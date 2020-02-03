Shaine Casas Wins the 1000 as Texas A&M Men Rout SMU

TEXAS A&M V. SMU (M)

January 31, 2020

College Station, TX

SCY

Results

The Texas A&M men hosted SMU on Friday, taking the win and defending a winning streak against the Mustangs which has lasted since 2012.

Shaine Casas took a break from his usual fly/back/IM regimen, contesting the 1000 free and 200 breast individually against SMU. The Aggie sophomore won the 1000 in 9:19.67 over teammate Felipe Rizzo (9:20.42). For the sprinter Casas, it’s one of just two logged swims of the event in history, with the other being a 10:45.14 from 2013, when he was 13 years old.

Casas wasn’t a winner in the 200 breast, but he dropped three seconds from his old lifetime best to clock a 2:03.03 to finish fifth.

The 200 breast winner was Benjamin Walker at 1:56.76. Walker came from behind over the back half, touching out A&M freshman Andres Puente (1:57.12). In the 100 breast, Walker was 54.61 to win by over a second and a half.

Adam Koster turned in a double on Friday, claiming the 100 fly (48.82) and the 100 free (43.32). In the 100 free, his time was just off his dual meet season-best of 43.24, and very close to his 2019 NCAA 100 free time of 43.16. In the 50 free, 100 free runner-up Mike Thibert took the win at 20.26 after going 44.85 in the 100.

SMU got to the wall first in one event: the 200 back. There, Stephen Cheng dropped a 1:49.81 to win by almost two full seconds.

A&M opened the meet with a 1:29.17 200 medley relay win before they closed on top with a 1:20.19 in the 200 free relay. Their B relay took second in 1:22.53, as Casas led off in 20.14.

Catch a few of the races from the dual here:

1000 FREE

100 FREE

200 BREAST