Southern Zones Qualifier Adriana Hallbert Sends Commitment to Babson College (2025)

Adriana Hallbert, a Southern Zones qualifier, is headed north to Massachusetts next fall to swim for Babson College starting in the 2025-2026 season.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and swimming career at Babson College!! I’m thankful for the opportunity to not only be apart of the team, but also to join the amazing entrepreneurial program. Thank you to my coaches, family and friends for everything. Go Babo!”

Originally from Alabama, Hallbert is wrapping up her senior year at The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, where she swims for both the high school team and the Bolles School Sharks club team.

A versatile competitor, Hallbert primarily excels at freestyle, backstroke and IM.

At the 2024 Florida Spring Senior Championships back in March, Hallbert turned in three lifetime best performances. She placed 53rd in the 100 back (1:00.21), 86th in the 200 IM (2:15.32) and 135th in the 200 free (2:00.60). She also contested the 50 free and 100 free, posting times of 25.78 and 56.19, respectively.

Hallbert most recently competed at the FL RAFC Winter Classic in December, posting another series of best times. She turned in a 21st-place finish in the 100 back (1:00.57 – SB), 26th-place finish in the 200 back (2:14.75 – PB), 27th-place finish in the 100 IM (1:03.84), 30th-place finish in the 200 IM (2:17.91), 36th-place finish in the 200 free (2:00.26 – PB) and 58th-place finish in the 100 fly (1:04.65 – PB).

Best Times SCY

100 free – 55.07

200 free – 2:00.26

100 back – 1:00.21

200 back – 2:14.75

200 IM – 2:15.32

A Division III program, Babson competes in the NEWMAC conference, with the women’s team placing 7th out of 10 teams at the NEWMAC Championships last season. Based on the 2024 results, Hallbert would have landed in the ‘B’ final in the 200 free and 100 back and been right on the cusp of earning a second swim in the 200 back and 200 IM, setting her up to score some points right away.

Other commits set to join Hallbert on the pool deck next year so far include Middy Hinckley, Becky Hwang, Leila Evans and Finn Bergquist, all of whom should make for strong training partners over the next four years.

