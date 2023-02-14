SMU Wins Both Events on First Day of American Athletic Conference Championships

2023 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships

Courtesy: The American

DALLAS, Texas – SMU won both diving events on the first day of the 2023 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Monday, February 13 at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas.

In the women’s 1-meter diving event, Nicole Stambo of SMU won the event for a third time with a score of 307.55. She scored 55.90 on her final dive after needing 54.15 to finish first. Chase Farris of Houston placed second with 305.80, while Florida Atlantic’s Alicia Mora was third with 287.50 points.

Peter Smithson led a 1-2-3 sweep for SMU on 3-meter with 393.10 points. It is the fourth-consecutive year he won the event and is the third male student-athlete to win an event four times, joining Chris Bready (Cincinnati, 1,650-yard freestyle) and Gustavo Santos (East Carolina, 100-yard butterfly). Dominic Hoefer was second with 378.30 points, while Tyler Coffey was third at 327.70.

After one event on the women’s side, Houston leads with 115 points, followed by FIU (72), Florida Atlantic (53), East Carolina (49), North Texas (38) and SMU (32). On the men’s side, Cincinnati leads SMU by one point, 54-53.

The championship continues Tuesday, February 14 with men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter diving. Prelims begin at noon Eastern and finals will start at 7 p.m. ET.

Championship Meet Schedule

All Times Listed are Eastern

Monday, February 13

Event 1 – Men’s 3m Diving – Winner: Peter Smithson, SMU – 393.10

Event 2 – Women’s 1m Diving – Winner: Nicole Stambo, SMU – 307.55

Tuesday, February 14 | Session 2 | Prelims – Noon – ESPN+ | Finals – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Event 3 – Men’s 1m Diving

Event 4 – Women’s 3m Diving

Wednesday, February 15 | Session 3 | Prelims (Diving Only) – 1 p.m. – ESPN+ | Finals – 6 p.m. – ESPN+

Event 5 – Women’s 200-yard Medley Relay (finals only)

Event 6 – Men’s 200-yard Medley Relay (finals only)

Event 7 – Men’s Platform Diving

Event 8 – Women’s Platform Diving

Event 9 – Women’s 800-yard Freestyle Relay (finals only)

Event 10 – Men’s 800-yard Freestyle Relay (finals only)

Thursday, February 16 | Session 4 – Prelims – 11 a.m. – ESPN+ | Session 5 – Finals – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Event 11 – Women’s 500-yard Freestyle

Event 12 – Men’s 500-yard Freestyle

Event 13 – Women’s 200-yard Individual Medley

Event 14 – Men’s 200-yard Individual Medley

Event 15 – Women’s 50-yard Freestyle

Event 16 – Men’s 50-yard Freestyle

Event 17 – Women’s 200-yard Freestyle Relay (Finals Only)

Event 18 – Men’s 200-yard Freestyle Relay (Finals Only)

Friday, February 17 | Session 6 – Prelims – 11 a.m. – ESPN+ | Session 7 – Finals – 7 p.m. – ESPN+

Event 19 – Women’s 400-yard Individual Medley

Event 20 – Men’s 400-yard Individual Medley

Event 21 – Women’s 100-yard Butterfly

Event 22 – Men’s 100-yard Butterfly

Event 23 – Women’s 200-yard Freestyle

Event 24 – Men’s 200-yard Freestyle

Event 25 – Women’s 100-yard Breaststroke

Event 26 – Men’s 100-yard Breaststroke

Event 27 – Women’s 100-yard Backstroke

Event 28 – Men’s 100-yard Backstroke

Event 29 – Women’s 400-yard Medley Relay (Finals Only)

Event 30 – Men’s 400-yard Medley Relay (Finals Only)

Saturday, February 18 | Session 8 – Prelims – 11 a.m. – ESPN+ | Session 9 – Finals – 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Event 31 – Women’s 1,650-yard Freestyle (Finals Only)

Event 32 – Men’s 1,650-yard Freestyle (Finals Only)

Event 33 – Women’s 200-yard Backstroke

Event 34 – Men’s 200-yard Backstroke

Event 35 – Women’s 100-yard Freestyle

Event 36 – Men’s 100-yard Freestyle

Event 37 – Women’s 200-yard Breaststroke

Event 38 – Men’s 200-yard Breaststroke

Event 39 – Women’s 200-yard Butterfly

Event 40 – Men’s 200-yard Butterfly

Event 41 – Women’s 400-yard Freestyle Relay (Finals Only)

Event 42 – Men’s 400-yard Freestyle Relay (Finals Only)