Southern Illinois Adds Baton Rouge Sprinter Olivia Brunet (2021)

Southern Illinois has picked up Olivia Brunet from Louisiana. Brunet is a senior at St. Amant High School who trains with Crawfish Aquatics in Baton Rouge.

Super happy to say that I’m officially a DAWG! Thankful for all my coaches, teachers, and family that have helped me through this process. Can’t wait to start the new year!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 25.31

100 free – 55.67

200 free – 2:00.24

At the 2020 Louisiana HS Division I State Championships, Brunet touched 11th in the 50 free and 200 free. At the 2019 meet, as a junior, she was sixth in the 200 free and 10th in the 500 free.

SIU’s sprint free group is currently led by senior Sierra Forbord, who has been 23.3/50.2/1:48.9 in the sprint free events.

Brunet joins sprinter Meesha Montgomery and breaststroker/IMer Ali Robertson in SIU’s class of 2025

