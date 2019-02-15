Speedo Launches New Tech Swimsuits Ahead Of 2020 Olympics

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, has launched its smartest ever Fastskin range as it aims to combine the latest technology with almost 20 years of pioneering performance. Starting with what the swimmer needs, the new Fastskin LZR Pure Intent and Fastskin LZR Pure Valor combine innovative new technologies and new fabrics applied intelligently to make the perfect suit for every type of competitive swimmer.

The result is Speedo’s most advanced swimwear and equipment technology to date, strengthening Speedo’s world class reputation as one of the most innovative brands in sport.

The LZR Pure Intent is the first swimsuit to use a smart fusion of three fabrics, allowing for additional compression in targeted areas to streamline, increase power and reduce drag.

Both swimsuits will be available in black as well as psycho red colourways, to allow swimmers to express their own personalities after research revealed some athletes prefer bright colours that allow them to feel empowered and energised, whilst others prefer the powerful and strength-like focus of black.

Developed in Speedo’s global R&D facility, the Aqualab, a team (including experts in textile technology garment engineering, sports science, computational fluid dynamics, testing protocols and design) covered 350,000 miles throughout a three-year testing and development programme.