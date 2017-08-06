Sarah Darcel Completes IM Sweep at Canadian Nationals

2017 CANADIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 4th-7th, 2017

LCM

Montreal, Canada

Live results

18-year old Island Swimming Club swimmer Sarah Darcel completed a sweep of the IM races on Sunday and teenagers dominated the women’s 100 fly final as the Canadian Swimming Championships rolled through their 3rd day.

Darcel opened the session with a 2:12.32 in the 200 IM, beating out 2016 Olympian Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, who was 2nd in 2:13.89. That’s a new best time for Darcel, improving about two-tenths from her time at Canada’s World Championship Trials.

Later, in the women’s 100 fly, teenagers again ruled the day. The top 5 finishers were all 18 or younger, including all three sub-minute finishers. That group was let by 17-year old Oakville swimmer Mabel Zavaros in 59.79.

None of those top three swam best times, but Darcel did again with her 4th-place finish of 1:00.17.

The top men’s performer of the day was Jeremy Baghsaw of Island Swimming. He swam a 3:51.69 in the 400 free to beat runner-up Peter Brothers (3:52.18) by half-a-second. That 856-point swim is rated as the 2nd-best swim of the meet so far, behind only Ryan Telford’s 200 breaststroke.

Other Day 3 Winners:

Mack Darragh won the men’s 200 IM in 2:01.14 – a new lifetime best for him.

won the men’s 200 IM in 2:01.14 – a new lifetime best for him. Ingrid Wilm of the UBC Dolphins won a tight women’s 50 backstroke in 28.32. Emma Bell (28.55) and 100 back champ Alexia Zevnik (28.58) were close behind.

of the UBC Dolphins won a tight women’s 50 backstroke in 28.32. (28.55) and 100 back champ (28.58) were close behind. Tim Zeng won the men’s 50 backstroke in 25.95.

won the men’s 50 backstroke in 25.95. Josiah Bnnema led the men’s 100 fly virtually wire-to-wire, touching 1st in 53.39. Alexandre Perreault took 2nd in 53.95.

led the men’s 100 fly virtually wire-to-wire, touching 1st in 53.39. took 2nd in 53.95. Kennedy Goss won her 2nd event of the meet in the 400 free – adding to her earlier 200 back title. The latest win came in 4:12.46.

won her 2nd event of the meet in the 400 free – adding to her earlier 200 back title. The latest win came in 4:12.46. The Pointe-Claire Swim Club won the women’s 400 free relay in 3:47.31.

The UBC Dolphins won the men’s 400 free relay in 3:23.65.

Day 3 National/Provincial Open-Age Record Breakers:

Men’s 50 back – Riley McLean , S4 Canadian National Record, 55.80

, S4 Canadian National Record, 55.80 Women’s 50 back – Charli LeBlanc , Newfoundland Provincial Record, 30.14

, Newfoundland Provincial Record, 30.14 Women’s 200 IM – Kelsey Wog , Manitoba Provincial Record, 2:15.20

, Manitoba Provincial Record, 2:15.20 Men’s 400 Free Relay – CAMO, Quebec Provincial Record, 3:58.22

Team Standings:

Top 6 Men’s Teams:

UBC Dolphins – 612 Chena Swim Club – 283 Oakville Aquatic Club – 272 CAMO – 208 (TIE) Island Swimming Club/Etobicoke Swimming – 205

Top 5 Women’s Teams: