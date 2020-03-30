Spanish Swimming Federation Donates Hypoxic Generators In Effort To Save Lives

Per Spanish sports outlet Marca, the Royal Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) is donating its hypoxic generators in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives.

As the COVID-19 pandemic steadily progresses in the nation, Spain’s governing body for swimming is contributing to the fight against the epidemic by way of providing the nation’s Health Ministry with a possible alternative that could keep the contagion from spreading.

Hypoxia is a technique widely used in elite sports due to its ability to accelerate the recovery time of athletes, although the technique has long been used in hospitals as a therapy for patients who suffer from respiratory conditions.

These generators are usually located at the Sant Cugat del Vallés High-Performance Center in the Spanish province of Barcelona, where a great majority of Spain’s national swimming team trains, including the reigning 200-butterfly Olympic champion Mireia Belmonte.

Mireia Belmonte was slated to vie for a spot on her 4th straight Olympic squad, which has been rescheduled to start July 23 and come to a close on Aug. 8, 2021. Belmonte currently holds top 10 world rankings this season in four events; the 400 free (5th), 800 free (4th), 1500 free (9th), and the 400 IM (4th). With these rankings, and several more nation-leading times this season she will have a clear shot at the team, along with several potential podium finishes.

Belmonte would have been joined by many other of Spain’s top swimmers including the rest of the 9-athlete roster who represented Spain at last year’s World Champs:

According to the website worldometers.info, the nation stands third in terms of total cases associated with COVID-19 as they have reported a total of 85,195 cases and 7,340 deaths.