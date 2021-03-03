Speedo’s Head Designer Explains New Hyper Elite Goggles Range

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, has launched its new range of racing goggles, the Hyper Elite. Designed to help athletes of all abilities level up their swim, the Hyper Elite features the latest hydrodynamic and performance-enhancing technologies to give swimmers a competitive edge in every race.

The Hyper Elite is the latest evolution of the brand’s revolutionary Fastskin Elite goggle, resulting in enhanced performance and comfort whilst maintaining all the hallmarks of the goggle that changed the game when launched in 2011.

Developed in collaboration with the world’s top athletes, the Hyper Elite features a new hydroscopic lens shape to allow for maximum peripheral vision in the water, meaning swimmers can keep a close eye on their rivals with minimal head movement. The goggles also come with a new enhanced hydrodynamic nose bridge that offers improved speed, comfort and durability.

Additionally, HyperElite also features Speedo’s patented IQfit™ one-piece racing strap, giving the swimmer a personalised and leak-resistant fit – providing them with confidence in the pool, at the turn and off the blocks.

Speedo’s HyperElite is available in six new colourways with varying degrees of visual brightness due to the goggles’ new dual shot construction. Swimmers now have more options than ever to choose the perfect goggle to suit their style.

As part of the development process, Speedo prioritised working with swimmers of all levels to create goggles that work for everyone who wants to race. Some of the world’s top athletes were consulted as part of the design and testing process, whilst club swimmers from across the world, including USA, UK and Australia, were also invited to test the goggles, resulting in a high-performance goggle for all abilities.

Hyper Elite available here March 3rd



Available in the United States this summer.