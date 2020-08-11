Schooling & Quah Zheng Wen Granted Service Deferments

In May we reported that in light of the Olympic postponement to July 2021, Singaporean swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen had both applied to further extend their full-time national service (NS) deferment.

Both swimmers had previously been granted long-term deferment from NS to compete at the Games originally scheduled to begin this year. But, with the one-year Olympic delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were seeking an extension to the city-state requirement that all male citizens aged 18 serve 2 years in the military.

Now CNA is reporting that the Ministry of Defense (MINDEF) has granted both swimmers their NS deferments.

“They have also committed to be fully focused in their preparations for the Olympic Games, in order to reach their peak form and will not undertake any additional activities such as commercial sponsorships,” MINDEF said.

“Should the Olympic Games be cancelled, they will be scheduled for enlistment.” (CNA)

“Both have qualified for the coming Olympic Games – Schooling for the 100m butterfly event, and Quah for the 100m butterfly and backstroke events,” said MINDEF.

“Schooling and Quah have met the criteria for deferment to be extended.”

MINDEF also reiterated its criteria for granting NS deferment to athletes, noting that it is granted to “exceptional sportsmen who are assessed to be potential medal winners for Singapore at top-tier international competitions like the Olympic Games”.

Schooling is the reigning 100m fly Olympic champion, having beaten the trio of American Michael Phelps, Hungarian Laszlo Cseh and South African Chad Le Clos, all of whom tied for silver, in Rio. He is back training in the United States under former coach Sergio Lopez, following a stint in Singapore under National Team Head Coach Stephan Widmer.

Quah finished in 27th place in the men’s 200m fly at last year’s World Championships.