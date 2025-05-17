Sophie Verzyl Wins 3m; Joshua Hedberg Takes 10m Title on Final Day of US Diving Nationals

Courtesy: USA Diving

AUBURN, Ala. – Sophie Verzyl (Columbia, S.C./RipFest) won women’s 3-meter and Joshua Hedberg (Noblesville, Ind./Indiana International School of Diving) won men’s 10-meter as the USA Diving National Championships wrapped up Friday.

Verzyl scored 626.65 points over two lists of 3-meter dives to claim the national title. Lily Witte (Dexter, Mich./Johansen Diving Academy) finished second at 586.45, and Anna Kwong (Omaha, Neb./Unattached) was third with 576.10 points.

Witte carried a slight 5.15-point lead into the finals, but Verzyl quickly took over the lead with 69.75 points on her first dive – a front 3 ½ pike. Verzyl scored more than 60 points on four of her five dives. Her final dive, a front 2 ½ with two twists, earned 71.40 points and was the highest scoring dive by any diver in the contest.

Verzyl was fresh off a trip to Beijing, where she competed two events at the World Aquatics World Cup Super Final earlier this month. She competed four events at the national championships.

“It’s my very first (individual) national championship, so it’s very exciting. I kind of told myself I’d be tired tomorrow and just hunker down and make it through this week. It worked out OK,” Verzyl said. “I just tried to put myself in a head space of being in practice and just do what I had to do and execute and not think about it too much. I was having a good time,” Verzyl said.

Verzyl and Kwong were co-champions in 3-meter synchro with Witte and Bailee Sturgill earlier in the week. In addition to the two national titles, Verzyl also won bronze medals in 1-meter and mixed synchronized 3-meter events. Kwong won the 1-meter title.

Hedberg led throughout the entire men’s 10-meter final and finished with 891.50 points for his third individual national title. He closed out his list with 91.08 points on a back 2 ½ with 2 ½ twists.

“I just wanted to relax and enjoy that last dive, and I feel like I did that,” said Hedberg, who won a synchronized 10-meter title earlier in the week. “I’m really happy with my performance this week, and I’m excited to keep it going.”

Hedberg opened the final with 78.40 points on an inward 3 ½ tuck and scored 73.10 points on a reverse 3 ½ tuck.

It was a tight contest for second place, with three athletes sitting in the second spot throughout the final. In the end, it was Jordan Rzepka (Solon, Ohio/Unattached) finishing second at 866.45 points, and Max Weinrich (Brookeville, Md./Johansen Diving Academy) taking third with 856.50 points.

Rzepka moved into second place at the halfway point after scoring 78.20 points on a reverse 3 ½ tuck in round three. Weinrich took over the silver medal position in the next round when his reverse 2 ½ tuck earned three 9.5s and a 10 from the judges for 78.40 points. He followed with four 9.5s and another 10 on a back 3 ½ tuck for 94.05 points in round five.

Weinrich led Rzepka by 9.85 points heading into the last round, but Rzepka scored 95 points on a front 2 ½ with three twists to retake the second spot.