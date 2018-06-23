Sam Roche Sends Verbal Commitment to Boston College

Fairport Area Swim Team’s (FAST) Sam Roche has announced his verbal commitment to swim for Boston College in the class of 2022. The Pittsford-Mendon High School senior will join the Eagles beginning in the fall of 2018 and plans to study at the Carrol School of Management.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Boston College!! I loved the drive of the coaching staff and the energy the team had for improving.”

Roche excels across a wide range of events including:

50 free – 21.21

100 free – 46.13

200 free – 1:43.36

500 free – 4:42.23

50 back – 23.53

100 back – 50.46

400 IM – 4:05.79

200 fly – 1:55.81

Roche has shown continued improvement throughout his high school career. As a senior, he was the 2018 All-Greater Rochester High School Swimmer of the Year, an Academic All-American, a 9x Section V Champion and a 4x First Team Monroe County selection. He also earned 2 All-American Consideration times and placed 11th in the 100 back and 14th in the 200 free at the New York Boys Federation Championships.

In club swimming at the recent 2018 TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup in Virginia, he competed in 9 total races and finished 6th in the 50 back and 10th in the 100 back, posting career bests in both events. Last long course season he competed at the Futures Championship in the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle events.

Roche’s current best times would have put him among Boston College’s top-4 entered athletes at the 2018 ACC Men’s Championships in the 50 free, 100 free and 100 back.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].