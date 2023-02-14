SMU Wins Both Events on First Day of American Athletic Conference Championships

2023 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships
- February 13-18, 2023
- Dallas, Texas
- SCY (25 yards)
- Day 1 Results (PDF)
Courtesy: The American
DALLAS, Texas – SMU won both diving events on the first day of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Monday, February 13 at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas.
In the women’s 1-meter diving event, Nicole Stambo of SMU won the event for a third time with a score of 307.55. She scored 55.90 on her final dive after needing 54.15 to finish first. Chase Farris of Houston placed second with 305.80, while Florida Atlantic’s Alicia Mora was third with 287.50 points.
Peter Smithson led a 1-2-3 sweep for SMU on 3-meter with 393.10 points. It is the fourth-consecutive year he won the event and is the third male student-athlete to win an event four times, joining Chris Bready (Cincinnati, 1,650-yard freestyle) and Gustavo Santos (East Carolina, 100-yard butterfly). Dominic Hoefer was second with 378.30 points, while Tyler Coffey was third at 327.70.
After one event on the women’s side, Houston leads with 115 points, followed by FIU (72), Florida Atlantic (53), East Carolina (49), North Texas (38) and SMU (32). On the men’s side, Cincinnati leads SMU by one point, 54-53.
The championship continues Tuesday, February 14 with men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter diving. Prelims begin at noon Eastern and finals will start at 7 p.m. ET.
2023 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships
Championship Meet Schedule
All Times Listed are Eastern
Monday, February 13
Event 1 – Men’s 3m Diving – Winner: Peter Smithson, SMU – 393.10
Event 2 – Women’s 1m Diving – Winner: Nicole Stambo, SMU – 307.55
Tuesday, February 14 | Session 2 | Prelims – Noon – ESPN+ | Finals – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
Event 3 – Men’s 1m Diving
Event 4 – Women’s 3m Diving
Wednesday, February 15 | Session 3 | Prelims (Diving Only) – 1 p.m. – ESPN+ | Finals – 6 p.m. – ESPN+
Event 5 – Women’s 200-yard Medley Relay (finals only)
Event 6 – Men’s 200-yard Medley Relay (finals only)
Event 7 – Men’s Platform Diving
Event 8 – Women’s Platform Diving
Event 9 – Women’s 800-yard Freestyle Relay (finals only)
Event 10 – Men’s 800-yard Freestyle Relay (finals only)
Thursday, February 16 | Session 4 – Prelims – 11 a.m. – ESPN+ | Session 5 – Finals – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
Event 11 – Women’s 500-yard Freestyle
Event 12 – Men’s 500-yard Freestyle
Event 13 – Women’s 200-yard Individual Medley
Event 14 – Men’s 200-yard Individual Medley
Event 15 – Women’s 50-yard Freestyle
Event 16 – Men’s 50-yard Freestyle
Event 17 – Women’s 200-yard Freestyle Relay (Finals Only)
Event 18 – Men’s 200-yard Freestyle Relay (Finals Only)
Friday, February 17 | Session 6 – Prelims – 11 a.m. – ESPN+ | Session 7 – Finals – 7 p.m. – ESPN+
Event 19 – Women’s 400-yard Individual Medley
Event 20 – Men’s 400-yard Individual Medley
Event 21 – Women’s 100-yard Butterfly
Event 22 – Men’s 100-yard Butterfly
Event 23 – Women’s 200-yard Freestyle
Event 24 – Men’s 200-yard Freestyle
Event 25 – Women’s 100-yard Breaststroke
Event 26 – Men’s 100-yard Breaststroke
Event 27 – Women’s 100-yard Backstroke
Event 28 – Men’s 100-yard Backstroke
Event 29 – Women’s 400-yard Medley Relay (Finals Only)
Event 30 – Men’s 400-yard Medley Relay (Finals Only)
Saturday, February 18 | Session 8 – Prelims – 11 a.m. – ESPN+ | Session 9 – Finals – 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Event 31 – Women’s 1,650-yard Freestyle (Finals Only)
Event 32 – Men’s 1,650-yard Freestyle (Finals Only)
Event 33 – Women’s 200-yard Backstroke
Event 34 – Men’s 200-yard Backstroke
Event 35 – Women’s 100-yard Freestyle
Event 36 – Men’s 100-yard Freestyle
Event 37 – Women’s 200-yard Breaststroke
Event 38 – Men’s 200-yard Breaststroke
Event 39 – Women’s 200-yard Butterfly
Event 40 – Men’s 200-yard Butterfly
Event 41 – Women’s 400-yard Freestyle Relay (Finals Only)
Event 42 – Men’s 400-yard Freestyle Relay (Finals Only)