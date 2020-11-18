In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with distance savant Bobby Finke to talk about what has been going so right for him in the pool lately. We saw Finke absolutely destroy the American and US Open records last year in the 1,650, registering a mind-blowing 14:12. Well, good news for swim fans: he’s only gotten better since then. Finke tells us what his quarantine period looked like and what training has been like since getting back to Gainesville, including a set of 9×1000 where he surprised even himself on the last one.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES



Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.