Scheffer Breaks South American 200 Free Record To Close Brazil Open

The final day of the 2018 Brazil Open was highlighted by a record-breaking swim from Fernando Scheffer, as the 20-year-old took out his South American and Brazilian marks in the men’s 200 free in a time of 1:45.51.

Scheffer had first broken the record back in April, when he went 1:46.08 at the Maria Lenk Trophy to take out Joao De Lucca‘s 1:46.42 from the 2015 Pan American Games. Scheffer also just missed breaking his record at the Pan Pacific Championships in August, where he finished 4th in a time of 1:46.12, and he also notably had the 2nd fastest split in the entire field in the 4×200 free relay there in 1:44.87.

For the calendar year of 2018, Scheffer’s 1:45.51 ranks him 4th in the world.

He’s one of the swimmers who competed here in Porto Alegre shortly after the Short Course World Championships last week in Hangzhou, China. There, Scheffer had a strong performance with a new South American Record in the 400 free and he also contributed the 2nd fastest leg (1:40.99) on Brazil’s world record setting 4×200 free relay.

Also of note in the 200 freestyle was a time trial swim from 15-year-old Gustavo Saldo, who set a new Youth 1 Record in a time of 1:50.13. That broke the previous mark of 1:51.24 from Murilo Sartori.

OTHER WINNERS

Etiene Medeiros, who set a new Continental Record in Hangzhou in the women's 50 free, won that event in the final session in a very fast 24.96, half a second off her long course record set at the Rio Olympic Games. Lorrane Ferreira took 2nd in 25.43.

Pedro Spajari won the men's 50 in a time of 22.22, edging out Leonardo Alcover (22.35) and Gabriel Santos (22.53).

400 free runner-up Viviane Jungblut won the women's 800 in a time of 8:44.20, with Betina Lorscheitter (8:48.32) 2nd and Gabrielle Roncatto (8:50.77), the winner of that 400, was 3rd.

Guilherme Costa pulled away from Miguel Valente down the stretch to win the men's mile in 15:05.45, with Valente just five seconds back in 15:10.98

Thayanne de Cardoso (2:34.02) and Andreas Mickosz (2:13.89) won the women's and men's 200 breast events respectively.

