Ruby Martin Double Event Winner on Day 2 of Pleasant Prairie Sectional

Pleasant Prairie Sectional Championship

March 8-11th

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

Short course yards

Championship Central

Through the 2nd day of the Pleasant Prairie Sectional, Barrington Swim Club leads the women’s team scoring, while the Colorado Stars lead the men. Ruby Martin came away with a pair of wins on day 2, taking the 400 free and 200 IM.

Martin, who will be competing for Arizona State next season, took the 400 free with a 4:19.27, marking her as the only swimmer to break 4:20 in the field. Martin split the race pretty consistently, going out in 2:08.05 and coming home in 2:11.22. Her personal best is 4:16.57 from 2015. Martin also took the 200 IM, posting a 2:20.05 in prelims and 2:20.95 in finals. While off her personal best of 2:16.73, which she swam in 2014, her time was still good enough to win by over 2 seconds. Her splits were good all-around, with the exception of her breast split (45.39). Her other splits were 29.11 on fly, 34.89 on back, and 31.56 on free.

Maxine Parker was another double event winner on day 2, pulling out wins in the 100 back and 100 free. Parker took the 100 back in a new personal best of 1:04.57, touching .40 seconds ahead of runner-up Ashley Carollo. Parker’s previous best time was 1:05.75, marking a significant drop for her. Parker also won the 100 free by over 2 seconds in a new personal best of 56.48. Parker’s previous best was 57.35, marking another big time drop for the 15 year old.

Jacob Furlong, a University of Pennsylvania recruit, won the 400 free by a massive margin, posting a 4:01.24. While that time is a well of his best time of 3:57.00, he split the race very well. His 100 splits were 58.12/1:01.17/1:01.39/1:00.56, and his slowest 50 split was 30.88, which overall looks good.

Justin Alderson, a 15 year old, won the men’s 200 IM with a best time 2:10.13, getting his hand on the wall before Maxwell Reich (2:10.58). Alderson’s time marks a 4 second drop from his previous best time (2:14.07). Alderson had a great breaststroke split, coming in at 36.93.