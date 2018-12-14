Sanchez Becomes 8th Fastest 100 Freestyler Ever, World Junior Record

2018 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 1 of the 2018 Swim England Winter Championships, visiting Canadian teenager Kayla Sanchez delivered a shiny new World Junior Record in the women’s 100m freestyle. In fact, Sanchez technically did it twice.

This morning in prelims, the 17-year-old HPC-Ontario athlete cranked out a personal best mark of 52.01 to claim the pole position for tonight’s final. That time actually tied the Canadian National Record and World Junior Record held by teammate Penny Oleksiak at the 2016 Short Course World Championships.

In tonight’s final, however, Sanchez delved into brand new territory, dipping under the 52-second barrier big time with a 51.45 winning effort. That mark now stands alone as the Canadian national Record and World Junior Record. In fact, Sanchez’ time would have issued her the silver medal behind Ranomi Kromowidjojo’s 51.14 and ahead of Femke Heemskerk’s 51.60 in Hangzhou.

Splitting 25.09/26.36, Sanchez now becomes the 8th fastest performer ever in the event. Anna Hopkin, who swims for the University of Arkansas stateside, earned silver behind Sanchez this evening in 52.00, while Oleksiak touched in 52.32 for 3rd.

Top Women’s 100 SCM Freestyle Performers Ever

  1. Cate Campbel (AUS), 50.25, 2017
  2. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 50.58, 2017
  3. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 50.95, 2017
  4. Libbey Trickett (AUS), 51.01, 2010
  5. Fran Halsal (GBR), 51.19, 2010
  6. Femke Heemskerk (NED) 51.29, 2010
  7. Inge Dekker (NED), 51.35, 2010
  8. Kayle Sanchez (CAN), 51.45, 2018

 

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

3 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Jimbo

Why is a 50.01 number 4 but a 50.25 number 1

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
WarriorCoach

The 200 IM is a junior world record too, I think

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
zswam

100%

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Hswimmer

Race videos???

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
10 minutes ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!