Shelby Stanley Announces Verbal Commitment to Davidson

Roanoke, Virginia’s Shelby Stanley has verbally committed to Davidson College for 2019-20. She wrote on social media:

“I am beyond ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Davidson College. Thank you to my family and coaches that have gotten me to this point❤️🖤 #catsarewild”

Stanley is a senior at Patrick Henry High School. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she finished 3rd in the 200 IM (2:02.45) and 4th in the 100 back (56.89) at the 2018 VHSL Class 5 State Meet. She won two state titles as a member of the 200 medley relay (23.22 anchor) and 400 free relay (51.34 split). Stanley does her year-round swimming with Virginia Gators and is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200/400 IM and 100 fly, a Winter Nationals qualifier in the 200 breast, and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly. Her best 200 IM and 400 IM times are already faster than the current Davidson school records.

Stanley is a big pick-up for the 11th-place Wildcats. She is an immediate-impact player and versatile enough that she would have scored in the A finals of any event she entered had she swum at the 2018 Atlantic-10 Conference Championships.

400 IM – 4:16.06

200 IM – 2:01.57

500 free – 4:54.64

200 free – 1:50.75

200 back – 2:02.38

100 back – 56.85

200 fly – 2:02.87

100 fly – 55.91

200 breast – 2:19.79