Saline Swim Team Seeks Associate Head Coach/ Co-Head Coach, Salary Range Salary​: $40,000-$50,000

February 15th, 2019 Industry, News

Job:​ Associate Head Coach/ Co-Head Coach

Reports to:​ Head Coach, Jeff Gross/ Aquatics Supervisor, Sandy Stafford Based at:​ Saline High School, 1300 Campus Drive, Saline, MI

Salary Range​

$40,000-$50,000 + Incentives.​ Funds available for continuing education

Team Description

Over the past six years Saline Swim Team (SST-MI) has been one of America’s fastest rising swim clubs. Most recently, SST finished 2nd in the 13 and over Michigan State Meet; having been outside of the top 50 only six years ago. SST is based out of the beautiful Saline High School Natatorium with eight- 25 yard competition lanes, five additional training lanes, state of the art starting platforms, backstroke wedges and significant spectator seating. SST is on the cusp of a significant impact on a national level and we are looking for the coach to help us along our journey. Our club has nearly 240 swimmers and an impassioned slate of qualified lead group coaches.

Job Description​

Aid in the leadership of all aspects of the team’s development. The Co- Head Coach is charged with creating meaningful programming inside and outside of the pool. This position will play a core role in creating an impactful aquatics club on the local, national and international scale.

Key Responsibilities​

  •  Oversea the development of a team wide, appropriately progressive development planwith a holistic approach to performance
  •  Co- Lead Coach for Senior Group and National Qualifiers
  •  Aid in the recruitment, hiring and supervision of all assistant coaching staff
  • Recruit Community Partnerships and Investment
  • Develop a college recruiting protocol for high school aged swimmers
  • ●  Aid in the development of a consistent and well communicated vision for the club’s futureMinimum

REQUIREMENTS

  • Applicants must be current with all USA swimming safety and coaching requirements
  • Additional Coaching Credentials will be considered
  • Minimum Bachelor Degree Preferred
  • Minimum 5 Years Coaching Experience at Club or NCAA level
  • Experience leading large groups of athletes and families
  • Proven track record of organizational development
  • Successful at progressing swimmers from state to sectional to national levels

HOW TO APPLY 

Submit your resume to [email protected]

DEADLINE

March 1st, 2019

