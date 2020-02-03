Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas Wins the 1000 as Texas A&M Men Rout SMU

TEXAS A&M V. SMU (M)

  • January 31, 2020
  • College Station, TX
  • SCY
  • Results

The Texas A&M men hosted SMU on Friday, taking the win and defending a winning streak against the Mustangs which has lasted since 2012.

Shaine Casas took a break from his usual fly/back/IM regimen, contesting the 1000 free and 200 breast individually against SMU. The Aggie sophomore won the 1000 in 9:19.67 over teammate Felipe Rizzo (9:20.42). For the sprinter Casas, it’s one of just two logged swims of the event in history, with the other being a 10:45.14 from 2013, when he was 13 years old.

Casas wasn’t a winner in the 200 breast, but he dropped three seconds from his old lifetime best to clock a 2:03.03 to finish fifth.

The 200 breast winner was Benjamin Walker at 1:56.76. Walker came from behind over the back half, touching out A&M freshman Andres Puente (1:57.12). In the 100 breast, Walker was 54.61 to win by over a second and a half.

Adam Koster turned in a double on Friday, claiming the 100 fly (48.82) and the 100 free (43.32). In the 100 free, his time was just off his dual meet season-best of 43.24, and very close to his 2019 NCAA 100 free time of 43.16. In the 50 free, 100 free runner-up Mike Thibert took the win at 20.26 after going 44.85 in the 100.

SMU got to the wall first in one event: the 200 back. There, Stephen Cheng dropped a 1:49.81 to win by almost two full seconds.

A&M opened the meet with a 1:29.17 200 medley relay win before they closed on top with a 1:20.19 in the 200 free relay. Their B relay took second in 1:22.53, as Casas led off in 20.14.

Catch a few of the races from the dual here:

1000 FREE

100 FREE

200 BREAST

 

4
Paula Dean(Farris)

Nathan Adrian could probably win the 1000 if he was swimming against SMU

Vote Up10-5Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Too cool for the pool

Prolly not Michael Andrews tho

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
39 minutes ago
swimgeek

Forget the opponent or place in the race. Casas went 9:19 in 1,000 — that’s pretty legit, especially for a guy who is a :52 LC backstroker!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
22 minutes ago
Marmot

That’s a really impressive swim actually. Considering he probably logged serious yardage that morning or the day before…

With his 200 times and that swim, you have to think he could jam a 500.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

