Sanchez Becomes 8th Fastest 100 Freestyler Ever, World Junior Record

2018 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 1 of the 2018 Swim England Winter Championships, visiting Canadian teenager Kayla Sanchez delivered a shiny new World Junior Record in the women’s 100m freestyle. In fact, Sanchez technically did it twice.

This morning in prelims, the 17-year-old HPC-Ontario athlete cranked out a personal best mark of 52.01 to claim the pole position for tonight’s final. That time actually tied the Canadian National Record and World Junior Record held by teammate Penny Oleksiak at the 2016 Short Course World Championships.

In tonight’s final, however, Sanchez delved into brand new territory, dipping under the 52-second barrier big time with a 51.45 winning effort. That mark now stands alone as the Canadian national Record and World Junior Record. In fact, Sanchez’ time would have issued her the silver medal behind Ranomi Kromowidjojo’s 51.14 and ahead of Femke Heemskerk’s 51.60 in Hangzhou.

Splitting 25.09/26.36, Sanchez now becomes the 8th fastest performer ever in the event. Anna Hopkin, who swims for the University of Arkansas stateside, earned silver behind Sanchez this evening in 52.00, while Oleksiak touched in 52.32 for 3rd.

Top Women’s 100 SCM Freestyle Performers Ever