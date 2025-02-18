Roberts Wesleyan Women, Baruch College Men Claim 2025 Metropolitan Conference Titles

2025 METROPOLITAN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 14-16, 2025

Piscataway, New Jersey

Sonny Werblin Recreation Center, Rutgers University

Meet Central

Full Results (PDF)

Courtesy: Metropolitan Conference / President Daniel Drury

The 2025 Metropolitan Conference Championship Meet concluded this Sunday, February 16th with two new champions crowned and a variety of top competitors and individual champions making an impact. Taking place at the Sonny Werblin Recreation Center at Rutgers University in New Jersey, this season’s meet continues a rich tradition of outstanding championship weekends, as we look back on the 2025 chapter.

On the Women’s Swimming and Diving side, Roberts Wesleyan University (D2 / located in Rochester, New York) took first place with an overall score of 1,039 points, topping second-place finisher Baruch College by just 44 points. Roberts Wesleyan swimmers claimed victory in 5 individual swimming events, two relay events, and both diving events. Head Coach Sara Smith was awarded the Tony Lisa “Coach of the Year” award for her efforts.

On the Men’s Swimming and Diving side, Baruch College (D3 / located in Manhattan, New York City) took first place with an overall score of 1,567 points. The Baruch Swimmers won five individual events and one relay and relied on a massive team effort to stay ahead of second-place finisher Roberts Wesleyan University. Baruch Head Coach Charles Lampasso was awarded the Tony Lisa “Coach of the Year” award for Men’s Swimming and Diving.

Individually, senior Mya Webb of Roberts Wesleyan University earned the Most Outstanding Swimmer award as the female top overall scorer, and swimmer Cara Pillitieri, also from RWU, earned Rookie of the Meet award as the top-scoring female first-year swimmer. Emma Dicob of RWU earned female Diver of the Meet award, earning overall victories in 3-meter diving and 1-meter diving, repeating her victories and award win from 2024’s Metropolitan Conference Championship meet.

Individually on the men’s side, Antonie Pieterse of Roberts Wesleyan University earned Most Outstanding Swimmer as the top male scorer, and was joined by teammate Tanner Pinto-Cohn who earned Rookie of the Meet as the top male freshman swimmer. William Rugaber, also of Roberts Wesleyan University, earned male Diver of the Meet award for winning the 3-meter and 1-meter events, repeating his victories and award win from 2024’s Metropolitan Conference Championship meet.

The diving coach of Roberts Wesleyan University, Jackie Bors, was named Coach of the Year for both Men’s and Women’s diving competition.

The Metropolitan Swimming and Diving Conference also acknowledges two seniors; one male and one female, with the Dick Krempecki Outstanding Senior award to recognize service, leadership, and overall impact on a program. Nominations are submitted and then voted on by all coaches. Recipients of this season’s awards were Grace Haxhinasto of Gordon College (D3, Wenham, MA) and Jackson Lerner of Mount Saint Mary College (D3, Newburgh, NY).