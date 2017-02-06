Ryan Held Aims For NCAA Titles: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

Coming off 4×100 relay Olympic gold last summer, Ryan Held is kicking it up a notch. His NC State teammates fed off his energy from the Rio Olympics and have been bringing it hard in practice all fall and winter.

We’ve all learned to respect Wolfpack Coach Braden Holloway, the 2013, 2015 and 2016 ACC Coach of the Year. Holloway lead the men’s team to 4th at the 2016 NCAA Champs, and he delivered Held to us in gold medal form last summer. Rank Holloway for me. What do you think, because I think this coach is among the top-5 on earth.

For Ryan, stepping it up means NCAA titles, but Olympic relay teammate Caeleb Dressel stands in his way.

What will it take to win the 100 (and 50) yard free at the 2017 NCAA Championships? Are you Team Held or Team Dressel? I think the sprint frees are Dressel’s in March, but Ryan Held is a huge talent, and like Coach Holloway and his NC State crew, you cannot count them out.

