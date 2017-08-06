Sarah Darcel Completes IM Sweep at Canadian Nationals

2017 CANADIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 4th-7th, 2017
- LCM
- Montreal, Canada
- Live results
18-year old Island Swimming Club swimmer Sarah Darcel completed a sweep of the IM races on Sunday and teenagers dominated the women’s 100 fly final as the Canadian Swimming Championships rolled through their 3rd day.
Darcel opened the session with a 2:12.32 in the 200 IM, beating out 2016 Olympian Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, who was 2nd in 2:13.89. That’s a new best time for Darcel, improving about two-tenths from her time at Canada’s World Championship Trials.
Later, in the women’s 100 fly, teenagers again ruled the day. The top 5 finishers were all 18 or younger, including all three sub-minute finishers. That group was let by 17-year old Oakville swimmer Mabel Zavaros in 59.79.
None of those top three swam best times, but Darcel did again with her 4th-place finish of 1:00.17.
The top men’s performer of the day was Jeremy Baghsaw of Island Swimming. He swam a 3:51.69 in the 400 free to beat runner-up Peter Brothers (3:52.18) by half-a-second. That 856-point swim is rated as the 2nd-best swim of the meet so far, behind only Ryan Telford’s 200 breaststroke.
Other Day 3 Winners:
- Mack Darragh won the men’s 200 IM in 2:01.14 – a new lifetime best for him.
- Ingrid Wilm of the UBC Dolphins won a tight women’s 50 backstroke in 28.32. Emma Bell (28.55) and 100 back champ Alexia Zevnik (28.58) were close behind.
- Tim Zeng won the men’s 50 backstroke in 25.95.
- Josiah Bnnema led the men’s 100 fly virtually wire-to-wire, touching 1st in 53.39. Alexandre Perreault took 2nd in 53.95.
- Kennedy Goss won her 2nd event of the meet in the 400 free – adding to her earlier 200 back title. The latest win came in 4:12.46.
- The Pointe-Claire Swim Club won the women’s 400 free relay in 3:47.31.
- The UBC Dolphins won the men’s 400 free relay in 3:23.65.
Day 3 National/Provincial Open-Age Record Breakers:
- Men’s 50 back – Riley McLean, S4 Canadian National Record, 55.80
- Women’s 50 back – Charli LeBlanc, Newfoundland Provincial Record, 30.14
- Women’s 200 IM – Kelsey Wog, Manitoba Provincial Record, 2:15.20
- Men’s 400 Free Relay – CAMO, Quebec Provincial Record, 3:58.22
Team Standings:
Top 6 Men’s Teams:
- UBC Dolphins – 612
- Chena Swim Club – 283
- Oakville Aquatic Club – 272
- CAMO – 208
- (TIE) Island Swimming Club/Etobicoke Swimming – 205
Top 5 Women’s Teams:
- Island Swimming Club – 513
- Oakville Aquatic Club – 480
- Pointe-Claire Swim Club – 411
- CAMO – 299
- University of Manitoba Bisons – 198
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "Sarah Darcel Completes IM Sweep at Canadian Nationals"
Go Bears 🐻