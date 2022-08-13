Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Silvia Scalia Breaks Italian Record With 27.39 50 Back

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

  • World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018)
  • European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021)
  • European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021)
  • 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36

In the semifinals of the women’s 50 back at the 2022 European Championships, Silvia Scalia took down her own Italian record in a time of 27.39, taking the top seed headed into finals tomorrow. The previous record time of 27.65 was set by her at the 2022 World Championships this year.

Scalia’s time is the sixth-fastest in the world this year, and would have been fast enough to tie for silver at Worlds.

Women’s 50 Back Rankings, 2022:

  1. Katharine Berkoff — 27.12
  2. Kylie Masse — 27.18
  3. Regan Smith — 27.25
  4. Analia Pigree — 27.29
  5. Olivia Smoliga — 27.33
  6. Silvia Scalia/Ingrid Wilm — 27.39

At Worlds this year, Scalia tied for eighth in the semi-finals with Medi Harris, but lost the swim-off to her and didn’t advance through to the finals.

Coming into this year, Scalia’s best time in the 50 back was a 27.89. She has lowered her PB three times in 2022, going 27.66 in April, 27.65 in June, and now 27.39 in August.

Scalia now moves into the all-time top ten for Europeans, being the ninth-fastest European woman of all time in the 50 back.

All-Time Top European Performers, Women’s 50 Back:

  1. Kira Toussaint, Netherlands — 27.10 (2021)
  2. Kathleen Dawson, Great Britain — 27.19 (2021)
  3. Georgia Davies, Great Britain — 27.21 (2018)
  4. Aliaksandra Herasimenia, Belarus (2017)/Anastasiia Fesikova, Russia (2018)/Daniel Samulski, Germany (2009) — 27.23
  7. Analia Pigree, France — 27.29 (2022)
  8. Anastasia Zueva, Russia — 27.31 (2009)
  9. Silvia Scalia, Italy — 27.39 (2022)

