|Chris Heckman
|31
|3.4
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Kyle Hunt
|13
|3.63
|New England
|Rick Hayes
|22
|3.61
|NYU
|Trevor Miele
|38
|3.5
|Occidental
|Haley Mitchell
|27
|3.33
|Ohio Northern
|Austin Veltman
|22
|3.63
|Olivet
|Rob Brownell
|12
|3.29
|Ozarks
|David DeGeus
|17
|3.85
|Pacific Lutheran
|Matt Sellman
|18
|3.37
|Pacific U
|Beth Whittle
|15
|3.5
|Penn State-Behrend
|Jennifer Wallace
|16
|3.59
|Piedmont
|Teddy Guyer
|11
|3.66
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Jean-Paul Gowdy
|36
|3.67
|Principia
|Carl Erikson
|6
|3.06
|Randolph-Macon
|Brent Kintzer
|23
|3.67
|Redlands
|Leslie Whittemore
|28
|3.75
|Regis
|Diana Matthews
|13
|3.08
|Ripon
|Ryan Goggans
|13
|3.45
|RIT
|Philip Baretela
|30
|3.49
|Rochester
|Emily Wylam
|25
|3.17
|Roger Williams
|Matt Emmert
|18
|3.13
|Rose-Hulman
|Keith Crawford
|16
|3.51
|Rowan
|Elise Blaschke-Fisher
|19
|3.43
|RPI
|Shannon OBrien
|24
|3.38
|Saint Benedict
|Mandy Wolvert
|28
|3.46
|Saint Joseph (CT)
|Brenda Straker
|11
|3.3
|Saint Joseph’s (ME)
|Jared Felker
|7
|3.76
|Saint Norberts
|Hannah Saiz
|17
|3.55
|Salisbury
|Nate Parsley
|14
|3.37
|Scranton
|Chris Brown
|36
|3.45
|Sewanee
|Max Obermiller
|36
|3.42
|Simmons
|Michael Prout, Jr.
|15
|3.58
|Skidmore
|Jill Greenleaf
|16
|3.79
|Smith
|Zack Kundel
|15
|3.57
|Southwestern
|Jon Duncan
|23
|3.51
|Springfield
|John Taffe
|25
|3.56
|St. Joseph’s Long Island
|Chris Brandenberger
|11
|3.75
|St. Kate’s
|Justin Zook
|21
|3.54
|St. Olaf
|Robert Hauck
|32
|3.72
|Stevens
|Paul Hughes
|20
|3.64
|Stevenson
|Clarke Nyman
|4
|3.55
|SUNY Cortland
|Brian Tobin
|27
|3.23
|SUNY Geneseo
|Paul Dotterweich
|28
|3.6
|SUNY Oneonta
|Chris Schuler
|19
|3.34
|SUNY Oswego
|Mike Holman
|12
|3.49
|Susquehanna
|Mike Tubb
|27
|3.73
|Swarthmore
|Karin Colby
|30
|3.37
|Sweet Briar
|Jerry Diamond
|12
|3.67
|TCNJ
|Jennifer Harnett
|23
|3.55
|Transylvania
|Dave Doolin
|22
|3.46
|Trinity (CT)
|Hannah Hagy
|32
|3.58
|Trinity U
|Cathleen Pruden
|25
|3.72
|Tufts
|Adam Hoyt
|37
|3.71
|Ursinus
|Mark Feinberg
|10
|3.51
|UW-Eau Claire
|Annie Ryder
|36
|3.57
|UW-La Crosse
|Steven Mohs
|37
|3.48
|UW-Whitewater
|Elise Knoche
|14
|3.74
|Vassar
|Lisl Prater-Lee
|16
|3.29
|Virginia Wesleyan
|Hans Kristian Ramkvist
|18
|3.4
|Washington & Jefferson
|Matt Rochna
|15
|3.6
|Washington & Lee
|Kami Gardner
|34
|3.67
|Washington College (MD)
|Philip Quick
|22
|3.76
|WashU
|Brad Shively
|31
|3.68
|Wellesley
|Bonnie Dix
|28
|3.65
|Wesleyan
|Peter Solomon
|34
|3.58
|Western Connecticut
|Jill Cook
|9
|3.31
|Westminster
|Pat Smith
|23
|3.52
|Wheaton (IL)
|Meghan Ayers
|19
|3.64
|Wheaton (MA)
|Barrett Roberts
|37
|3.64
|Whitman
|Jenn Blomme
|20
|3.23
|Whitworth
|Steven Schadt
|16
|3.18
|Widener
|Mark Yankovich
|20
|3.53
|Willamette
|Brent Summers
|17
|3.1
|William Paterson
|Ed Gurka
|13
|3.42
|William Smith
|R.C. Weston
|15
|3.73
|Williams
|Steven Kuster
|29
|3.08
|Wittenberg
|Samantha Williams
|8
|3.58
|WPI
|Paul Bennett
|33
|3.42
|York (PA)
|Birkir Jonsson
|12
Division III – Men
|GPA
|Team
|Head Coach
|Participants
|3.21
|Alfred
|Brian Striker
|24
|3.55
|Amherst
|Nick Nichols
|23
|3.15
|Anderson
|Emma Maubach
|8
|3.44
|Arcadia
|Aaron Green
|13
|3.28
|Asbury
|Alex Keyser
|17
|3.1
|Augustana (IL)
|Dan Lloyd
|24
|3.03
|Austin College
|Dan Snow
|7
|3.22
|Babson
|Kristy Jones
|22
|3.73
|Bates
|Peter Casares
|29
|3.18
|Birmingham Southern
|Toby Wilcox
|20
|3.15
|Bowdoin
|Brad Burnham
|26
|3.42
|Brandeis
|Nicole Carter
|23
|3.11
|Brockport
|Zack Wahl
|9
|3.29
|Buffalo State
|Michael Kroll
|9
|3.45
|California Lutheran
|Barry Schreifels
|21
|3.85
|Caltech
|Andy Brabson
|25
|3.17
|Calvin
|Dan Gelderloos
|38
|3.4
|Carleton
|Andy Clark
|27
|3.53
|Carnegie Mellon
|Matthew Kinney
|41
|3.09
|Carroll
|Guy Gniotczynski
|10
|3.19
|Carthage
|Seth Weidmann
|31
|3.57
|Case Western Reserve
|Doug Milliken
|46
|3.28
|Catholic
|Tyler Ziegler
|22
|3.09
|Centre
|Dean Brownley
|19
|3.53
|Chatham
|Rebecca Yost
|5
|3.65
|Chicago
|Jason Weber
|39
|3.48
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|Charles Griffiths
|31
|3.49
|Clark
|Paul E. Phillips
|13
|3.65
|Colby
|Tom Burton
|24
|3.62
|Colorado College
|Anne Goodman James
|31
|3.5
|Conn College
|Marc Benvenuti
|28
|3.39
|Denison
|Gregg Parini
|40
|3.09
|DePauw
|Adam Cohen
|29
|3.23
|Dickinson
|Katie McArdle
|22
|3.31
|Drew
|Richard Munson
|15
|3.07
|Eastern Connecticut
|Sarit Gluz
|10
|3.6
|Emory
|Jon Howell
|50
|3.23
|Franklin & Marshall
|Ben Delia
|29
|3.06
|Gallaudet
|Nicolas Pezzarossi
|13
|3.05
|George Fox
|Natalie Turner
|11
|3.4
|Gettysburg
|Greg Brown
|21
|3.33
|Grinnell
|Erin Hurley
|36
|3.22
|Grove City
|David Fritz
|21
|3.58
|Gustavus
|Jon Carlson
|43
|3.35
|Hamilton
|John Geissinger
|22
|3.25
|Hartwick
|Dale Rothenberger
|20
|3.23
|Hope
|Jake Taber
|34
|3.27
|Husson
|Bruce Babin
|14
|3.62
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Teresa Fish
|11
|3.37
|Ithaca
|Kevin Markwardt
|29
|3.16
|John Carroll
|Tanner Barton
|24
|3.72
|Johns Hopkins
|Scott Armstrong
|28
|3.19
|Kalamazoo
|Jay Daniels
|22
|3.45
|Kenyon
|Jess Book
|45
|3.4
|King’s (PA)
|Matt Easterday
|10
|3.28
|Lake Forest
|Vadim Tashlitsky
|19
|3.46
|Lawrence
|andrew fleek
|10
|3.12
|Loras
|Nick Wyllie
|16
|3.31
|Luther
|Aaron Zander
|24
|3.24
|Lycoming
|Andrew Dragunas
|9
|3.14
|Lynchburg
|Bradley Dunn
|21
|3.73
|Macalester
|Kyllian Griffin
|12
|3.04
|Marymount
|Chris Natoli
|9
|3.24
|McMurry
|Arthur Wang
|13
|3.23
|Merchant Marine Academy
|Sean Tedesco
|33
|3.21
|Millsaps College
|Brian Ware
|13
|3.27
|Misericordia
|Alexander Taylor
|13
|3.81
|MIT
|Meg French
|30
|3.35
|Mount Union
|Eric Mojock
|19
|3.26
|Nazareth
|Chris Heckman
|21
|3.45
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Kyle Hunt
|21
|3.52
|NYU
|Trevor Miele
|40
|3.43
|Occidental
|Haley Mitchell
|19
|3.12
|Ohio Northern
|Austin Veltman
|20
|3.32
|Olivet
|Rob Brownell
|14
|3.75
|Pacific Lutheran
|Matt Sellman
|12
|3.57
|Pacific U
|Beth Whittle
|5
|3.77
|Pomona-Pitzer
|Jean-Paul Gowdy
|30
|3.24
|Principia
|Carl Erikson
|4
|3.39
|Redlands
|Leslie Whittemore
|26
|3.12
|Ripon
|Ryan Goggans
|9
|3.15
|RIT
|Philip Baretela
|31
|3.29
|Rochester
|Emily Wylam
|29
|3.18
|Roger Williams
|Matt Emmert
|19
|3.4
|Rose-Hulman
|Keith Crawford
|33
|3.25
|Rowan
|Brad Bowser
|22
|3.45
|RPI
|Shannon OBrien
|24
|3.14
|Saint John’s
|Ben Gill
|31
|3.31
|Saint Joseph (CT)
|Brenda Straker
|11
|3.3
|Saint Joseph’s (ME)
|Jared Felker
|7
|3.18
|Saint Norberts
|Hannah Saiz
|23
|3.09
|Saint Vincent
|Josh Gurekovich
|9
|3
|Salisbury
|Nate Parsley
|8
|3.12
|Scranton
|Chris Brown
|12
|3.12
|Sewanee
|Max Obermiller
|11
|3.48
|Skidmore
|Jill Greenleaf
|20
|3.18
|Southern Virginia
|Jennifer Moore
|14
|3.26
|Southwestern
|Jon Duncan
|19
|3.12
|Springfield
|John Taffe
|22
|3.52
|St. Olaf
|Robert Hauck
|18
|3.32
|Stevens
|Paul Hughes
|22
|3.32
|Stevenson
|Clarke Nyman
|4
|3.14
|SUNY Geneseo
|Paul Dotterweich
|30
|3.2
|SUNY Oneonta
|Chris Schuler
|18
|3.22
|Susquehanna
|Mike Tubb
|16
|3.53
|Swarthmore
|Karin Colby
|25
|3.41
|TCNJ
|Dave Dow
|28
|3.45
|Transylvania
|Dave Doolin
|15
|3.38
|Trinity (CT)
|Hannah Hagy
|15
|3.39
|Trinity U
|Cathleen Pruden
|20
|3.5
|Tufts
|Adam Hoyt
|39
|3.26
|Ursinus
|Mark Feinberg
|15
|3.35
|UW-Eau Claire
|Annie Ryder
|40
|3.28
|UW-La Crosse
|Steven Mohs
|31
|3.7
|Vassar
|Lisl Prater-Lee
|18
|3.15
|Wabash
|Will Bernhardt II
|20
|3.31
|Washington & Jefferson
|Matt Rochna
|10
|3.43
|Washington & Lee
|Kami Gardner
|34
|3.44
|Washington College (MD)
|Philip Quick
|17
|3.7
|WashU
|Brad Shively
|34
|3.51
|Wesleyan
|Peter Solomon
|37
|3.39
|Westminster
|Pat Smith
|22
|3.46
|Wheaton (IL)
|Jacob Ayers
|23
|3.23
|Wheaton (MA)
|Barrett Roberts
|18
|3.62
|Whitman
|Jenn Blomme
|18
|3.09
|Whitworth
|Steven Schadt
|21
|3.32
|Widener
|Mark Yankovich
|17
|3.35
|Willamette
|Brent Summers
|10
|3.63
|Williams
|Steven Kuster
|33
|3.14
|Wittenberg
|Samantha Williams
|7
|3.52
|WPI
|Paul Bennett
|38
|3.19
|York (PA)
|Birkir Jonsson
|18
NAIA – Women
|GPA
|Team
|Head Coach
|Participants
|3.14
|Bethel (IN)
|Deb Thompson
|14
|3.34
|Brenau
|Nate Rhoads
|7
|3
|Campbellsville
|Casey Bradstreet
|14
|3.53
|Cumberlands
|Eric Skelly
|27
|3.53
|Lindsey Wilson
|Alicia Kemnitz
|15
|3.5
|Milligan
|Spencer Scarth
|14
|3.52
|Morningside
|Bryan Farris
|18
|3.49
|Saint Ambrose
|Rob Miecznikowski
|21
|3.55
|Saint Mary (KS)
|David Bresser
|15
|3.8
|SCAD-Savannah
|William Pilczuk
|20
|3.29
|Westmont
|Jill Lin
|15
NAIA – Men
|GPA
|Team
|Head Coach
|Participants
|3.13
|Bethel (IN)
|Deb Thompson
|16
|3.27
|Campbellsville
|Casey Bradstreet
|20
|3.38
|Cumberlands
|Eric Skelly
|23
|3.36
|Lindsey Wilson
|Alicia Kemnitz
|15
|3.46
|Milligan
|Spencer Scarth
|22
|3.31
|Morningside
|Bryan Farris
|21
|3.35
|Olivet Nazarene
|Kelly Essler
|17
|3.51
|Saint Ambrose
|Rob Miecznikowski
|36
|3.17
|Saint Mary (KS)
|David Bresser
|19
|3.56
|SCAD-Savannah
|William Pilczuk
|12
NJCAA – Women
|GPA
|Team
|Head Coach
|Participants
|3.35
|Indian River
|Sion Brinn
|24
|3.54
|Southwestern Oregon
|Sandra Bullock
|17
NJCAA – Men
|GPA
|Team
|Head Coach
|Participants
|3.19
|Indian River
|Sion Brinn
|25
|3.14
|Iowa Lakes
|Giordan Harris
|9
|3.27
|Southwestern Oregon
|Sandra Bullock
|20
Grade inflation…
Facts
Glaring absence here is the Cal men’s team. Women managed a near 3.5 and men are in the 2. range?
Go lutes! 1st on the womens side, 4th on the mens (across all divisions).
I heard Sandra Bullock was taking a break from acting but surprised to see her jump into the head coach role at Southwestern Oregon so soon. In all seriousness a 3.85 average from Cal Tech is quite impressive.
Top students tend to stay on top:
Stanford men 3.72,
John Hopkins men 3 72,
MIT mem 3.81,
Caltech men 3.85
and Chris Brown has coaching at Scranton