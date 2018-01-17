South Carolina Tops East Carolina

South Carolina vs East Carolina

Saturday, January 13th

Minges Natatorium, Greenville, North Carolina

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

South Carolina – 181.5

East Carolina – 110.5

Men

South Carolina – 176.5

East Carolina – 115.5

South Carolina cruised to a win over East Carolina on Saturday, January 13th. The Gamecock men and women won a combined 26 of 32 events, each dropping the 400 free relay and both diving events. South Carolina swam all of its 400 free relays exhibition, and would have won both the men’s and women’s if they swam for points. They also exhibitioned all their divers, and they would have won the women’s 1 meter, and the men’s 1 and 3 meter.

Emily Cornell put up a pair of quick backstroke wins, taking the 100 in 55.48, and the 200 in 1:58.94. Her 100 time ties as her 2nd best dual meet time this season, and her 200 is her 2nd fastest in a dual meet as well. Her overall season bests in those events are 54.31 and 1:57.66.

Nils Wich-Glasen, who is ranked 6th and 7th in the SEC in the 100 and 200 breast respectively, won the 100 and 200 breast on Saturday. He actually went his slowest time of the season in both events, 56.09 and 2:02.36, and barely edged out Jacek Arentewicz by .18 seconds in the 100, but still won the 200 by 5 seconds.

Fynn Minuth won the men’s 200 free and 100 fly, posting times of 1:38.62 and 49.57. His 200 time sits as his 2nd best dual meet performance of the season, just .16 seconds off his season best. His 100 fly was his 2nd fastest swim this season overall, just .3 seconds slower than his overall season best.

Event Winners

Women

Men

Press Release – South Carolina:

GREENVILLE, S.C.- South Carolina men’s and women’s swimming and diving earned their fourth and fifth wins of the season, respectively, on Saturday over East Carolina. The Gamecocks earned first place in every event, with the men finishing 176.5-115.5 and the women finishing 181.5-110.5 over the Pirates.

13 Gamecocks earned first-place finishes at the meet, with junior Emma Barksdale claiming three titles in the 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 200 IM. Taylor Worrell, a senior, also had a strong meet for the women, finishing first in the 1000 freestyle with a personal best of 10:12.67 as well as in the 500 freestyle.

Two Gamecock underclassmen stood out at East Carolina. Freshman Rafael Davila took first in the 1000 freestyle in his second meet competing for South Carolina with a time of 9:12.53. Sophomore Emily Cornellwon the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:58.94 in her first time competing in the event this season.

QUOTABLE: HEAD SWIMMING COACH MCGEE MOODY

“We had a very solid day today against a good East Carolina team. ECU has been battling sickness and injuries and gave us some great races. I am very proud of the way our athletes stepped up to the challenge and raced with purpose.”

UP NEXT FOR CAROLINA

The Gamecocks return home to host Georgia Tech next Saturday at noon.

Press Release – East Carolina:

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The ECU men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were swept by South Carolina in its final home meet of the season Saturday at Minges Natatorium.

Scores

Men: South Carolina 176.5, ECU 115.5 | Women: South Carolina 181.5, ECU 110.5 | Results

Records

Men: South Carolina 3-3, ECU 4-2 | Women: South Carolina 4-3 | ECU 5-2

Coach’s Quote

“We put forth a good effort today and had some very solid performances. I’m very proud of our seniors in the final home meet of their career. Hats off to South Carolina Head Coach McGee Moody and his entire staff. That is by far the best team we will see all year.” – ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs

News & Notes

Senior Alicia Roueche was the only ECU female athlete to win an event, earning first-place on the 3-meter springboard with a score of 324.75. She finished in third-place in the 1-meter springboard competition.

was the only ECU female athlete to win an event, earning first-place on the 3-meter springboard with a score of 324.75. She finished in third-place in the 1-meter springboard competition. Pirate sophomore Gavin Erdmann and South Carolina senior Patrick McCrillis tied for first-place in the men’s 50-yard freestyle with an identical time of 21.20.

and South Carolina senior Patrick McCrillis tied for first-place in the men’s 50-yard freestyle with an identical time of 21.20. ECU sophomore Gustavo Santos finished 0.05 out of first-place in the men’s 100-yard butterfly as the Gamecocks’ Fynn Minuth (49.57) just barely touched in front of him.

finished 0.05 out of first-place in the men’s 100-yard butterfly as the Gamecocks’ Fynn Minuth (49.57) just barely touched in front of him. Senior Logan Graumann captured second-place in the women’s 100-yard backstroke, finishing 1.5 seconds out of first.

captured second-place in the women’s 100-yard backstroke, finishing 1.5 seconds out of first. Junior Tristan Taylor missed victory in the men’s 100-yard backstroke by 0.13 with a time of 51.32. South Carolina’s Kevin Liu edged Taylor with a time of 51.19.

missed victory in the men’s 100-yard backstroke by 0.13 with a time of 51.32. South Carolina’s Kevin Liu edged Taylor with a time of 51.19. Freshman Jacek Arentewicz fell 0.18 short of first-place in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke with runner-up time of 56.27. The Gamecocks’ Nils Wich-Glasen touched first with time of 56.09. He also claimed second-place in the men’s 200-yard breaststroke (2:07.83).

fell 0.18 short of first-place in the men’s 100-yard breaststroke with runner-up time of 56.27. The Gamecocks’ Nils Wich-Glasen touched first with time of 56.09. He also claimed second-place in the men’s 200-yard breaststroke (2:07.83). Sophomore Catherine Johnson touched second in the women’s 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.81, 0.25 behind South Carolina’s Christian Lappin (23.56).

touched second in the women’s 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.81, 0.25 behind South Carolina’s Christian Lappin (23.56). Senior Taylor Berkey captured second on the men’s 1 and 3-meter springboard.

captured second on the men’s 1 and 3-meter springboard. Senior Tori Angermeier record third-place finishes women’s 100 and 200-yard freestyles in her final home meet.

record third-place finishes women’s 100 and 200-yard freestyles in her final home meet. Senior Julie Lajoie earned three top-3 finishes, placing second in the women’s 200-yard backstroke (2:02.09) as well as the women’s 200-yard IM (2:04.98) and third in the women’s 200-yard butterfly (2:02.07),

earned three top-3 finishes, placing second in the women’s 200-yard backstroke (2:02.09) as well as the women’s 200-yard IM (2:04.98) and third in the women’s 200-yard butterfly (2:02.07), Senior Vendela Norrman posted two medal finishes in her last meet at Minges Natatorium, touching second in the women’s 200-yard breaststroke (2:18.43) and third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.32).

Up Next

ECU will travel to Baltimore for a tri-meet against UMBC and VMI on Saturday, Jan. 20.