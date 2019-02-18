Schooling, Cordes and More Share Thoughts on the New Speedo Fastskin

SwimSwam recently embedded with Speedo at their 2019 photo shoot for the new Speedo Fastskin LZR Pure Valor and Fastskin LZR Pure Intent. The athletes were in peak form to model their new battle armor, and eager to discuss what new technology Speedo had brought to the table.

We talked with multiple Speedo athletes about their thoughts on the new suits, and they gave their praise in nearly every aspect:

“Every single time they came back with something new and different, and I think they really listened to what we had to say.” –Kevin Cordes, 2016 Olympic Champion

“It has a thickness to it, that makes you feel a little more comfortable when you’re putting it on… it’s like it fits into your body like a little glove” –Alia Atkinson, 4-Time Olympian

“Great flexibility through the hips, it doesn’t really kill your hips as you bring your legs up to make a turn” –Joseph Schooling, 2016 Olympic Champion

“They made the old Speedo suit… even better.” –Hali Flickinger, 2016 Olympian

LZR Pure Intent Developed from a deeper understanding of hydrodynamics and the biomechanics of swimming the LZR Pure Intent is Speedo’s smartest suit to date. Flexible zoned compression allows the swimmer a wider range of motion in the legs and makes it easier to put on and more comfortable to wear. There are three brand new fabrics which directly target flexibility, compression and drag reduction in the areas that need it. The fabrics have been through vigorous flat plate testing, with multiple textures used to identify which were fastest both individually and when combined. The male swimsuit is available with a high or regular waist and has a unique textured fabric zone on the rear to target drag reduction through turbulence management, inspired by their most in-depth study of shark scales to date. The male suit also features new band technology supporting the hamstrings for a more powerful leg kick and faster upbeat recovery. The female version features textured fabric zones around the chest and rear, newly engineered precision straps to provide greater comfort and range of movement, and a choice of open or closed back to cater for different body types and preferences Compressive dual layering along with an improved ergonomic seam placement has been added to the legs of both male and female swimsuits to give maximum compression to key muscle groups to support a stronger kick and harness the power athletes generate in their starts and turns. Caeleb Dressel (USA), said: “The LZR Pure Intent feels really good. It’s springy and it’s connected. You get the compression where you want it – from the booty all the way down to the back of the legs and it works with your kicks, it’s like you have a little spring on you. It’s my own super suit!”