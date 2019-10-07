SNOW Swimming Breaststroker Shelby Gerving Sends Verbal to West Virginia

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Shelby Gerving, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Leesburg, Virginia, has announced her verbal commitment to West Virginia University’s class of 2024. She will join prospective teammates Abby Reardon and Paige Dressel on the Mountaineers’ roster next fall.

“West Virginia here I come! 💛💙 So thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at WVU! Can’t wait for the country roads to take me home #letsgo”

Gerving is a senior at Leesburg’s Tuscarora High School. She scored all of Tuscarora’s 29 points at the 2019 VHSL Class 5 State Championships, delivering a 21st-place team finish for the Huskies. Gerving took 4th in the 100 breast (1:03.50) and 5th in the 200 IM (2:06.52) at the state meet. The previous season, she had gone best times of 1:02.98 and 2:03.78 in the same events, finishing 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Gerving trains year-round with Snow Swimming. She competed at 2018 Winter Juniors East in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. At the 2019 Potomac Valley LSC Short Course Championships, she swam the 100 back, 200 breast and 200 IM, going a best time in the 200 breast with her 3rd-place finish. She then competed at NCSA Spring Championship in the 50/100/200 breast and 100/200/400 IM. She made finals in the 100 breast (38th) and improved her PBs in the 50 breast and 100 IM. This summer she finaled in all her events (100/200 breast and 200 IM) at Potomac Valley Senior Long Course Championships.

The Mountaineers had a very light breaststroke roster last season and with their top performer (Emma Harris, 1:01.18/2:09.93) lost to graduation, they will have to rely on the freshman class. Two internationals, France’s Mathilde Kaelbel and South Africa’s Tatum Peyerl, specialize in breaststroke and Gerving will overlap with them for three years.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.98

200 breast – 2:16.71

200 IM – 2:03.78

400 IM – 4:24.73

