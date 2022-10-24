Shannon Stott and Alexa Kucera Each Win Twice to Lift Nebraska Over Iowa 175-123

IOWA vs NEBRASKA (WOMEN’S DUAL)

October 21, 2022

Iowa City, IA

SCY (25 yards)

Results

TEAM SCORES

Nebraska – 175 Iowa – 123

Iowa hosted Nebraska for a Big Ten women’s dual meet this past weekend. The hosting Hawkeyes fell to the Huskers by a 175-123 decision.

Shannon Stott was a double event winner for Nebraska, first swimming a 2:04.25 to take the 200 fly. It was a 1-2-3 punch for the Huskers, as Sarah Barton and Berkeley Livingston finished second and third respectively with times of 2:06.41 and 2:08.16. Stott would then go on to win the 500 free, touching in 4:59.67. Freshman teammate Genevieve Jorgenson got out to the lead, but Stott was able to pull ahead of her in the final laps of race. In the end, Jorgenson finished second with a 5:00.64.

Jorgenson had already won the 1000 free at the beginning of the meet, swimming a 10:11.44. It was a dominant performance by the freshman, seeing her win the race by nearly ten seconds.

Alexa Kucera was another Nebraska double event winner. She first won the 200 free in a very tight race with Iowa’s Sabina Kupcova, touching in 1:52.39 to Kupcova’s 1:52.41. Kupcova built a lead on the first 50, then Kucera was able to slightly out-split her on each of the remaining 50s, which put her in position where she was able get her hand on the wall first at the finish.

Kucera then won the 100 free in 51.91, again beating out Kupcova (52.28). Kupcova was out faster again, but Kucera was once again able to close the gap and take the lead.

Kupcova would go on to win an event, swimming a 2:07.00 to win the 200 IM. As she did in her freestyle races, Kupcova got out the lead early, but this time she was able to hold on, finishing nearly a second ahead of the runner-up.

Iowa had a double event winner of their own in Kennedy Gilbertson. She started things off with a 55.44 in the 100 back, posting the fastest split in the field on both 50s. She then went on to win the 50 free, swimming a 24.09 to out-touch Nebraska’s Emily Haimes by 0.01 seconds.

Haimes would go on from the 50 to win the 100 fly, swimming a 55.72 to finish as the only swimmer in the field under 57 seconds. She opened up a lead on the first 50, swimming a 26.06.

Iowa’s Makayla Hughbanks handled the diving events for the Hawkeyes, first winning 3-meter with a score of 301.25. Her final score was 26 points ahead of the second-place finisher. Hughbanks then racked up a score of 288.15 to win 1-meter. Iowa went 1-2-3 in that event, with Sarah Ballard and Lainey Woodward taking second and third respectively.

Iowa picked up another win in the 100 breast, where Sheridan Schreiber pulled away from the field on the first 50, swimming a 30.04. She then tacked on a 33.70 on the back half, for a 1:03.74. Schreiber won the race by over a second.

Schreiber would go on to take fourth in the 200 breast, while Nebraska’s Maia Hall claimed victory in 2:20.64. Nebraska’s Madesyn Ronquilio won the 200 back in 2:03.34.

Ronquilio would lead off Nebraska’s 200 medley relay in 27.00, followed by Jojo Randby (29.03), Haimes (25.20), and Giulia Marchi (23.42), for a 1:44.65. Iowa’s ‘A’ relay swam a 1:44.55, beating Nebraska, but was DQ’d.

The 400 free relay was much less close, seeing Nebraska swim a 3:29.33 to finish first by nearly six seconds. Haimes (52.36), Gabriela Donahue (53.58), Marchi (52.02), and Kucera (51.37) teamed up to get the job done.