Before You Sign Ask The Following Questions

Contributor, Rick Paine, is an expert on the college recruiting process. He is also the Director of Swimming at American College Connection (ACC). ACC is a SwimSwam Partner.

With it being national signing week starting on November 8 until November 15, remember that there are some things you should make sure you ask your coach before you sign. These are important to ask because once you sign your National Letter of Intent, there could be vigorous repercussions if you were to try and back out of that commitment.

What is the school’s policy on 5 th year aid? It may take 5 years to complete the degree, but the swimming scholarship only goes for 4 years. Schools are allowed to pay for the 5 th year, but I suggest asking up front.

year aid? It may take 5 years to complete the degree, but the swimming scholarship only goes for 4 years. Schools are allowed to pay for the 5 year, but I suggest asking up front. If there is not a full scholarship offered, ask about what it would take to get a scholarship increase after the first year.

Will the school pay for health insurance (for international recruits)?

Where does the team go for Christmas training and who pays? This is not negotiable, but it could be an expense. A school is not allowed to pay for expenses for one swimmer and not the rest of the team.

DO YOUR HOMEWORK AND START EARLY!

Finding out if you have what it takes to compete in swimming at the college level is easy, and many swimmers do have the potential considering all the options. Go to www.ACCrecruits.com and submit a Free Profile.

SwimSwam is an ad partner with ACC. Go here to learn more about ACC and their team or college swimming experts.