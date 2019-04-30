Russian Teenage Swimmer Given 4-Year Doping Ban

The All-Russian Swimming Federation (WWF) has disqualified swimmer Olesya Moiseeva from competition for 4 years after a positive doping test. The official start date of the suspension is April 12th, 2019.

Specifically, she was penalized under Section 2.1 of the All-Russia Anti-Doping Rules (which can be seen, in English, here).

2.1. Presence of a Prohibited Substance or its Metabolites or Markers in an Athlete’s Sample

Neither RUSADA nor the WWF named the specific substance for which Moiseeva tested positive.

The teenage swimmer, who was born in 2001, swam at the Russian National Championships, where she finished 28th in the 400 free (4:30.35), 15th in the 800 free (9:18.70); and 21st in the 1500 free (18:03.80). She finished in the top 8 in the 800 free at last year’s Russian Junior Championships.

Russia’s anti-doping program is under constant scrutiny; the country was barred from competition at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, and then failed to meet WADA-set deadlines to turn over data related to their anti-doping program. She is one of 5 Russian swimmers that RUSADA lists as currently under sanction, along with: