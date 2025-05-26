Speedo Grand Challenge Day 3: Ilya Kharun Hits 1:55.42 200 Fly To Crack World Top 10

2025 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

May 23-25, 2025

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center Pool, Irvine, California

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2025 CA 29th NOVA-Speedo Grand Challenge”

After producing yet another 50-point swim in the 100 fly on Saturday, Ilya Kharun closed out the 2025 Speedo Grand Challenge with a standout performance in the final of the men’s 200 fly.

Kharun went out like a rocket, turning in 54.72 at the 100, and then held off a late push from Krzysztof Chmielewski to claim the win in a time of 1:55.42, knocking nearly two seconds off his season-best time of 1:57.19 set the weekend prior at the Sun Devil Open.

The 20-year-old Kharun moves into 10th in the world this season in the event, while Chmielewski, who clocked 1:55.93 to finish as the runner-up, has been as fast as 1:54.36 this year, ranking him #2 in the world.

Placing 3rd was Chmielewski’s twin brother, Michal Chmielewski, who touched in 1:57.28 after going 1:55.36 at the Sacramento Pro Swim.

2024-2025 LCM Men 200 Fly Luca USA

URLANDO 2 Krzysztof

Chmielewski POL 1:54.36 3 GENKI

TERAKADO JPN 1:54.73 4 Duncan

Scott GBR 1:54.89 5 Alberto

RAZZETTI ITA 1:55.06 6 Xu

FANG CHN 1:55.22 7 Chen

Juner CHN 1:55.31 8 Sou

Ogata JPN 1:55.34 9 Michal

Chmielewski POL 1:55.36 10 Ilya

Kharun CAN 1:55.42 View Top 26»

For Kharun, the performance is just under a second shy of his fastest-ever in-season swim, which was the 1:54.49 he produced at the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim in March 2023. His best time stands at 1:52.80, set in the 2024 Olympic final where he won the bronze medal.

