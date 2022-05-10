See 3 Reasons To Download The 2022 SPIRE Admissions Guide

Courtesy: SPIRE, a SwimSwam partner.
Download the SPIRE Admissions Guide
ONE – GLOBAL STUDENT BODY
SPIRE’s students, currently from 15 countries and 15 U.S. states, interact with each other and their teachers and coaches in an accredited, cross curricular, project-based learning environment designed with the progressive learner/thinker in mind.
TWO – AMAZING PEER GROUP
SPIRE has established a truly amazing community of athletes and learners within multiple sports, all working to realize their full potential on and off the athletic field and in and out of the classroom.
THREE – CHALLENGING CURRICULUM
From advanced high-school classes through AP and university-level courses, our curriculum of core courses and electives challenge our students at every level.
ABOUT SPIRE
SPIRE Academy
SPIRE Institute is the epitome of a ‘real world lab’ for professional, technical and health and wellness research. Like never before, student trainees and elite athletes will have the chance to train, study and be studied side-by-side with weekend warriors, wounded Veterans, Paralympians, Olympians and Special Olympians, as well as juniors, collegians and adults of all ages and ability levels. SPIRE is truly a melting pot of all things relative to long-term training and education development, and all of this delivered within a fun, healthy and inspiring environment. The “SPIRE Way’’ focuses on the development of the whole self – building strong minds, strong bodies and strong character.