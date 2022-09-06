Speedo Juniors Qualifier Kelsey Wasikowski Commits to the University of Arizona

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kelsey Wasikowski, a Speedo Summer Juniors qualifier and Futures finalist, has announced her verbal commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of Arizona. Wasikowski is set to arrive in Tuscon ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I’m beyond excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my athletic & academic career at the University of Arizona! A huge thank you to my family & teammates for being my support system along this journey. I couldn’t be more psyched to be a wildcat. BEAR DOWN!!❤️💙

Wasikowski is from Eugene, Oregon, where she is set to enter her senior year at Churchill Alternative High School. She currently swims for the Eugene Family YMCA, also known as Team Eugene Aquatics. Wasikowski’s primary event is the 100 breaststroke, and she also frequently competes in backstroke and IM.

Best Times SCY:

100 free- 52.54

100 breast- 1:02.73

100 back- 55.96

200 IM- 2:07.03

400 IM- 4:23.35

At the 2022 Oregon High School 5A (1A being smallest schools, 6A being largest) State Championships, Wasikowski competed in the 100 breastroke, winning the event in a lifetime best of 1:02.73. This was her second individual high school state championship title, having won the 50 freestyle in 2020.

In July, Wasikowski competed at the Santa Clara Futures Championships (LCM), making finals in several events. Her highest finish of the meet came in the 100 breast, where she placed 14th in a time of 1:13.89. A month later at the Speedo Junior Championships, she set a new personal best of 1:13.05.

At Futures, Wasikowski also made finals in the 200 and 400 IM (all LCM), setting lifetime bests in both. She dropped over four seconds in the 200 IM, clocking 2:21.16, and also dropped over a second down to 5:02.73 in the 400 IM.

At the 2022 Pac-12 Championships, the University of Arizona women finished fifth out of eight teams. The Wildcats went on to send six swimmers and one diver to the 2022 Division I NCAA Championships.

In the 100 breast, Wasikowski’s best time would have qualified for the ‘C’ final of Pac-12s, and would’ve been the second-fastest Arizona swimmer behind Jade Neser who finished 6th. Neser was a junior last season, so she will be graduated by the time Wasikowski arrives.

Joining Wasikowski in 2023 will be distance freestyle specialist Ava Sutphin and breastroker Caroline Kramer. Kramer will be in a similar position to Wasikowski, owning best times of 1:02.23 in the 100 breast and 2:15.41 in the 200 breast. At last year’s conference championships, she would have placed 16th and 15th, respectively.

