Shaine Casas Wins the 1000 as Texas A&M Men Rout SMU

TEXAS A&M V. SMU (M)
- January 31, 2020
- College Station, TX
- SCY
- Results
The Texas A&M men hosted SMU on Friday, taking the win and defending a winning streak against the Mustangs which has lasted since 2012.
Shaine Casas took a break from his usual fly/back/IM regimen, contesting the 1000 free and 200 breast individually against SMU. The Aggie sophomore won the 1000 in 9:19.67 over teammate Felipe Rizzo (9:20.42). For the sprinter Casas, it’s one of just two logged swims of the event in history, with the other being a 10:45.14 from 2013, when he was 13 years old.
Casas wasn’t a winner in the 200 breast, but he dropped three seconds from his old lifetime best to clock a 2:03.03 to finish fifth.
The 200 breast winner was Benjamin Walker at 1:56.76. Walker came from behind over the back half, touching out A&M freshman Andres Puente (1:57.12). In the 100 breast, Walker was 54.61 to win by over a second and a half.
Adam Koster turned in a double on Friday, claiming the 100 fly (48.82) and the 100 free (43.32). In the 100 free, his time was just off his dual meet season-best of 43.24, and very close to his 2019 NCAA 100 free time of 43.16. In the 50 free, 100 free runner-up Mike Thibert took the win at 20.26 after going 44.85 in the 100.
SMU got to the wall first in one event: the 200 back. There, Stephen Cheng dropped a 1:49.81 to win by almost two full seconds.
A&M opened the meet with a 1:29.17 200 medley relay win before they closed on top with a 1:20.19 in the 200 free relay. Their B relay took second in 1:22.53, as Casas led off in 20.14.
Catch a few of the races from the dual here:
1000 FREE
100 FREE
200 BREAST
Nathan Adrian could probably win the 1000 if he was swimming against SMU
Prolly not Michael Andrews tho
Forget the opponent or place in the race. Casas went 9:19 in 1,000 — that’s pretty legit, especially for a guy who is a :52 LC backstroker!
That’s a really impressive swim actually. Considering he probably logged serious yardage that morning or the day before…
With his 200 times and that swim, you have to think he could jam a 500.