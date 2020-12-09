South Carolina 5A State Champion Sophie Kannee Verbally Commits to Denison

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophie Kannee from Boiling Springs, South Carolina has made a verbal commitment to Denison University for 2021-22.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to study and swim at Denison University. I can’t wait to be part of this amazing swim program! Thanks to everyone who’s been part of this journey. Go Big Red!”

A senior at Spartanburg High School, Kannee recently won the 100 back and contributed to the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays at the 2020 South Carolina SCHSL 5A Girls Championships in October. She further contributed to Spartanburg’s second-place finish with a 3rd in the 100 fly (58.16). Kannee’s times in the 50/100 back and 100 fly were all lifetime bests.

Kannee swims year-round with Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club. In January and February, she updated her PBs in the 100/200 free and 200 IM. Last summer, just after clocking PBs in the 200/400m IM at the South Carolina LSC Long Course State Championships, Kannee competed at 2019 YMCA Long Course National Championships, where she had a major haul of best times. She notched PBs in the 50m free (28.50), 50m back (32.77), and 200m back (2:26.78) in prelims, then added best times in the 100 free (1:03.27), 100 back (1:09.74) and 100 fly (1:08.75) in time trials.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 27.22

100 back – 57.55

200 back – 2:06.59

100 fly – 58.16

50 free – 24.56

100 free – 54.82

200 free – 1:59.38

200 IM – 2:13.37

400 IM – 4:47.99

200 BR – 2:39.90

Kannee will join the Big Red with class of 2025 commits Maja Palmroos, Taryn Wisner, and Zoe Barclay. The Denison women’s team won their 10th North Coast Athletic Conference championship in February. Kannee’s best times would have made the A finals in the 100/200 back at 2020 NCAC Championships. She would have been a B finalist in the 100 fly and the 50/100/200 free.

