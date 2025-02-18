2025 ACC Championships: Women’s Diving Preview

2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships

With the NCAA Swimming and Diving championship season upon us, athletes around the country are preparing to put their best foot forward in effort to stand atop the podium. 2025 is the first year we see conference realignment take full effect, and these conference championship meets are now harder and more competitive than ever. The addition of Stanford, California, and SMU this year is sure to bolster the level of competition in the ACC. Diving is already notoriously difficult to predict, but the hope is that this article will give viewers a few key standouts to look out for and a good idea of what to expect this week.

Women’s 1 Meter Picks

Other Contenders: Lauren Burch (Stanford), Jaclynn Fowler (SMU), Lindsay Gizzi (Louisville), Samantha Vear (FSU)

The ACC is arguably the most competitive conference for female springboard diving in the entire NCAA. It’s difficult to choose against four-time NCAA champion, Aranza Vazquez Montano. Especially on the one-meter where her power and dynamics in comparison to her competitors are even more evident, it would take a lot to dethrone her. If anyone in this field can step up to the plate, it’s Mia Vallee for sure. A previous NCAA one-meter champion in her own right, Vallee has the difficulty of going toe-to-toe with Vazquez Montano. Newcomer and 2024 World Junior runner-up, Lanie Gutch will also be making her case to the judges. Much like her teammate Vazquez Montano, Gutch is powerful and springy, making her a really fun athlete to watch.

Women’s 3 Meter Picks

Other Contenders: Lauren Burch (Stanford), Grace Courtney (Notre Dame), Lindsay Gizzi (Louisville), Anna Lemkin (Stanford)

To most NCAA Swimming and Diving fans, it probably seems like choosing Chiara Pellacani over Aranza Vazquez Montano would be a huge upset. Vazquez Montano is an ACC veteran, after all, while this is Pellacani’s first ACC Championships after transferring to Miami from LSU in 2023 then taking a redshirt year. However, Pellacani had a great year in 2024, placing fourth in this event at the Paris Olympics. While her NCAA career has been relatively quiet so far (especially in comparison to Vazquez Montano’s), I expect her to make a big impact this year in her new conference. While this is Vazquez Montano’s final collegiate season, UNC is in good hands with underclassmen Gutch and Joyce. Expect a huge points haul from UNC diving.

Women’s Platform Picks

Other Contenders: Isabel Gregersen (FSU), Sophia Knight (UNC), Margo O’Meara (Duke), Jess Vega (Pitt)

New school, new face, and a new favorite for the ACC platform title. Anna Lemkin has been a prodigy in the junior ranks for years and years and this is her first opportunity to start to etch her name in Stanford diving’s history. The freshman has loads of international and high-level competition experience, priming her for this moment. Georgia Tech senior, Anna Bradescu has been slowly improving in this event at these championships year after year. In 2024, she found herself on the podium for a new personal best third-place finish. Bradescu has the experience, if she can put it all together in the final, she could be the new champion. The North Carolina duo of Gutch and Vazquez Montano will too be expected to feature in this final, likely garnering even more points for the Tar Heels.