Stanford Swimmers Still Hoping to Train On Campus After School Goes Remote

Stanford University is the latest school to announce that it will start the 2020-2021 academic year this fall mostly virtual.

The school previously had a plan in place that would have seen freshmen, sophomore, and new transfer undergraduates on campus for the first quarter of the year in residence, but Stanford president Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced on Thursday that instruction would be “mostly remote” this fall.

The school is still allowing students who have applied for on campus housing due to ‘special circumstances’ to live on campus, though their instruction would still be done remotely.

Stanford, which is on the quarter system, has one of the latest start dates in the country, with classes scheduled to begin September 14. The school says that “if public health conditions allow,” they still plan to welcome back freshmen, sophomores, and new transfer students for the winter quarter, and juniors and seniors for the spring quarter. The winter quarter begins on January 11.

Stanford head women’s swimming & diving coach Greg Meehan says that this decision specifically revolves around the academic side of the university, and doesn’t necessarily apply to athletics, and that he feels confident that the program will continue to be able to train.

“Today’s announcement was specific to on-campus housing and in-person instruction,” Meehan said. “We have been training at Stanford for 2 months now and are continuing to work with the athletics department on a plan for training for the fall semester.”

Stanford, like the rest of the Pac-12, at a minimum won’t have any intercollegiate athletics competition for the fall semester after the conference announced a cancellation or postponement of athletics for the semester earlier this week.

The Stanford women’s swimming & diving team are the three-time defending NCAA Division I Champions. Their quest to win a fourth-straight title has gotten tougher over the last two weeks after two of their incoming star freshmen opted to defer their college careers by a year. World Record holder Regan Smith, the #1 recruit in the class, and the #6 recruit in the class Lillie Nordmann have both decided to wait until the fall of 2021 to begin their Stanford careers.

Stanford’s Avery Aquatic Center is an outdoor facility, which should create a lower-risk environment for training than other schools will have.

The state of California, like most of the country, has seen a dramatic rise in new positive tests for the coronavirus since early June. That peaked at over 10,000 new daily cases in late July. The numbers began receding dramatically for 2 weeks after, but have once again begun rising again, including in northern California where Stanford is located.

