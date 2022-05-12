Southern Indiana, Lindenwood Will Joins Summit League for Swimming in Fall 2022

The Summit League has added new NCAA Division I swimming & diving programs from Lindenwood University and Southern Indiana University as affiliate members in men’s and women’s swimming & diving beginning with the 2022-2023 season.

Both schools were previously members of the Great Lakes Valley Conference in NCAA Division II athletics. Lindenwood announced in February that it would begin transitioning to Division I next season, while Southern Indiana announced in April 2021 the addition of a swim team, and in February of 2022 approved a move to Division I.

The Lindenwood women and men both finished 7th at last year’s NCAA Division II Championships. While both schools can begin competing at the Summit League level immediately, they will be required to undergo a four year transition period before being eligible for Division I championships.

Both schools will join the Ohio Valley Conference as their primary conference for most of their sports in the fall. The OVC does not sponsor men’s and women’s swimming & diving. Eastern Illinois, which is also a full member of the OVC, competes in the Summit League in swimming & diving.

Along with associate Summit League member Valparaiso, this brings the Summit League to 8 schools sponsoring men’s and women’s swimming & diving, making it one of the most robust Division I conferences in swimming.

The wide-ranging conference extends from the University of Denver in Colorado, through the midwest in Nebraska, the Dakotas, Minnesota, and into Illinois and Indiana via associate member Valparaiso.

Southern Indiana University is located in Evansville, Illinois, about two-and-a-half hours from Eastern Illinois and five hours from Valparaiso. Lindenwood adds a new state to the conference, located in St. Charles, Missouri. That puts it about 3 hours by bus from Southern Indiana and 2 hours from Eastern Illinois, creating a sort of ‘eastern region’ for the conference.

The conference has been dominated by the Denver Pioneers over the last decade. The women have won 9 consecutive titles and the men have won 8 out of the last 9. Lindenwood could upset that balance in their first season, though, especially on the men’s side: last year, for example, the Lions had two male swimmers go under 20 seconds in the 50 free. Nobody who was already in the actual Summit League did so.

The schools will also join the conference in men’s soccer, bringing the conference to 9 men’s soccer teams.

Summit League – Swimming & Diving Programs (Fall 2022)

Ordered based on finish at last year’s championship meet.

Men

Denver

South Dakota

South Dakota State

Nebraska-Omaha

St. Thomas

Eastern Illinois

Lindenwood (new addition)

Southern Indiana (new addition)

Women