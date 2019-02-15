Saline Swim Team Seeks Associate Head Coach/ Co-Head Coach, Salary Range Salary​: $40,000-$50,000

Job:​ Associate Head Coach/ Co-Head Coach

Reports to:​ Head Coach, Jeff Gross/ Aquatics Supervisor, Sandy Stafford Based at:​ Saline High School, 1300 Campus Drive, Saline, MI

Salary Range​

$40,000-$50,000 + Incentives.​ Funds available for continuing education

Team Description

Over the past six years Saline Swim Team (SST-MI) has been one of America’s fastest rising swim clubs. Most recently, SST finished 2nd in the 13 and over Michigan State Meet; having been outside of the top 50 only six years ago. SST is based out of the beautiful Saline High School Natatorium with eight- 25 yard competition lanes, five additional training lanes, state of the art starting platforms, backstroke wedges and significant spectator seating. SST is on the cusp of a significant impact on a national level and we are looking for the coach to help us along our journey. Our club has nearly 240 swimmers and an impassioned slate of qualified lead group coaches.

Job Description​

Aid in the leadership of all aspects of the team’s development. The Co- Head Coach is charged with creating meaningful programming inside and outside of the pool. This position will play a core role in creating an impactful aquatics club on the local, national and international scale.

Key Responsibilities​

Oversea the development of a team wide, appropriately progressive development planwith a holistic approach to performance

Co- Lead Coach for Senior Group and National Qualifiers

Aid in the recruitment, hiring and supervision of all assistant coaching staff

Recruit Community Partnerships and Investment

Develop a college recruiting protocol for high school aged swimmers

● Aid in the development of a consistent and well communicated vision for the club’s futureMinimum

REQUIREMENTS

Applicants must be current with all USA swimming safety and coaching requirements

Additional Coaching Credentials will be considered

Minimum Bachelor Degree Preferred

Minimum 5 Years Coaching Experience at Club or NCAA level

Experience leading large groups of athletes and families

Proven track record of organizational development

Successful at progressing swimmers from state to sectional to national levels

HOW TO APPLY

Submit your resume to [email protected]

DEADLINE

March 1st, 2019

